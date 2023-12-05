NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart to Debut on ESPN2 for Inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament Championship Game December 9

Seven Episodes of NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart Scheduled Throughout the Season

ESPN, Hartbeat, and Omaha Productions today announced a collaboration on a new, NBA-focused alternate presentation called NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart. It will star comedian, actor, and 4-time NBA Celebrity All-Star Game M.V.P. Kevin Hart and the Plastic Cup Boyz, Joey Wells, Will Horton and Na’im Lynn. The shows will capture the authentic way Kevin Hart and his friends watch the NBA with lively discussion, debate and banter – along with special guest appearances from top athletes and celebrities.

Unplugged with Kevin Hart is set to debut on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 for the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament Championship Game. The traditional game broadcast will be available on ABC. Seven episodes of Unplugged with Kevin Hart will air throughout the season tied to marquee NBA games on ESPN platforms.

Current Unplugged with Kevin Hart schedule:

Date Time (ET) Event Platforms Sat, Dec 9 8:30 p.m. NBA In-Season Tournament Championship Game ESPN2, ESPN App Fri, Jan 5 7:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers ESPN2, ESPN App Wed, Apr 10 7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Heat ESPN2, ESPN App

This unique partnership marks Hartbeat’s ongoing investment into delivering audiences impactful content that unites the worlds of comedy sports and culture. Notably, Hartbeat is home to the award-winning digital talk show, “Cold As Balls” and the critically acclaimed “Olympic Highlights” featuring Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg.

This partnership aligns with Omaha Productions’ vision to uplift and unify through content, including the two-time Emmy winning “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” on ESPN and Netflix’s hit show “Quarterback”.

More dates will be announced as the season continues. All Unplugged with Kevin Hart telecasts will also be available on the ESPN App.

ABOUT HARTBEAT

Founded by Kevin Hart, Hartbeat is the global, multi-platform media company creating entertainment at the intersection of comedy and culture with a mission to keep the world laughing together. Hartbeat delivers comedy through its three divisions: Hartbeat Studios, which finances, develops and produces innovative content; Hartbeat Media, which connects with consumers around the world through events and the company’s extensive distribution network; and PULSE, the company’s branded entertainment studio that serves as a creative and cultural consultancy to brand. Hartbeat’s flagship consumer brand, the LOL! Network, reaches audiences across its O&O social media, audio, and OTT partners.Led by an award-winning team, Hartbeat is a valuable partner to the biggest entertainment companies, platforms and brands in the world, driving cultural currency and generating sales, subscriptions, buzz, and conversation with some of the most coveted audiences.

ABOUT OMAHA PRODUCTIONS

Omaha Productions is an entertainment company launched by Peyton Manning following his retirement from the NFL. Omaha focuses on developing content that unifies and uplifts people and communities.

Omaha Productions executive produces ESPN’s Emmy-award-winning Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli along with alternative telecasts for college football, NBA, golf, and The UFC. The company also serves as executive producer on NFL Honors and ESPN+’s Places franchise featuring series from Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Abby Wambach, Vince Carter, David Ortiz, Ronda Rousey, P.K. Subban, Sue Bird, and John McEnroe. The company also has series at ABC, A+E Networks, NBCUniversal, and Netflix. The Omaha Audio Network provides daily sports talk in partnership with ESPN and Caesars Sportsbook. More info here: www.omahaproductions.com

