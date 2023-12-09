Winners Revealed for ESPN’s 33rd Annual The Home Depot College Football Awards

ESPN’s 33rd annual The Home Depot College Football Awards recognized some of the most outstanding performances in college football this season, with Jayden Daniels (LSU) and Payton Wilson (NC State) finishing the night as the season’s big winners, taking home two awards apiece.

Daniels received the Davey O’Brien Award as the season’s top quarterback, as well as the Walter Camp Award Player of the Year Award. Wilson took home the Chuck Bednarik Award for defensive player of the year along with the Butkus Award. Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., won the Maxwell Player of the Year Award.

Additional National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) honors announced during the two-hour live show include: Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon II received the Doak Walker Award, Marvin Harrison Jr. was awarded the Biletnikoff Award, Graham Nicholson of Miami (OH) received the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, T’Vondre Sweat (Texas) took home the Outland Trophy, Air Force’s Trey Taylor won the Jim Thorpe Award and Tory Taylor (Iowa) won the Ray Guy Award as the punter of the year.

Iowa, LSU, NC State, Oregon and Washington all received two awards per school.

T he Home Depot College Football Awards Winners



Additional honors recognized during The Home Depot College Football Awards:

