New Episodes of ACC Network’s 3-Day Weekend Travel Series to Debut in December – South Bend, Ind. and Charlotte

3DW: South Bend premieres Friday, Dec. 22, at 10 p.m. ET

3DW: Charlotte debuts Dec. 25 at 7 p.m. and replays Wed., Dec. 27 at 9 p.m. ET

The ACC Network travel series 3-Day Weekend will debut a pair of new episodes during the month of December. Both shows will highlight popular ACC college towns – South Bend, Ind., the home of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Charlotte, the brand-new home of the ACC headquarters. 3-Day Weekend: South Bend debuts this Friday, Dec. 22, at 10 p.m. ET following the conclusion of the Marist vs Notre Dame men’s college basketball game on ACC Network. Next week, 3-Day Weekend: Charlotte premieres on Monday, Dec. 25 at 7 p.m. and replays on Wed., Dec. 27 at 9 p.m. ET.

Jess Roy is the host of 3-Day Weekend, which is produced by Charlotte-based Susie Films in partnership with ESPN. Now in its third season on ACC Network, the series introduces fans to each ACC town, exploring historic spots, popular restaurants and establishments, while giving viewers a taste of what the area has to offer.

3-Day Weekend: South Bend

Debuts: Friday, Dec. 22 (10 p.m. ET, ACC Network)

3-Day Weekend: South Bend explores the tradition-rich University of Notre Dame campus and surrounding areas.

Episode highlights:

A tour of Studebaker National Museum to experience the story of one of the world’s foremost automotive makers.

A visit to beloved local spots Fiddler’s Hearth, an authentic Irish pub, and Linebacker Lounge, the go-to gameday bar in South Bend.

Experience the beauty of South Bend through the River Lights, a public art installation that transforms the St. Joseph River into living art.

Taste a flight and enjoy a ‘Hangover Brunch’ at Evil Czech Brewer.

A quick trip to Warren Dunes State Park along the shore of Lake Michigan.

3-Day Weekend: Charlotte

Debuts: Monday, Dec. 25 (7 p.m. ET, ACC Network); Replays Wed., Dec. 27 (9 p.m. ET, ACC Network)

3-Day Weekend: Charlotte introduces viewers to the sports hub known as The Queen City, the new home of the ACC headquarters and the annual home of the ACC Football Championship Game.

Episode highlights:

An adrenaline pumping experience at the U.S. National Whitewater Center, a 1,300-acre outdoor center for whitewater paddle sports on the Catawba River.

Delicious meals at Mert’s Heart & Soul, a Charlotte institution that serves up a Lowcountry spin on favorites like fried chicken and mac & cheese, and Futo Buta, a must-try spot for authentic Japanese Ramen.

A 150-mile per hour-trip around the track at the Charlotte Motor Speedway and a tour of the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

A visit to the oldest brewery in Charlotte, Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, home to the largest beer garden in the Southeast.

About 3 Day Weekend

Produced by Charlotte-based Susie Films in partnership with ESPN, the ACC Network travel series 3-Day Weekend features host Jess Roy visiting college towns throughout the ACC. Roy gives viewers a taste of the best things to do, see and eat in each area by introducing fans to unique activities, historic landmarks and popular restaurants and establishments.

3-Day Weekend debuted in 2020 and has featured 14 episodes to date – Blacksburg, Va., Miami/Coral Gables, Fla., Tallahassee, Fla., Atlanta, Louisville, Clemson, S.C., Charlottesville, Va., Boston, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, N.Y., Winston-Salem, N.C., Durham, N.C., Chapel Hill, N.C. and Raleigh, N.C.

-30-