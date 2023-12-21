SEC Network Set to Celebrate Crimson Tide’s Path to Pasadena with Studio Coverage Surrounding the CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential

SEC Network is slated to present nearly three dozen hours of wall-to-wall studio analysis and in-game reaction surrounding the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential and SEC football teams participating in the postseason. On New Year’s Day alone, SEC Network will spotlight more than a dozen hours of live programming, as Alabama makes its eighth College Football Playoff appearance and looks to land in Houston for the grand finale of college football, the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T.

SEC Now kicks off the network’s comprehensive studio coverage, including several live editions over the days leading up to kickoff, as well as multi-day reporting of press conferences and media days from SEC Network sets at SECN’s Charlotte headquarters, multiple locations surrounding Rose Bowl Stadium, and the Sheraton Grand LA.

SEC Network will carry all press conferences and media opportunities leading up to kickoff, starting with Dari Nowkhah alongside analyst Benjamin Watson Thursday and Friday morning for SEC Now: Rose Bowl Special originating from SEC Network’s Charlotte studios. Saturday, Laura Rutledge hosts SEC Now: Rose Bowl Media Day, joined on the West Coast by Marty Smith, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Ryan McGee. Rutledge will lead SECN’s coverage of SEC Now: Rose Bowl Coaches’ Press Conference on Sunday, teaming up with Harper, Rodgers and Finebaum.

Monday’s packed day of programming begins with SEC This Morning at 8 a.m., as Peter Burns and Chris Doering discuss the biggest headlines from around the Southeastern Conference. The show will be live from Charlotte and simulcast on Sirius XM channel 374. SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper preps fans for the games of the day at 11 a.m., with host Laura Rutledge welcoming Tim Tebow, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers, Paul Finebaum, Marty Smith and Ryan McGee during the morning. In addition to Alabama in the first CFP semifinal, the SEC will have nine total teams in action throughout Bowl Season to either recap or preview on Monday.

At noon, SEC Network will televise the Command Center viewing option featuring LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin, with studio wraps from SEC Network’s Rose Bowl Stadium set.

SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper returns at 3:30 p.m. ahead of kickoff between the Crimson Tide and the Michigan Wolverines, with Smith, Tebow, Finebaum, Harper, Rodgers and McGee. At halftime, Smith, Tebow, Harper and Rodgers will recap the action, and Rutledge will join Harper, Tebow and Rodgers post-game from Pasadena with SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors.

In addition to extensive CFP semifinal studio coverage, SEC Network has Alabama fans covered for game action, as Crimson Tide faithful will be able to hear the call of their favorite radio broadcast as part of ESPN’s MegaCast coverage. Fans can listen to the local radio broadcast of the Alabama Crimson Tide on SEC Network, with the radio broadcast’s audio feed synced up with ESPN’s presentation. SEC Network’s MegaCast feed is made possible in conjunction with the Crimson Tide Sports Network Powered by LEARFIELD, featuring Chris Stewart, Tyler Watts and Christian Miller on the call.

SEC Network social and digital will have full coverage from Pasadena, including exclusive behind-the-scenes highlights, digital content on SECNetwork.com and more. Fans can follow along with SEC Network on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter/X.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SEMIFINAL AT THE ROSE BOWL GAME PRESENTED BY PRUDENTIAL