Let’s Go Bowling: ESPN Reveals Commentator Teams for Exclusive Coverage of the College Football Playoff, New Year’s Six and Industry-Leading 40-Game Bowl Season Slate

ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of the 2023 college football postseason will feature a 40-game bowl schedule, culminating with the exclusive presentation of the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T (7:30 p.m. ET) at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8.

The CFP begins on Monday, Jan. 1 with the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential featuring No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama (5 p.m.) from Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif., followed by the CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl between No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Texas (8:45 p.m.) from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Both CFP semifinals and the National Championship will air on ESPN, ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes, with alternate presentations available across ESPN platforms.

ESPN’s overall Bowl Season slate commences Saturday, Dec. 16, and completes the extensive 1,000+ game schedule carried across ESPN platforms this year. All December bowl games will be simulcast on ESPN+ and additional production details for both the College Football Playoff and the New Year’s Six will be announced in the coming days.

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit Call The Granddaddy of Them All; Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy Pair Up in The Big Easy

In the broadcast booth, Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential, while Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy team up for the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Fowler and Herbstreit have called a CFP Semifinal together all 10 years of the system. McDonough is calling his sixth consecutive CFP Semifinal, while McElroy will commentate on his first CFP Semifinal on ESPN following several semifinal assignments on ESPN Radio.

Veteran CFP Reporters Holly Rowe, Laura Rutledge and Molly McGrath Set for Semifinal Sidelines; Katie George Makes CFP Semifinal Debut

ESPN will utilize reporters Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge at the Rose Bowl Game, Rowe’s 10th CFP Semifinal on either TV or radio and Rutledge’s sixth. At the Sugar Bowl, Molly McGrath and Katie George will report, McGrath’s third TV appearance in the CFP Semifinals and George’s first CFP assignment. Not a newcomer to the New Year’s Six, however, George was a sideline reporter for last year’s Capital One Orange Bowl.

New Year’s Six Takes Center Stage

ESPN’s presentation of the New Year’s Six will kick off Friday, Dec. 29 with the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between Missouri and Ohio State. Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill are set for the SEC-Big Ten tussle from Arlington.

On Saturday, Dec. 30, Ole Miss and Penn State start things off at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl with Mark Jones, Louis Riddick and Quint Kessenich on the call from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Capital One Orange Bowl follows featuring Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George announcing the SEC-ACC action between Georgia and Florida State from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla.

On New Year’s Day, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl begins NY6 play with Liberty and Oregon facing off from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III and Kris Budden team up for the TV commentary.

ESPN Radio Covers the CFP Semifinals

Joe Tessitore, Dusty Dvoracek and Quint Kessenich will call the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential from Pasadena, while in New Orleans, ESPN Radio’s top team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons will announce the Allstate Sugar Bowl for ESPN Radio. Anchoring the pre/half/post coverage from the Bristol studios will be Kevin Winter and Trevor Matich. ESPN Radio will broadcast all New Year’s Six games, with all assignments included below.

ESPN Events Begins the Bowl Season

ESPN Events announced the matchups for its 17 owned and operated college football bowl games for the 2023-24 postseason. Bowl Season will begin Saturday, Dec. 16, with the Myrtle Beach Bowl (11 a.m., ESPN) in Conway, S.C., the first of four ESPN Events bowls that day – followed by the Cricket Celebration Bowl (noon, ABC), the Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl (3:30 p.m., ABC) and the Isleta New Mexico Bowl (5:45 p.m., ESPN). Six bowls will be played the following Saturday, Dec. 23, the busiest day of the ESPN Events postseason schedule. All 17 ESPN Events bowl games will be televised on ABC or ESPN and simulcast for the first time on ESPN+, the leading sports streaming service. ESPN Deportes will offer Spanish-language presentations of at least nine games with additional Spanish-language telecasts for the Isleta New Mexico and Famous Toastery bowls available on ESPN+ and ESPN3. ESPN Radio will broadcast six ESPN Events bowl games. Full details.

