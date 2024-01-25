ABC and ESPN Platform’s 2024 NWSL Schedule

17 Regular Season Matches, Three Playoff Games

ABC Presents Historic CPKC Stadium Opener – Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns FC on March 16

ABC and ESPN platforms will combine to showcase a total of 20 matches during the 2024 NWSL season, the 12th season of the premier women’s professional soccer league. ABC will air four games, including the season-opener on March 16 and three playoff matches. ESPN will televise seven matches, ESPN2 will air nine, and ESPN Deportes will broadcast 13 games in Spanish. All 20 games in the ESPN package will stream live in both English and Spanish on ESPN+.

ABC’s coverage of NWSL will begin on Saturday, March 16, at 12:30 p.m. ET (kick at 1 p.m.) with the live presentation of the regular-season opener between Kansas City Current and Portland Thorns FC and the inaugural match at CPKC Stadium, the first purpose-built stadium for a women’s professional sports team. ESPN+ will stream the game live, and ESPN Deportes will televise the Current-Thorns match in Spanish. The regular-season opener marks the first ABC broadcast of an NWSL match.

Highlights:

13 of the 17 regular-season games on ABC and ESPN platforms will feature at least one 2023 NWSL Playoff team or expansion club – Bay FC and Utah Royals FC.

NJ/NY Gotham FC, the 2023 NWSL Champions, leads all clubs with seven regular-season appearances, followed by Houston Dash, Kansas City Current, Racing Louisville FC, Seattle Reign, each with three appearances.

Kansas City Current’s CPKC Stadium, the first purpose-built stadium for a women’s professional sports team, will host two matches on ESPN platforms: the stadium opener on Saturday, March 16th, on ABC, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes; and Kansas City-Angel City on Saturday, March 30, on ESPN and ESPN+.

NJ/NY Gotham hosts Seattle Reign in a rematch of the 2023 NWSL Championship, won by Gotham FC, on Sunday, June 30.

ABC’s broadcast of three NWSL postseason games: Quarterfinals doubleheader on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 12:30 p.m. ET and 3 p.m.; and a Semifinal on Sunday, Nov. 17, at 2:30 p.m.

2024 NWSL Schedule on ABC and ESPN Platforms:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sat, Mar 16 12:30 p.m. Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns FC ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Mar 24 7 p.m. Portland Thorns FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Mar 30 2:30 p.m. Kansas City Current vs. Angel City FC ESPN, ESPN+ Sat, Jun 15 1 p.m. Racing Louisville FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Jun 23 12:30 p.m. NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. San Diego Wave FC ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Jun 29 4 p.m. Racing Louisville FC vs. Bay FC ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Jun 30 1 p.m. NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Seattle Reign 2023 Championship Rematch ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Jul 6 1 p.m. Chicago Red Stars vs. Houston Dash ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Aug 25 10 p.m. Seattle Reign vs. North Carolina Courage ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Sep 8 1 p.m. NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Houston Dash ESPN2, ESPN+ Sun, Sep 15 1 p.m. Washington Spirit vs. Houston Dash ESPN2, ESPN+ Sun, Sep 22 1 p.m. NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Utah Royals FC ESPN2, ESPN+ Sun, Oct 6 5 p.m. Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Oct 13 5 p.m. Utah Royals FC vs. Seattle Reign ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Oct 20 5 p.m. NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Orlando Pride ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Nov 3 3 p.m. Chicago Red Stars vs. Kansas City Current ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Nov 3 5:30 p.m. San Diego Wave vs. Racing Louisville FC ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

* Subject to Change

The week-by-week 2024 NWSL on ABC/ESPN schedule:

March : Historic opening match of the first purpose-built stadium for a women’s professional team– CPKC Stadium in Kansas City – on ABC

March 16: Former U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) manager Vlatko Andonovski leads Kansas City Current as they host Portland Thorns FC in a rematch of the 2022 NWSL Championship and the CPKC Stadium opening match. Players to watch include Portland’s Sophia Smith, Sam Coffey, and Christine Sinclair and Kansas City’s Debinha and Michelle Cooper.

Former U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) manager Vlatko Andonovski leads Kansas City Current as they host Portland Thorns FC in a rematch of the 2022 NWSL Championship and the CPKC Stadium opening match. Players to watch include Portland’s Sophia Smith, Sam Coffey, and Christine Sinclair and Kansas City’s Debinha and Michelle Cooper. March 24: Smith, Sinclair, and Portland Thorns FC host 2023 NWSL champion NJ/NY Gotham FC and its six USWNT stars – Crystal Dunn, Rose Lavelle, Tierna Davidson, Midge Purce, Emily Sonnett, and Lynn Williams.

