Soccer on ESPN Platforms: LALIGA, FA Cup, Bundesliga, Eredivisie and more

- Exclusive Interview with former Atlético de Madrid midfielder Mario Suárez on La Peña de LALIGA Today at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN Deportes
- Atlético de Madrid visits FC Barcelona on Sunday on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes at 3 p.m. ET
- Wrexham AFC takes on Yeovil Town in FA Cup second round match on Sunday
- Bundesliga’s Niclas Füllkrug and No. 4 Borussia Dortmund face No. 1 Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday Exclusively on ESPN+
LALIGA: Barcelona vs. Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid vs. Granada
On Saturday, Adrian Healey, Kasey Keller (English), Fernando Palomo, and Mario Kempes (Spanish) will call first-ranked Real Madrid hosting Granada at Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes at 12:30 p.m. ET ESPN FC will stream special pregame, halftime, and postgame editions surrounding the match on ESPN+ beginning at noon.
On Sunday, Atlético de Madrid visits FC Barcelona at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes at 3 p.m. ET. Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson and pitchside reporter Sid Lowe (English), Ricardo Ortiz, Eduardo Biscayart and pitchside reporter Moisés Llorens (Spanish) will call the match. ESPN FC will stream special pregame, halftime, and postgame editions surrounding the match on ESPN+ beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.
LALIGA Matchday 15 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Dec 1
|2 p.m.
|La Peña de LALIGA
Host: Rodrigo Faez
|ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Las Palmas vs. Getafe
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Dec 2
|8 a.m.
|Girona vs. Valencia
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Athletic Club vs. Rayo Vallecano
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Real Madrid vs. Granada
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Osasuna vs. Real Sociedad
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|
Sun, Dec 3
|8 a.m.
|Mallorca vs. Alavés
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Almería vs. Real Betis
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Sevilla vs. Villarreal
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|FC Barcelona vs. Atlético de Madrid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
ESPN Deportes’ La Peña de LALIGAcontinues this week with host Rodrigo Faez, reporter Moises Llorens, and analyst Eduardo Biscayart on Friday at 2 p.m., leading into the network’s presentation of Las Palmas vs. Getafe at 3 p.m. ET. La Peña de LALIGA is also available on demand via ESPN+. Highlights include:
- An exclusive interview with former Atlético de Madrid midfielder Mario Suárez
- Diario de Bicicleta featuring Spain Women’s National Team star Aitana Bonmati, who won the 2023 Ballon d´Or after leading FC Barcelona Femeni to the 2022-23 Women’s Champions League trophy and winning the 2023 FIFA Women’s Cup with Spain as the tournament’s best player (Golden Ball awardee).
- “A Pie de Campo” with Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández
- “LALIGA en Numeros’’ with Mr. Chip previewing Barcelona playing Atlético de Madrid (Sun, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)
FA Cup Second Round: Wrexham AFC vs. Yeovil Town
ESPN+ will showcase eight second round matches highlighted by AFC Wrexham hosting Yeovil Town at STōK Cae Ras in Wrexham, Wales exclusively on ESPN+, Sunday at 10:45 a.m. ET. Both teams look to score a win in hopes to advance to the third-round draw on Monday which will include Premier League and Championship teams.
FA Cup Second Round Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Dec 1
|2:45 p.m.
|York City FC vs. Wigan Athletic
|ESPN+
|Sat, Dec 2
|7:30 a.m.
|Alfreton Town F.C. vs. Walsall
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Gillingham FC vs. Charlton Athletic
|ESPN+
|
Sun, Dec 3
|8:30 a.m.
|Eastleigh vs. Reading
|ESPN+
|9 a.m.
|Aldershot Town vs. Stockport County
|ESPN+
|9 a.m.
|Chesterfield vs. Leyton Orient
|ESPN+
|10:45 a.m.
|Wrexham AFC vs. Yeovil Town
|ESPN+
|Mon, Dec 4
|2:45 p.m.
|AFC Wimbledon vs. Ramsgate
|ESPN+
Bundesliga’s Key Matchups: FC Bayern München vs. Union Berlin, Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Borussia Dortmund
On Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET, Harry Kane and FC Bayern München – currently ranked second in Bundesliga rankings – host Union Berlin on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). Ian Darke, analyst Lutz Pfannenstiel and pitch side reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt will call the match in English.
Additionally, Saturday’s Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz, streaming exclusively on ESPN+ at 9:20 a.m. ET, will whip around key matches – VfB Stuttgart vs. SV Werder Bremen, Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. VfL Wolfsburg, RB Leipzig vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846, Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. TSG Hoffenheim.
On Sunday, at 11:30 a.m. ET, forward Niclas Füllkrug and Borussia Dortmund – currently ranked No. 4 in Bundesliga rankings – travel to BayArena to face first-ranked Bayer Leverkusen on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). Kenneth Garay and Barak Fever will call the match in Spanish.
Bundesliga Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Dec 1
|2:30 p.m.
|SV Darmstadt 98 vs. 1. FC Köln
|ESPN+
|Sat, Dec 2
|9:20 a.m.
|Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|FC Bayern München vs. 1. FC Union Berlin
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. TSG Hoffenheim
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|RB Leipzig vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. VfL Wolfsburg
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|VfB Stuttgart vs. SV Werder Bremen
|ESPN+
|Sun, Dec 3
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Sport-Club Freiburg
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Borussia Dortmund
|ESPN+
|1:30 a.m.
|FC Augsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|ESPN+
Eredivisie: Undefeated No. 1 PSV Eindhoven vs. No. 2 Feyenoord
Eredivisie’s top two teams – No. 1 PSV Eindhoven and No. 2 Feyenoord – go head-to-head at De Kuip in Rotterdam on Sunday at 6:15 a.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish).
Eredivisie Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Sat, Dec 2
|2 p.m.
|Fortuna Sittard vs. Vitesse
|ESPN+
|Sun, Dec 3
|6:15 a.m.
|Feyenoord vs. PSV
|ESPN+
|8:30 a.m.
|N.E.C. vs. Ajax
|ESPN+
|10:45 a.m.
|FC Utrecht vs. AZ
|ESPN+