Additional Postseason Highlights:

A Celebration Bowl to Celebrate: Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker will once again call the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 16. The duo has a unique opportunity to kick off the college football postseason as their respective alma maters are set to face off on ABC. Greene, a FAMU alum, and Walker, a Howard football great, will team up with Quint Kessenich from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Additionally, Walker is a finalist for this year’s induction class for the Black College Football Hall of Fame, which is announced on Dec. 14. More details.

and will once again call the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 16. The duo has a unique opportunity to kick off the college football postseason as their respective alma maters are set to face off on ABC. Greene, a FAMU alum, and Walker, a Howard football great, will team up with from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Additionally, Walker is a finalist for this year’s induction class for the Black College Football Hall of Fame, which is announced on Dec. 14. More details. A Rose Bowl Game for the Records: Lead ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is set to be inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame and will be honored in the 135th Rose Parade presented by Honda and on the field during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential. Herbstreit has become synonymous with the Rose Bowl Game as he is set to call his 16th edition of The Granddaddy of Them All on New Year’s Day, surpassing Keith Jackson with the most broadcasts in the history of the game. Herbstreit served as the analyst on ABC from 2007-10 and more recently as the analyst on 11 of the last 13 ESPN telecasts.

Lead ESPN college football analyst is set to be inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame and will be honored in the 135th Rose Parade presented by Honda and on the field during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential. Herbstreit has become synonymous with the Rose Bowl Game as he is set to call his 16th edition of The Granddaddy of Them All on New Year’s Day, surpassing Keith Jackson with the most broadcasts in the history of the game. Herbstreit served as the analyst on ABC from 2007-10 and more recently as the analyst on 11 of the last 13 ESPN telecasts. Fowler Does Double Duty: Lead ESPN college football play-by-play commentator Chris Fowler will have quite a 72-hour stretch leading into his CFP Championship assignment. Fowler will call ESPN’s Week 18 Saturday game and then head to Houston for his 10th CFP National Championship. Should Alabama advance to the national title game, Fowler’s NFL on ESPN teammate and SEC Nation host Laura Rutledge will share his football flight plans.

Lead ESPN college football play-by-play commentator will have quite a 72-hour stretch leading into his CFP Championship assignment. Fowler will call ESPN’s Week 18 Saturday game and then head to Houston for his 10th CFP National Championship. Should Alabama advance to the national title game, Fowler’s NFL on ESPN teammate and SEC Nation host will share his football flight plans. Seattle Standard: ESPN/ABC sideline reporter Molly McGrath is more than familiar with CFP semifinalist Washington, who faces off against CFP debutante Texas in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. McGrath has long been based in Seattle, home of the Huskies.

ESPN/ABC sideline reporter is more than familiar with CFP semifinalist Washington, who faces off against CFP debutante Texas in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. McGrath has long been based in Seattle, home of the Huskies. Queen City Commentators: The Famous Toastery Bowl and Duke’s Mayo Bowl each feature Charlotteans on the Queen City calls. For the Western Kentucky-Old Dominion matchup on Monday, Dec. 18, Tom Luginbill will serve as the analyst from Jerry Richardson Stadium. On Wednesday, Dec. 27, Mike Couzens and Charles Arbuckle – both Charlotte residents – will provide radio commentary for the North Carolina/West Virginia showdown from Bank of American Stadium.

The Famous Toastery Bowl and Duke’s Mayo Bowl each feature Charlotteans on the Queen City calls. For the Western Kentucky-Old Dominion matchup on Monday, Dec. 18, will serve as the analyst from Jerry Richardson Stadium. On Wednesday, Dec. 27, and – both Charlotte residents – will provide radio commentary for the North Carolina/West Virginia showdown from Bank of American Stadium. Boston Bound: Boston College alum and BC Eagles football great Mark Herzlich will once again provide analysis for the Wasabi Fenway Bowl (Thursday, Dec. 28, 11 a.m.), featuring his alma mater against SMU.

Boston College alum and BC Eagles football great will once again provide analysis for the Wasabi Fenway Bowl (Thursday, Dec. 28, 11 a.m.), featuring his alma mater against SMU. Viva Las Vegas: Sideline reporter and Las Vegas native Stormy Buonantony boasts two Vegas-themed assignments this postseason. First, Buonantony will team up with Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy for the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl from Allegiant Stadium on ABC. She’ll then pair up with regular commentator teammates Beth Mowins and Kirk Morrison for UNLV’s appearance in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Kansas (Tuesday, Dec. 26, 9 p.m.).

Sideline reporter and Las Vegas native boasts two Vegas-themed assignments this postseason. First, Buonantony will team up with and for the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl from Allegiant Stadium on ABC. She’ll then pair up with regular commentator teammates and for UNLV’s appearance in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Kansas (Tuesday, Dec. 26, 9 p.m.). Birmingham Broadcaster: ESPN/SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic is set to commentate the 76 Birmingham Bowl between Troy and Duke on Saturday, Dec. 23. Cubelic is a longtime Birmingham resident and will team up with regular play-by-play teammate Tom Hart and fellow Auburn grad Taylor Davis for the ABC call.