Smith, Sinclair, and Portland Thorns FC host 2023 NWSL champion NJ/NY Gotham FC and its six USWNT stars – Crystal Dunn, Rose Lavelle, Tierna Davidson, Midge Purce, Emily Sonnett, and Lynn Williams. March 30: In its second home match at Kansas City’s new CPKC Stadium, Debinha and the Current host Los Angeles-based Angel City FC featuring USWNT’s Alyssa Thompson and U.S. FIFA World Cup champion Sydney Leroux.

June : Three ESPN appearances for defending NWSL champion NJ/NY Gotham FC, topped by rematch of the 2023 NWSL Championship

June 15: NJ/NY Gotham FC and USWNT stars – Dunn, Lavelle, Davidson, Purce, Sonnett, and Williams – make the second of seven appearances on ESPN platforms with a trip to Louisville, Ky., to face their USWNT teammate Savannah DeMelo and Racing Louisville FC.

NJ/NY Gotham FC and USWNT stars – Dunn, Lavelle, Davidson, Purce, Sonnett, and Williams – make the second of seven appearances on ESPN platforms with a trip to Louisville, Ky., to face their USWNT teammate Savannah DeMelo and Racing Louisville FC. June 23: NJ/NY Gotham hosts the 2023 NWSL Shield winner San Diego Wave featuring USWNT trio – Alex Morgan, Naomi Girma, and Jaedyn Shaw.

NJ/NY Gotham hosts the 2023 NWSL Shield winner San Diego Wave featuring USWNT trio – Alex Morgan, Naomi Girma, and Jaedyn Shaw. June 29: In its first appearance on an ESPN platform, expansion side Bay FC travels to take on Racing Louisville FC.

In its first appearance on an ESPN platform, expansion side Bay FC travels to take on Racing Louisville FC. June 30: NJ/NY Gotham hosts Seattle Reign in a rematch of the 2023 NWSL Championship – a matchup stacked with USWNT players including Davidson, Dunn, Lavelle, Purce, Sonnett, Williams (NJ/NY Gotham), and Alana Cook (Seattle Reign).

July-August : Mallory Swanson and Chicago Red Stars; Houston Dash’s Maria Sanchez

July 6: USWNT forward Mallory Swanson and Chicago Red Stars host the Houston Dash. Key players include Swanson, goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, Sam Staab (Chicago), and Mexican National Team star, Maria Sanchez (Houston).

USWNT forward Mallory Swanson and Chicago Red Stars host the Houston Dash. Key players include Swanson, goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, Sam Staab (Chicago), and Mexican National Team star, Maria Sanchez (Houston). August 25: The Seattle Reign hosts North Carolina Courage in a late August matchup between clubs that have won four of the last six regular-season titles combined.

September : Trinity Rodman’s ESPN debut and NWSL champion NJ/NY Gotham

September 8: Gotham FC returns for the first of two matches in September on ESPN platforms, hosting Maria Sanchez and the Houston Dash.

Gotham FC returns for the first of two matches in September on ESPN platforms, hosting Maria Sanchez and the Houston Dash. September 15: USWNT rising star Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit make their ESPN debut against the Houston Dash. Rodman leads Ashley Hatch and Andi Sullivan as can’t-miss players for the Spirit.

USWNT rising star Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit make their ESPN debut against the Houston Dash. Rodman leads Ashley Hatch and Andi Sullivan as can’t-miss players for the Spirit. September 22: NJ/NY Gotham continues its quest to repeat as NWSL champion, hosting expansion club Utah Royals.

October : Soccer legend, six-time FIFA Player of the Year Marta

October 6: Women’s soccer legend, six-time FIFA Women’s Player of the Year Marta (Brazil) and USWNT player Morgan Gautrat lead the Orlando Pride as they host Rodman and the Washington Spirit.

Women’s soccer legend, six-time FIFA Women’s Player of the Year Marta (Brazil) and USWNT player Morgan Gautrat lead the Orlando Pride as they host Rodman and the Washington Spirit. October 13: Utah Royals host Cook and Seattle Reign, the runners-up in the 2023 NWSL championship, in the Reign’s third and final regular season match on ESPN platforms.

