Winners Revealed for ESPN’s 33rd Annual The Home Depot College Football Awards

AwardsCollege FootballCollege Sports (Miscellaneous)

Winners Revealed for ESPN’s 33rd Annual The Home Depot College Football Awards

Photo of Julie McKay Julie McKay Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

ESPN’s 33rd annual The Home Depot College Football Awards recognized some of the most outstanding performances in college football this season, with Jayden Daniels (LSU) and Payton Wilson (NC State) finishing the night as the season’s big winners, taking home two awards apiece.

Daniels received the Davey O’Brien Award as the season’s top quarterback, as well as the Walter Camp Award Player of the Year Award. Wilson took home the Chuck Bednarik Award for defensive player of the year along with the Butkus Award. Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., won the Maxwell Player of the Year Award.

Additional National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) honors announced during the two-hour live show include: Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon II received the Doak Walker Award, Marvin Harrison Jr. was awarded the Biletnikoff Award, Graham Nicholson of Miami (OH) received the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, T’Vondre Sweat (Texas) took home the Outland Trophy, Air Force’s Trey Taylor won the Jim Thorpe Award and Tory Taylor (Iowa) won the Ray Guy Award as the punter of the year.

Iowa, LSU, NC State, Oregon and Washington all received two awards per school.

The Home Depot College Football Awards Winners

Chuck Bednarik Award
Defensive Player of the Year		 Laiatu Latu, UCLA
Dallas Turner, Alabama
Payton Wilson, NC State
Biletnikoff Award
Outstanding Receiver		 Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State
Malik Nabers, LSU
Rome Odunze, Washington
Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award
Outstanding Placekicker		 Graham Nicholson, Miami (OH)
Jose Pizano, UNLV
Will Reichard, Alabama
Ray Guy Award
Punter of the Year		 Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt
Alex Mastromanno, Florida State
Tory Taylor, Iowa
Maxwell Award
Player of the Year		 Jayden Daniels, LSU
Bo Nix, Oregon
Michael Penix, Jr., Washington
Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award
Best Quarterback		 Jayden Daniels, LSU
Bo Nix, Oregon
Michael Penix, Jr., Washington
Outland Trophy
Most Outstanding Interior Lineman		 Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
T’Vondre Sweat, Texas
Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
Best Defensive Back		 Cooper DeJean, Iowa
Malaki Starks, Georgia
Trey Taylor, Air Force
Doak Walker Award
Premier Running Back		 Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State
Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
Cody Schrader, Missouri

Additional honors recognized during The Home Depot College Football Awards:

The Home Depot Coach of the Year Kalen DeBoer, Washington
NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award Mike Leach, Texas Tech/Washington St/Mississippi State
Disney Spirit Award
Most Inspirational Player or Team		 Brian Dooley, Eastern Michigan
Taco Bell Live Mas Student Section of the Year Award The Ohio State University | Block O
The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Captain Blake Corum, Michigan
Broyles Award
Assistant Coach of the Year		 Phil Parker, Iowa
Burlsworth Trophy
College football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on		 Cody Schrader, Missouri
Butkus Award Payton Wilson, NC State
Walter Camp Player of the Year Jayden Daniels, LSU
William V. Campbell Trophy
Scholar-Athlete		 Bo Nix, Oregon
John Mackey Award
Outstanding Tight End		 Brock Bowers, Georgia
Nagurski Trophy Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
Rimington Trophy
Outstanding Center		 Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
Wuerffel Trophy
Community Service with Athletic & Academic Achievement		 Ladd McConkey, Georgia

-30-

Tags
Photo of Julie McKay Julie McKay Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
Photo of Julie McKay

Julie McKay

I joined ESPN in 2022 as a member of the communications department working on college sports. My passion for college sports came at an early age in a divided household (Big Ten Conference-divided, that is) and followed that to the University of Wisconsin-Madison (sorry, Dad). Four years in the Athletic Communications Department, along with internships with the Big Ten Conference, Big Ten Network and NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, cemented my career path. After spending some time in sports media PR in San Francisco, I’ve spent five-plus years focused in golf, with stints at the American Junior Golf Association, Augusta National and Buffalo Agency, working with the USGA, Youth on Course and Destination Kohler, among others. Despite being a proud Wisconsin native, I’ll forever betray my home state as a lifelong Chicago sports fan. My dog Rizzo knows there’s always next year and wishes his namesake would return home to the North Side.
Back to top button