ESPN/SEC Network analyst is set to commentate the 76 Birmingham Bowl between Troy and Duke on Saturday, Dec. 23. Cubelic is a longtime Birmingham resident and will team up with regular play-by-play teammate and fellow Auburn grad for the ABC call. Return Trip to Detroit: Reporter Tori Petry has the opportunity to call the Quick Lane Bowl from Ford Field, the home of the Detroit Lions. Prior to her role with ESPN, Petry spent seven years as studio host, sideline broadcaster and feature reporter for the Lions.

Reporter has the opportunity to call the Quick Lane Bowl from Ford Field, the home of the Detroit Lions. Prior to her role with ESPN, Petry spent seven years as studio host, sideline broadcaster and feature reporter for the Lions. A True Cotton Bowl Classic: The Voice of the Dallas Cowboys Brad Sham will once again provide play-by-play commentary for the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on ESPN Radio. The Arlington action is part of Sham’s Cowboys’ tenure since 1976.

The Voice of the Dallas Cowboys will once again provide play-by-play commentary for the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on ESPN Radio. The Arlington action is part of Sham’s Cowboys’ tenure since 1976. Multiplatform: For the first time ever, ESPN+ will simulcast all December bowl games. In addition, ESPN Radio will broadcast another record 22 games, and ESPN Deportes will present more than 30 Spanish-language games on either ESPN Deportes or ESPN3, featuring Eitan Benezra, Guillermo Celis, Sebastian Christiansen, Kenneth Garay, Maico Pasquel, Rigoberto Plascencia, Alex Pombo, Ciro Procuna, Ramiro Pruneda, Javier Trejo Garay, Eduardo Varela and Pablo Viruega, with additional production details to follow.

2023-24 College Football Bowl Schedule on ESPN Platforms

Date Time (ET) Bowl/Commentators Platform Sat, Dec 16 11 a.m. Myrtle Beach Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Ohio (Conway, S.C.)

TV: Drew Carter, Dustin Fox, Stormy Buonantony

Radio: Chris Carlin, Orlando Franklin ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN+ Noon Cricket Celebration Bowl: Howard vs. Florida A&M (Atlanta)

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker, Quint Kessenich ABC/ESPN+^ 2:15 p.m. R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana (New Orleans)

TV: Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Taylor Davis

Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. Appalachian State (Orlando, Fla.)

Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III, Kris Budden ABC/ESPN+ 5:45 p.m. Isleta New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico State vs. Fresno State (Albuquerque, N.M.)

Clay Matvick, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler ESPN/ESPN+^ 7:30 p.m. Starco Brands LA Bowl: UCLA vs. Boise State (Inglewood, Calif.)

TV: Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Kayla Burton

Radio: Mike Couzens, Tom Ramsey ABC/ESPN Radio/ESPN+^ 9:15 p.m. Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: California vs. Texas Tech (Shreveport, La.)

Kevin Connors, Rocky Boiman, Marilyn Payne ESPN/ESPN+^ Mon, Dec 18 2:30 p.m. Famous Toastery Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion (Charlotte, N.C.)

Dave Neal, Tom Luginbill, Abby Labar ESPN/ESPN+^ Tue, Dec 19 9 p.m. Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. Marshall (Frisco, Texas)

Jorge Sedano, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport ESPN/ESPN+^ Thu, Dec 21 8 p.m. RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: South Florida vs. Syracuse (Boca Raton, Fla.)

TV: Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.

Radio: Chris Carlin, Harry Douglas ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN+^ Fri, Dec 22 6:30 p.m. Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. UCF (Tampa, Fla.)

Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck, Taylor Tannebaum ESPN/ESPN+^ Sat, Dec 23 Noon 76 Birmingham Bowl: Troy vs. Duke (Birmingham, Ala.)

Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic, Taylor Davis ABC/ESPN+ Noon Camellia Bowl: Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois (Montgomery, Ala.)

TV: Courtney Lyle, Hutson Mason, Ashley Stroehlein

Radio: Mike Couzens, Aaron Murray ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN+^ 3:30 p.m. Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: James Madison vs. Air Force (Fort Worth, Texas)

Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra ABC/ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Georgia State vs. Utah State (Boise, Idaho)

TV: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Morgan Uber

Radio: Clay Matvick, Dave Steckel ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN+^ 7 p.m. 68 Ventures Bowl: South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan (Mobile, Ala.)