Utah Royals host Cook and Seattle Reign, the runners-up in the 2023 NWSL championship, in the Reign’s third and final regular season match on ESPN platforms. October 20: The Orlando Pride heads north to Harrison, N.J., to take on NWSL champion NJ/NY Gotham and their collection of USWNT stars.

November : Doubleheader finale closes out the regular season

November 3: On the final day of the regular season, Swanson and the Chicago Red Stars host the Kansas City Current in the first match of a doubleheader. The match begins at 3 p.m. ET, followed at 5:30 p.m. with Alex Morgan and the San Diego Wave vs. Racing Louisville. Both games will air on ESPN and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes, and stream live on ESPN+ to conclude the 2024 NWSL regular season on ESPN platforms.

– 30 –

25 de enero de 2024

Calendario de partidos de la temporada 2024 de la NWSL por las plataformas de ABC e ESPN

17 partidos de la temporada regular y tres partidos de eliminatorias

ABC presenta el histórico partido inaugural del Estadio CPKC entre Kansas City Current y Portland Thorns FC el 16 de marzo

Las plataformas de ABC e ESPN se combinarán para presentar un total de 20 partidos durante la temporada 2024 de la NWSL, la 12.°temporada de la principal liga profesional de fútbol femenino. ABC transmitirá cuatro partidos, incluido el encuentro de apertura de temporada el 16 de marzo y tres partidos de eliminatorias. ESPN televisará siete partidos, mientras que ESPN2 e ESPN Deportes transmitirán nueve y 13 partidos en español, respectivamente. Los 20 partidos incluidos en el paquete de ESPN se transmitirán vía streaming en vivo, tanto en inglés como español por ESPN+.

La cobertura de ABC de la NWSL comenzará el sábado 16 de marzo a las 12:30 p.m. ET (con el arranque del partido a la 1 p.m.) con la presentación en vivo del partido de apertura de la temporada regular entre Kansas City Current y Portland Thorns FC y el partido inaugural en el Estadio CPKC, el primer estadio construido específicamente para un equipo deportivo profesional femenino. ESPN+ transmitirá el partido en vivo vía streaming mientras que ESPN Deportes televisará el encuentro entre Current y Thorns en español. El partido de apertura de la temporada regular marca la primera transmisión de ABC de un partido de la NWSL.

Puntos destacados:

13 de los 17 partidos de la temporada regular por las plataformas de ABC e ESPN presentarán como mínimo uno de los equipos de eliminatorias o clubes de expansión de 2023 de la NWSL: Bay FC y Utah Royals FC.

NJ/NY Gotham FC, el equipo campeón de la NWSL en 2023, se encuentra a la cabeza de todos los clubes, con siete apariciones en la temporada regular, seguido de Houston Dash, Kansas City Current, Racing Louisville FC y Seattle Reign, cada uno con tres apariciones.

El Estadio CPKC de Kansas City Current, el primer estadio construido específicamente para un equipo deportivo profesional femenino, será el lugar de encuentro de dos partidos por las plataformas de ESPN: el partido inaugural del estadio el sábado 16 de marzo por ABC, ESPN+ e ESPN Deportes, y Kansas City-Angel City el sábado 30 de marzo por ESPN e ESPN+.

NJ/NY Gotham recibe a Seattle Reign en una revancha del Campeonato 2023 de la NWSL, cuyo ganador fue Gotham FC, el sábado 30 de junio.

Transmisión de ABC de tres partidos de postemporada de la NWSL: dos partidos consecutivos de cuartos de final el domingo 10 de noviembre a las 12:30 p.m. ET y 3 p.m., y una semifinal el domingo 17 de noviembre a las 2:30 p.m.

Programación de la NWSL 2024 en las plataformas de ABC e ESPN:

