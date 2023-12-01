Soccer on ESPN Platforms: LALIGA, FA Cup, Bundesliga, Eredivisie and more

Exclusive Interview with former Atlético de Madrid midfielder Mario Suárez on La Peña de LALIGA Today at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN Deportes

Atlético de Madrid visits FC Barcelona on Sunday on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes at 3 p.m. ET

Wrexham AFC takes on Yeovil Town in FA Cup second round match on Sunday

Bundesliga’s Niclas Füllkrug and No. 4 Borussia Dortmund face No. 1 Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday Exclusively on ESPN+

LALIGA: Barcelona vs. Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid vs. Granada

On Saturday, Adrian Healey, Kasey Keller (English), Fernando Palomo, and Mario Kempes (Spanish) will call first-ranked Real Madrid hosting Granada at Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes at 12:30 p.m. ET ESPN FC will stream special pregame, halftime, and postgame editions surrounding the match on ESPN+ beginning at noon.

On Sunday, Atlético de Madrid visits FC Barcelona at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes at 3 p.m. ET. Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson and pitchside reporter Sid Lowe (English), Ricardo Ortiz, Eduardo Biscayart and pitchside reporter Moisés Llorens (Spanish) will call the match. ESPN FC will stream special pregame, halftime, and postgame editions surrounding the match on ESPN+ beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.

LALIGA Matchday 15 Schedule:

ESPN Deportes’ La Peña de LALIGAcontinues this week with host Rodrigo Faez, reporter Moises Llorens, and analyst Eduardo Biscayart on Friday at 2 p.m., leading into the network’s presentation of Las Palmas vs. Getafe at 3 p.m. ET. La Peña de LALIGA is also available on demand via ESPN+. Highlights include:

An exclusive interview with former Atlético de Madrid midfielder Mario Suárez

Diario de Bicicleta featuring Spain Women’s National Team star Aitana Bonmati, who won the 2023 Ballon d´Or after leading FC Barcelona Femeni to the 2022-23 Women’s Champions League trophy and winning the 2023 FIFA Women’s Cup with Spain as the tournament’s best player (Golden Ball awardee).

“A Pie de Campo” with Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández

“LALIGA en Numeros’’ with Mr. Chip previewing Barcelona playing Atlético de Madrid (Sun, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

FA Cup Second Round: Wrexham AFC vs. Yeovil Town

ESPN+ will showcase eight second round matches highlighted by AFC Wrexham hosting Yeovil Town at STōK Cae Ras in Wrexham, Wales exclusively on ESPN+, Sunday at 10:45 a.m. ET. Both teams look to score a win in hopes to advance to the third-round draw on Monday which will include Premier League and Championship teams.

FA Cup Second Round Schedule:

Bundesliga’s Key Matchups: FC Bayern München vs. Union Berlin, Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Borussia Dortmund

On Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET, Harry Kane and FC Bayern München – currently ranked second in Bundesliga rankings – host Union Berlin on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). Ian Darke, analyst Lutz Pfannenstiel and pitch side reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt will call the match in English.

Additionally, Saturday’s Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz, streaming exclusively on ESPN+ at 9:20 a.m. ET, will whip around key matches – VfB Stuttgart vs. SV Werder Bremen, Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. VfL Wolfsburg, RB Leipzig vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846, Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. TSG Hoffenheim.

On Sunday, at 11:30 a.m. ET, forward Niclas Füllkrug and Borussia Dortmund – currently ranked No. 4 in Bundesliga rankings – travel to BayArena to face first-ranked Bayer Leverkusen on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). Kenneth Garay and Barak Fever will call the match in Spanish.

Bundesliga Schedule:

Eredivisie: Undefeated No. 1 PSV Eindhoven vs. No. 2 Feyenoord

Eredivisie’s top two teams – No. 1 PSV Eindhoven and No. 2 Feyenoord – go head-to-head at De Kuip in Rotterdam on Sunday at 6:15 a.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish).

Eredivisie Schedule:

