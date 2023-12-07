WNBA Star Chelsea Gray Joins ACC Network as Women’s Basketball Analyst

Three-time WNBA champion makes her debut Sunday at Duke on ACCN

Three-time WNBA champion and five-time All-Star Chelsea Gray of the Las Vegas Aces is joining the ACC Network as a women’s college basketball analyst. Gray, a former All-American at Duke, will make her debut at her alma mater this weekend. On Sunday, Dec. 10, Gray returns to Cameron Indoor Stadium to call the Blue Devils’ game against Florida Gulf Coast at noon ET with Jenn Hildreth.

“We are very excited to welcome Chelsea back to the ACC Network as a game analyst. She’s competed and won championships at the highest level so her experience and knowledge of the game will be such an asset to our already strong women’s basketball coverage,” said Sara Gaiero, vice president, production, ESPN.

Gray added: “I’m honored to be coming back home to the ACC. This conference proves its greatness year after year and I’m thrilled to be a part of it again.”

During the 2021-22 season, Gray was a key member of ACCN’s Nothing But Net studio coverage. She also called seven regular season games and three NCAA Tournament games throughout the year.

Gray has been competing in the WBNA since 2015, most recently helping lead the Las Vegas Aces to back-to-back titles (2022, 2023). The 11th overall pick in the 2014 draft, Gray was named WNBA Finals MVP after the 2022 championship. Gray’s first WNBA title came in 2016 with the Los Angeles Sparks.

The five-time WNBA All-Star was an All-American in college at Duke, guiding the Blue Devils to two ACC Tournament Championships, three ACC regular season titles and three trips to the NCAA Elite Eight during her four years (2010-14).