Fecha Hora (ET) Partido Plataformas Sáb. 16 de mar. 12:30 p.m. Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns FC ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Dom. 24 de mar. 7 p.m. Portland Thorns FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sáb. 30 de mar. 2:30 p.m. Kansas City Current vs. Angel City FC ESPN, ESPN+ Sáb. 15 de jun. 1 p.m. Racing Louisville FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Dom. 23 de jun. 12:30 p.m. NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. San Diego Wave FC ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sáb. 29 de jun. 4 p.m. Racing Louisville FC vs. Bay FC ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Dom. 30 de jun. 1 p.m. NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Seattle Reign Revancha del campeonato 2023 ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sáb. 6 de jul. 1 p.m. Chicago Red Stars vs. Houston Dash ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Dom. 25 de ago. 10 p.m. Seattle Reign vs. North Carolina Courage ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Dom. 8 de sept. 1 p.m. NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Houston Dash ESPN2, ESPN+ Dom. 15 de sept. 1 p.m. Washington Spirit vs. Houston Dash ESPN2, ESPN+ Dom. 22 de sept. 1 p.m. NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Utah Royals FC ESPN2, ESPN+ Dom. 6 de oct. 5 p.m. Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Dom. 13 de oct. 5 p.m. Utah Royals FC vs. Seattle Reign ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Dom. 20 de oct. 5 p.m. NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Orlando Pride ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Dom. 3 de nov. 3 p.m. Chicago Red Stars vs. Kansas City Current ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Dom. 3 de nov. 5:30 p.m. San Diego Wave vs. Racing Louisville FC ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

* Sujeto a cambio

La programación de la NWSL 2024 por ABC/ESPN semana a semana:

Marzo : histórico partido inaugural del primer estadio construido específicamente para un equipo profesional femenino, el Estadio CPKC en Kansas City, por ABC

16 de marzo: Vlatko Andonovski, exdirector técnico de la selección nacional femenina de EE. UU. (USWNT), conduce a Kansas City Current al recibir a Portland Thorns FC en una revancha del Campeonato 2022 de la NWSL y el partido inaugural del Estadio CPKC. Entre las jugadoras destacadas se incluyen Sophia Smith, Sam Coffey y Christine Sinclair en Portland, y Debinha y Michelle Cooper en Kansas City.

Vlatko Andonovski, exdirector técnico de la selección nacional femenina de EE. UU. (USWNT), conduce a Kansas City Current al recibir a Portland Thorns FC en una revancha del Campeonato 2022 de la NWSL y el partido inaugural del Estadio CPKC. Entre las jugadoras destacadas se incluyen Sophia Smith, Sam Coffey y Christine Sinclair en Portland, y Debinha y Michelle Cooper en Kansas City. 24 de marzo: Smith, Sinclair y Portland Thorns FC reciben a las campeonas 2023 de la NWSL NJ/NY Gotham FC y sus seis estrellas de la USWNT: Crystal Dunn, Rose Lavelle, Tierna Davidson, Midge Purce, Emily Sonnett y Lynn Williams.

Smith, Sinclair y Portland Thorns FC reciben a las campeonas 2023 de la NWSL NJ/NY Gotham FC y sus seis estrellas de la USWNT: Crystal Dunn, Rose Lavelle, Tierna Davidson, Midge Purce, Emily Sonnett y Lynn Williams. 30 de marzo: en su segundo partido como locales en el nuevo Estadio CPKC de Kansas City, Debinha y las Current reciben a Angel City FC de Los Ángeles, donde juegan Alyssa Thompson de la USWNT y Sydney Leroux, campeona estadounidense de la Copa Mundial FIFA.

Junio : tres apariciones en ESPN para NJ/NY Gotham FC, campeonas defensoras de la NWSL, más una revancha del Campeonato 2023 de la NWSL

15 de junio: NJ/NY Gotham FC y las estrellas de la USWNT —Dunn, Lavelle, Davidson, Purce, Sonnett y Williams— realizarán la segunda de siete apariciones en las plataformas de ESPN con un viaje a Louisville, Kentucky, para enfrentar a su compañera de equipo en la USWNT Savannah DeMelo y las Racing Louisville FC.

NJ/NY Gotham FC y las estrellas de la USWNT —Dunn, Lavelle, Davidson, Purce, Sonnett y Williams— realizarán la segunda de siete apariciones en las plataformas de ESPN con un viaje a Louisville, Kentucky, para enfrentar a su compañera de equipo en la USWNT Savannah DeMelo y las Racing Louisville FC. 23 de junio: NJ/NY Gotham recibe a San Diego Wave, ganadoras del Shield 2023 de la NWSL, donde juega el trío de la USWNT: Alex Morgan, Naomi Girma y Jaedyn Shaw.

