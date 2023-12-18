SportsCenter’s Nicole Briscoe Re-signs to a Multi-Year Contract with ESPN

ESPN has signed SportsCenter anchor Nicole Briscoe to a new, multi-year contract where she will continue her hosting duties on SportsCenter, a position she’s been in since January of 2015, along with Baseball Tonight and as a host and reporter on ESPN’s Formula 1 coverage.

In 2021, Briscoe moved from daytime and weekend editions of ESPN’s signature news and information program to the late-night edition. Prior to becoming a SportsCenter anchor, Briscoe was part of ESPN’s coverage of NASCAR as a host and reporter from when she joined the network in 2008.

Briscoe emphasizes the value of longevity in a dynamic industry.

“Longevity is not something to be taken for granted, especially in our business,” she said. “This contract will take me to 20 years at ESPN.”

She expressed sincere appreciation for her role on SportsCenter. “I love our team of smart, funny, invested pros who share a passion for sports and storytelling,” she said. “It’s a job but it never feels like work.”

In 2023, she added new duties as host and pit reporter for ESPN’s telecasts of several races in the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX). In her new deal, Briscoe will continue her role as host of Baseball Tonight, ESPN’s flagship baseball program, and will again report for ESPN news platforms from Formula 1 races in the U.S. and serve as host Formula 1 encore telecasts.

Known for her versatility, Briscoe emphasized her enthusiasm for covering Formula 1 and her involvement in Baseball Tonight. “I find immense joy in covering Formula 1 and being part of Baseball Tonight,” she said. “Our business is always changing. There’s always a chance to grow as well as carve out new roles and find additional opportunities.”

“I’m excited for about the future and look forward to finding new ways to challenge myself professionally.”

-30-

Media contacts:

[email protected]

[email protected]