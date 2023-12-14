UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington | Saturday, Dec. 16
Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV
10 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Event
8 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)
6 p.m.: Early Prelims (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)
UFC PPV action returns this weekend live from Las Vegas with UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington. The final UFC event of 2023 will be live from T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). The Prelims will be available on ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 8 p.m. The Early Prelims will be available on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 6 p.m. ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes will also join the Early Prelims beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Main Event
- Welterweight champion Leon Edwards steps into the Octagon with former interim titleholder and current No. 3 contender Colby Covington in an electrifying main event between heated rivals. Edwards (21-3) sets out to defend his title once again and cement himself as one of the UFC’s best. Covington (17-3) plans to show the world he deserves to be the undisputed UFC welterweight champion and add to his three first-round finishes.
Co-Main Event
- In the co-main event, flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja defends his title for the first time against No. 2 Brandon Royval in a high-stakes flyweight rematch where both fighters aim to add to their 10 first-round finishes. Pantoja (26-5) looks to deliver another win over Royval and build upon his legacy, while Royval (15-6) intends to not let history repeat itself.
Additional PPV Card Highlights
- 5 ranked welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov (17-0) intends to remain unbeaten and extend his perfect 100-percent finish rate (all 17 wins by stoppage) in a thrilling tilt with fan-favorite and 2-time UFC title challenger, No. 6 Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (17-6-1).
- In a high-stakes lightweight showdown, former interim UFC champion and winner of The Ultimate Fighter 13 Tony Ferguson (25-9) takes on Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett (20-3) and his perfect 4-0 UFC record.
On The Call
- Jon Anik will call the action alongside Joe Rogan and former two-division Champion Daniel Cormier. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.
Programming (All times ET)
|Thu.,
12/14
|8 p.m.
|UFC 296 Press Conference: Edwards vs. Covington
|ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube
|8 p.m.
|UFC: Camino al Octágono
|ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|Fri.,
12/15
|2:30 p.m.
|UFC 296 Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Edwards vs. Covington
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Edwards vs. Covington
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|UFC 2024 Seasonal Press Conference
|ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube
|8 p.m.
|UFC 296 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Edwards vs. Covington
|ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube
|Sat.,
12/16
|6 p.m.
|UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington (Early Prelims)
|ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156, ESPN2**, ESPN Deportes**
|8 p.m.
|UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington Prelims presented by Modelo
|ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156
|10 p.m.
|UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington (Main Card)
|ESPN+ PPV
(English & Spanish)
|1 a.m.*
|UFC 296 Post Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Edwards vs. Covington
|ESPN+
*Immediately following Main Event
**ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes will join Early Prelims coverage at 7:30 p.m.
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|10 p.m.
|Main
|Leon Edwards (C) vs. Colby Covington
|UFC Welterweight Championship
|Co-Main
|Alexandre Pantoja (C) vs. Brandon Royval
|UFC Flyweight Championship
|Undercard
|Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson
|Undercard
|Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett
|Undercard
|Josh Emmett vs. Bryce Mitchell
|8 p.m.
|Feature
|Alonzo Menifield vs. Dustin Jacoby
|Undercard
|Irene Aldana vs. Karol Rosa
|Undercard
|Cody Garbrandt vs. Brian Kelleher
|Undercard
|Casey O’Neill vs. Ariane Lipski
|6 p.m.
|Feature
|Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Cody Durden
|Undercard
|Andre Fili vs. Lucas Almeida
|Undercard
|Martin Buday vs. Shamil Gaziev
|Undercard
|Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov
