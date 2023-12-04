Three Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu
- ESPN Doubleheader on Thursday Featuring the Dallas Stars at Washington Capitals Beginning at 8 p.m. ET followed by New Jersey Devils at Seattle Kraken at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Detroit Red Wings with Newly-Signed Patrick Kane Face the Buffalo Sabres at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu
- The Point Continues Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+
- 44 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+
The NHL season continues Tuesday, December 4, featuring the Detroit Red Wings and newly-signed Patrick Kane, who is coming off a recent hip resurfacing surgery, hopes to make his “Hockeytown” debut in his hometown of Buffalo to take on the Buffalo Sabres with team-leading goal scorer JJ Peterka, as they go head-to-head in an Atlantic Division matchup from KeyBank Center at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu.
Thursday, an ESPN doubleheader features two interconference matchups beginning with the Dallas Stars and team assists leader Jason Robertson taking on the Washington Capitals and Alex Ovechkin at 8 p.m. ET. Later that night, the New Jersey Devils and Jack Hughes, who leads the team in points and assists, face the Seattle Kraken in a late-night matchup 10:30 p.m. ET.
ESPN’s NHL weekly studio show, The Point, returns on Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET with host Arda Öcal and analyst Kevin Weekes. This week the team covers top storylines from around the league, including reporter Emily Kaplan sit down with Detroit Red Wings’ Patrick Kane, Awards Watch at the quarter season mark and analyst Ryan Callahan previews Red Wings at Sabres.
Exclusive NHL games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Tuesday, Dec. 5
|6 p.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|The Point
The Point hosted by Arda Öcal, is joined by analyst Kevin Weekes as they cover top storylines from around the league including Awards Watch at the season quarter mark and analyst Ryan Callahan previews Red Wings-Sabres.
|Host: Arda Öcal
Analyst: Kevin Weekes
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Detroit Red Wings at Buffalo Sabres
The Red Wings (13-7-3) and Alex DeBrincat, who recently netted his 200th career NHL goal, travel to face the Sabres (10-13-2) and team points and assists leader Casey Mittelstadt for an Atlantic Division showdown.
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
In Studio: Arca Öcal, Kevin Weekes
|Thursday, Dec. 7
|8:00 p.m.
|ESPN
|Dallas Stars at Washington Capitals
The second-ranked Central Division Stars (14-5-3) andJoe Pavelski, who recently extended his point streak to nine contests, take on the Capitals (12-7-2) and Tom Wilson, who leads his squad in goals, in a face off at Capital One Arena.
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: Steve Levy, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|New Jersey Devils at Seattle Kraken
The Devils (11-10-1) and Travis Toffoli, who leads the team in goals, face the Kraken (8-11-6) with its goal leader Jared McCann as they aim for a home win at Climate Pledge Arena.
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Cassie-Campbell-Pascall
Reporter: Leah Hextall
In Studio: Steve Levy, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)
In addition to 45 exclusive games on ESPN+ this week, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – available to all ESPN+ subscribers – throughout the season. Included in this week’s highlighted Power Play games are the Minnesota Wild with new head coach John Hynes travel to the Edmonton Oilers on Friday at 9 p.m. ET. Saturday holds a battle in the Metropolitan Division between the top ranked New York Rangers with team leader in points, goals and assists Artemi Panarin as they go head-to-head with the third-ranked Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. ET.
NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
