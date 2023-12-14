UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington | Saturday, Dec. 16

10 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Event

8 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

6 p.m.: Early Prelims (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

UFC PPV action returns this weekend live from Las Vegas with UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington. The final UFC event of 2023 will be live from T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). The Prelims will be available on ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 8 p.m. The Early Prelims will be available on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 6 p.m. ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes will also join the Early Prelims beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Main Event

Welterweight champion Leon Edwards steps into the Octagon with former interim titleholder and current No. 3 contender Colby Covington in an electrifying main event between heated rivals. Edwards (21-3) sets out to defend his title once again and cement himself as one of the UFC’s best. Covington (17-3) plans to show the world he deserves to be the undisputed UFC welterweight champion and add to his three first-round finishes.

Co-Main Event

In the co-main event, flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja defends his title for the first time against No. 2 Brandon Royval in a high-stakes flyweight rematch where both fighters aim to add to their 10 first-round finishes. Pantoja (26-5) looks to deliver another win over Royval and build upon his legacy, while Royval (15-6) intends to not let history repeat itself.

Additional PPV Card Highlights

5 ranked welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov (17-0) intends to remain unbeaten and extend his perfect 100-percent finish rate (all 17 wins by stoppage) in a thrilling tilt with fan-favorite and 2-time UFC title challenger, No. 6 Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (17-6-1).

In a high-stakes lightweight showdown, former interim UFC champion and winner of The Ultimate Fighter 13 Tony Ferguson (25-9) takes on Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett (20-3) and his perfect 4-0 UFC record.

ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives

On The Call

Jon Anik will call the action alongside Joe Rogan and former two-division Champion Daniel Cormier. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Thu., 12/14 8 p.m. UFC 296 Press Conference: Edwards vs. Covington ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube 8 p.m. UFC: Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Fri.,

12/15 2:30 p.m. UFC 296 Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Edwards vs. Covington ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Edwards vs. Covington ESPN2 7 p.m. UFC 2024 Seasonal Press Conference ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube 8 p.m. UFC 296 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Edwards vs. Covington ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Sat., 12/16 6 p.m. UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington (Early Prelims) ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156, ESPN2**, ESPN Deportes** 8 p.m. UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington Prelims presented by Modelo ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 10 p.m. UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV

(English & Spanish) 1 a.m.* UFC 296 Post Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Edwards vs. Covington ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event

**ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes will join Early Prelims coverage at 7:30 p.m.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 p.m. Main Leon Edwards (C) vs. Colby Covington UFC Welterweight Championship Co-Main Alexandre Pantoja (C) vs. Brandon Royval UFC Flyweight Championship Undercard Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson Undercard Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett Undercard Josh Emmett vs. Bryce Mitchell 8 p.m. Feature Alonzo Menifield vs. Dustin Jacoby Undercard Irene Aldana vs. Karol Rosa Undercard Cody Garbrandt vs. Brian Kelleher Undercard Casey O’Neill vs. Ariane Lipski 6 p.m. Feature Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Cody Durden Undercard Andre Fili vs. Lucas Almeida Undercard Martin Buday vs. Shamil Gaziev Undercard Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov

