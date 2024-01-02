2024 Australian Open Qualifying to Stream Exclusively on ESPN+ Four Days of Coverage, starting Sunday, at 6 p.m. ET

New in 2024: Tournament Starts Saturday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Midnight ET on ESPN2

Two-Hour Special: Australia’s Open: Beyond the Court Premieres on ESPN2 on Sunday at 11 p.m. ET

To subscribe visit ESPNPlus.com

The Australian Open, tennis’ first major of 2024, commences Sunday, Jan. 7, at 6 p.m. ET, with all qualifying matches streaming live and exclusively on ESPN+ from Melbourne Park, Australia. Daily coverage will be available at 6 p.m. Sunday to Tuesday and at 7 p.m. on Wednesday through conclusion of play.

On-demand replays and video-on-demand classic content will be available on ESPN+ for the duration of the tournament.

Following the qualifiers, the Australian Open will debut its historic, day-earlier start date: Saturday, Jan. 13, with first-round coverage at 7 p.m. on ESPN+ and at midnight (9 p.m. PT) on ESPN2. ESPN+ will stream all rounds on all courts live and exclusively from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily.

The qualifying lead-in week will offer fans to see their favorite players up close, as well as follow the stars of the future as they battle it out for a chance at a Slam title.

The competition will be thrilling with 16 spots each available in both the men’s and women’s draws, including well-known talent and up-and-coming stars.

The 2024 Australian Open Main Draw roster features last year’s men’s champion and world No.1 Novak Djokovic (SRB), 2023 Wimbledon champion and No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz (ESP), the return of AO 2022 men’s champion Rafael Nadal (ESP), and Americans Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton. Women’s tennis features world No.1 Iga Swiatek (POL); last year’s AO women’s champion No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, 2023 U.S. Open Champion No. 3 Coco Gauff (USA), No. 5 Jessica Pegula (USA), and the return of two-time AO women’s champion and new mom, Naomi Osaka (JPN).

Fans can get ready for Slam season by tuning in to Australia’s Open: Beyond the Court, premiering Sunday, Jan. 7, at 11 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The two-hour special offers tennis fans an inside look at the tournament’s rise through telling archive, compelling play and heavy-hitting interviews. It will be available on-demand on ESPN+ on January 11.