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang ESPN/ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Utah vs. Northwestern (Las Vegas)

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Stormy Buonantony ABC/ESPN+^ 10:30 p.m. EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State (Honolulu, Hawaii)

TV: John Schriffen, Orlando Franklin, Marilyn Payne

Radio: Kevin Winter, Trevor Matich ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN+^ Tue, Dec 26 2 p.m. Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota (Detroit, Mich.)

Connor Onion, Dustin Fox, Tori Petry ESPN/ESPN+^ 5:30 p.m. SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Texas State vs. Rice (Dallas, Texas)

Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Morgan Uber ESPN/ESPN+^ 9 p.m. Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Kansas vs. UNLV (Phoenix, Ariz.)

TV: Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony

Radio: Jorge Sedano, Max Starks ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN+^ Wed, Dec 27 2 p.m. Military Bowl Presented by GoBowling.com: Virginia Tech vs. Tulane (Annapolis, Md.)

Jay Alter, Rene Ingoglia, Alex Chappell ESPN/ESPN+^ 5:30 p.m. Duke’s Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. West Virginia (Charlotte, N.C.)

TV: Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.

Radio: Mike Couzens, Charles Arbuckle ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN+^ 9 p.m. TaxAct Texas Bowl: Texas A&M vs. No. 20 Oklahoma State (Houston, Texas)

TV: Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones, Taylor McGregor

Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN+^ Thu, Dec 28 11 a.m. Wasabi Fenway Bowl: No. 24 SMU vs. Boston College (Boston, Mass.)

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Sherree Burruss ESPN/ESPN+^ 2:15 p.m. Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Miami (The Bronx, N.Y.)

TV: Drew Carter, Rod Gilmore, Taylor Davis

Radio: Mike Corey, Harry Douglas ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN+^ 5:45 p.m. Pop-Tarts Bowl: No. 18 NC State vs. No. 25 Kansas State (Orlando, Fla.)

TV: Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra

Radio: Sean Kelley, Rene Ingoglia ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN+^ 9:15 p.m. Valero Alamo Bowl: No. 14 Arizona vs. No. 12 Oklahoma (San Antonio, Texas)

TV: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

Radio: Justin Kutcher, Max Starks, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN+^ Fri, Dec 29 Noon TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: No. 22 Clemson vs. Kentucky (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck, Taylor Tannebaum ESPN/ESPN+^ 3:30 p.m. AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Memphis vs. Iowa State (Memphis, Tenn.)

TV: John Schriffen, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport

Radio: Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN+^ 8 p.m. Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: No. 9 Missouri vs. No. 7 Ohio State (Dallas)

TV: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill

Radio: Brad Sham, Kirk Morrison, Taylor McGregor ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN+^ Sat, Dec 30 Noon Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: No. 11 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Penn State (Atlanta)

TV: Mark Jones, Louis Riddick, Quint Kessenich

Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN+^ 2 p.m. TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Auburn vs. Maryland (Nashville, Tenn.)

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang ABC/ESPN+^ 4 p.m. Capital One Orange Bowl: No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 5 Florida State (Miami Gardens, Fla.)

TV: Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George

Radio: Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Kayla Burton ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN+^ Mon, Jan 1 Noon ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. No. 13 LSU (Tampa, Fla.)

Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler ESPN2 1 p.m. Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 21 Tennessee (Orlando, Fla.)

TV: Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Kayla Burton

Radio: Chris Carlin, Tom Luginbill ABC/ESPN Radio^ 1 p.m. Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: No. 23 Liberty vs. No. 8 Oregon (Glendale, Ariz.)

TV: Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III, Kris Budden

Radio: Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Stormy Buonantony ESPN/ESPN Radio^ 5 p.m. College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama (Pasadena, Calif.)

TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Laura Rutledge

Radio: Joe Tessitore, Dusty Dvoracek, Quint Kessenich ESPN/ESPN Radio^ 8:45 p.m. College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas (New Orleans, La.)

TV: Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath, Katie George

Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN/ESPN Radio^ Mon, Jan 8 7:30 p.m. College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T (Houston, Texas)

TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Molly McGrath

Radio: Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Ian Fitzsimmons, Kris Budden ESPN/ESPN Radio^

^ Spanish-language commentary available on ESPN Deportes or ESPN3