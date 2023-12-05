Lucky 13: ESPN’s Monday Night Football Delivers 16.5 Million Viewers, Most-Watched Week 13 MNF Game in 13 Seasons

Bengals-Jaguars Up 46% from Week 13 in 2022

Season-to-Date: Monday Night Football Up Nearly 30%

ESPN’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars (December 4, 8:15 p.m. ET) delivered 16.5 million viewers (ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and NFL+), the most-watched Week 13 MNF game since 2010 (Jets-Patriots). The audience of 16,484,000 was up 46% year-over-year (Saints-Buccaneers). Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli generated 1 million viewers on ESPN2.

Season-to-date, Monday Night Football is averaging 16.7 million viewers per game through Week 13, up 29% from the same point last season (15 games this season vs. 14 in 2022). The impressive numbers include all televised games, including Week 3 which featured two overlapping games vs. one in the 2022 season. Excluding this year’s Week 3, Monday Night Football would be up 31% year-over-year, averaging 17 million viewers a game.

More Bengals-Jaguars:

Audience averaged nearly 18 million viewers late in the fourth quarter through overtime (11 – 11:45 p.m.).

Monday Night Football was the most watched telecast of the night and led across all key demos.