NJ/NY Gotham recibe a San Diego Wave, ganadoras del Shield 2023 de la NWSL, donde juega el trío de la USWNT: Alex Morgan, Naomi Girma y Jaedyn Shaw. 29 de junio: en su primera aparición en una plataforma de ESPN, el club de expansión Bay FC se traslada para enfrentarse a Racing Louisville FC.

en su primera aparición en una plataforma de ESPN, el club de expansión Bay FC se traslada para enfrentarse a Racing Louisville FC. 30 de junio: NJ/NY Gotham recibe a Seattle Reign en una revancha del Campeonato 2023 de la NWSL; un encuentro repleto de jugadoras de la USWNT como Davidson, Dunn, Lavelle, Purce, Sonnett, Williams (NJ/NY Gotham) y Alana Cook (Seattle Reign).

Julio-agosto : Mallory Swanson y las Chicago Red Stars; Maria Sanchez de las Houston Dash

6 de julio: Mallory Swanson, delantera de la USWNT, y las Chicago Red Stars reciben a las Houston Dash. Entre las principales jugadoras se incluyen Swanson, la arquera Alyssa Naeher, Sam Staab (Chicago) y la estrella de la selección nacional de México, Maria Sanchez (Houston).

Mallory Swanson, delantera de la USWNT, y las Chicago Red Stars reciben a las Houston Dash. Entre las principales jugadoras se incluyen Swanson, la arquera Alyssa Naeher, Sam Staab (Chicago) y la estrella de la selección nacional de México, Maria Sanchez (Houston). 25 de agosto: Seattle Reign recibe a North Carolina Courage en un encuentro de fines de agosto entre clubes que han ganado cuatro de los últimos seis títulos de temporada regular combinados.

Septiembre : debut de Trinity Rodman en ESPN y las campeonas de la NWSL, NJ/NY Gotham

8 de septiembre: Gotham FC regresa para el primero de dos partidos en septiembre por las plataformas de ESPN, recibiendo a Maria Sanchez y las Houston Dash.

Gotham FC regresa para el primero de dos partidos en septiembre por las plataformas de ESPN, recibiendo a Maria Sanchez y las Houston Dash. 15 de septiembre: Trinity Rodman, nueva estrella de la USWNT, y las Washington Spirit hacen su debut en ESPN contra las Houston Dash. Rodman conduce a Ashley Hatch y Andi Sullivan como jugadoras fundamentales para las Spirit.

Trinity Rodman, nueva estrella de la USWNT, y las Washington Spirit hacen su debut en ESPN contra las Houston Dash. Rodman conduce a Ashley Hatch y Andi Sullivan como jugadoras fundamentales para las Spirit. 22 de septiembre: NJ/NY Gotham, continuando con su misión de volver a ser campeonas de la NWSL, recibe al club de expansión Utah Royals.

Octubre : Marta, leyenda del fútbol y seis veces ganadora del premio FIFA a la Jugadora del Año

6 de octubre: Marta (Brasil), leyenda del fútbol femenino y seis veces ganadora del premio FIFA a la Jugadora del Año, y la jugadora de la USWNT Morgan Gautrat conducen a las Orlando Pride al recibir a Rodman y las Washington Spirit.

Marta (Brasil), leyenda del fútbol femenino y seis veces ganadora del premio FIFA a la Jugadora del Año, y la jugadora de la USWNT Morgan Gautrat conducen a las Orlando Pride al recibir a Rodman y las Washington Spirit. 13 de octubre: Utah Royals reciben a Cook y las Seattle Reign, subcampeonas 2023 de la NWSL, en el tercer y último partido de la temporada regular de las Reign por las plataformas de ESPN.

Utah Royals reciben a Cook y las Seattle Reign, subcampeonas 2023 de la NWSL, en el tercer y último partido de la temporada regular de las Reign por las plataformas de ESPN. 20 de octubre: las Orlando Pride fijan rumbo norte hacia Harrison, New Jersey, para enfrentar a las campeonas de la NWSL NJ/NY Gotham y a su colección de estrellas de la USWNT.

Noviembre : un final con dos partidos consecutivos para cerrar la temporada regular

3 de noviembre: en la última fecha de la temporada regular, Swanson y las Chicago Red Stars reciben a las Kansas City Current en el primero de dos partidos consecutivos. El encuentro comienza a las 3 p.m. ET, seguido a las 5:30 p.m. por Alex Morgan y las San Diego Wave vs. Racing Louisville. Ambos partidos se presentarán por ESPN y en español por ESPN Deportes, y se transmitirán vía streaming en vivo por ESPN+ para concluir la temporada regular 2024 de la NWSL en las plataformas de ESPN.

– 30 –