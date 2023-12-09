Winners Revealed for ESPN’s 33rd Annual The Home Depot College Football Awards
ESPN’s 33rd annual The Home Depot College Football Awards recognized some of the most outstanding performances in college football this season, with Jayden Daniels (LSU) and Payton Wilson (NC State) finishing the night as the season’s big winners, taking home two awards apiece.
Daniels received the Davey O’Brien Award as the season’s top quarterback, as well as the Walter Camp Award Player of the Year Award. Wilson took home the Chuck Bednarik Award for defensive player of the year along with the Butkus Award. Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., won the Maxwell Player of the Year Award.
Additional National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) honors announced during the two-hour live show include: Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon II received the Doak Walker Award, Marvin Harrison Jr. was awarded the Biletnikoff Award, Graham Nicholson of Miami (OH) received the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, T’Vondre Sweat (Texas) took home the Outland Trophy, Air Force’s Trey Taylor won the Jim Thorpe Award and Tory Taylor (Iowa) won the Ray Guy Award as the punter of the year.
Iowa, LSU, NC State, Oregon and Washington all received two awards per school.
The Home Depot College Football Awards Winners
|Chuck Bednarik Award
Defensive Player of the Year
|Laiatu Latu, UCLA
Dallas Turner, Alabama
Payton Wilson, NC State
|Biletnikoff Award
Outstanding Receiver
|Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State
Malik Nabers, LSU
Rome Odunze, Washington
|Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award
Outstanding Placekicker
|Graham Nicholson, Miami (OH)
Jose Pizano, UNLV
Will Reichard, Alabama
|Ray Guy Award
Punter of the Year
|Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt
Alex Mastromanno, Florida State
Tory Taylor, Iowa
|Maxwell Award
Player of the Year
|Jayden Daniels, LSU
Bo Nix, Oregon
Michael Penix, Jr., Washington
|Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award
Best Quarterback
|Jayden Daniels, LSU
Bo Nix, Oregon
Michael Penix, Jr., Washington
|Outland Trophy
Most Outstanding Interior Lineman
|Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
T’Vondre Sweat, Texas
|Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
Best Defensive Back
|Cooper DeJean, Iowa
Malaki Starks, Georgia
Trey Taylor, Air Force
|Doak Walker Award
Premier Running Back
|Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State
Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
Cody Schrader, Missouri
Additional honors recognized during The Home Depot College Football Awards:
|The Home Depot Coach of the Year
|Kalen DeBoer, Washington
|NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award
|Mike Leach, Texas Tech/Washington St/Mississippi State
|Disney Spirit Award
Most Inspirational Player or Team
|Brian Dooley, Eastern Michigan
|Taco Bell Live Mas Student Section of the Year Award
|The Ohio State University | Block O
|The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Captain
|Blake Corum, Michigan
|Broyles Award
Assistant Coach of the Year
|Phil Parker, Iowa
|Burlsworth Trophy
College football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on
|Cody Schrader, Missouri
|Butkus Award
|Payton Wilson, NC State
|Walter Camp Player of the Year
|Jayden Daniels, LSU
|William V. Campbell Trophy
Scholar-Athlete
|Bo Nix, Oregon
|John Mackey Award
Outstanding Tight End
|Brock Bowers, Georgia
|Nagurski Trophy
|Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
|Rimington Trophy
Outstanding Center
|Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
|Wuerffel Trophy
Community Service with Athletic & Academic Achievement
|Ladd McConkey, Georgia
-30-