Destination Tampa: ESPN’s Monday Night Presentation of Eagles vs. Buccaneers Punctuates Super Wild Card Weekend; Game available on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge on the Call

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli on ESPN2

NFL Live , Monday Night Countdown and SportsCenter with SVP live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa

Conversations with Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfield Elevate Pregame Coverage

Continuous Super Wild Card Weekend Coverage Across ESPN Platforms Throughout the Weekend

For the third consecutive season, ESPN’s Monday night presentation will conclude Super Wild Card Weekend as the defending NFC Champion and fifth-seeded Philadelphia Eagles travel to the NFC South winner Tampa Bay Buccaneers (January 15, 8 p.m. ET).

ESPN’s Monday Night Football voices Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, along with Laura Rutledge who has been added to ESPN’s NFL playoff game presentations, and John Parry will call the traditional telecast on ESPN and ABC. Peyton and Eli Manning will have their alternate telecast on ESPN2, while ESPN Deportes carries the Spanish-language call. All presentations will be available on ESPN+.

ESPN will surround the Super Wild Card finale with its signature on-site studio presence, as NFL Live, Monday Night Countdown, and SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt will all originate from Raymond James Stadium. Prior to the afternoon programming, ESPN’s morning shows will have a presence in Tampa.

New this year, following the Super Wild Card finale, ESPN will air a Divisional playoff game for the first time on either January 20 or 21, across many of the same networks. The matchup will be announced by the NFL and coverage details will be announced following Monday’s game.

ESPN’s NFL Playoff presentations follow a record-setting Monday Night Football regular season, as the television franchise achieved its best viewership in 23 seasons.

Buck and Aikman Add to Extensive Postseason Portfolio; Salters to Cover Eagles, Rutledge with Buccaneers

Buck and Aikman have called more than 60 NFL Playoff games and six Super Bowls, the second-most of any broadcast pairing in NFL history. Salters (reporting on the Eagles) is set to work her 10th NFL playoff game, all for ESPN, deepening her impressive, multi-sport postseason resume. Rutledge (reporting on the Buccaneers) will be on the sideline for her second NFL postseason game, following six regular-season games this season. Officiating analyst John Parry, who has worked over 15 playoff games including multiple Super Bowls as an NFL referee, will be in the broadcast booth.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli will cap its third season with its third Super Wild Card presentation. The show will follow its customary format with guests announced in the coming days.

Rebeca Landa, Sergio Dipp, Katia Castorena and John Sutcliffe will have the call on ESPN Deportes.

More on ESPN’s Studio Shows Live from Tampa Bay

Please note: The following shows will be from inside Raymond James Stadium.

NFL Live (3-5 p.m.): Rutledge , Ryan Clark , Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky , Marcus Spears and Adam Schefter will preview Eagles-Buccaneers while also dissecting all the games from Super Wild Card Weekend.

, , , and will preview Eagles-Buccaneers while also dissecting all the games from Super Wild Card Weekend. Monday Night Countdown (6-8 p.m.): Scott Van Pelt , Clark , Robert Griffin III, Spears , Schefter , Michelle Beisner-Buck and, joining this week, Rex Ryan will bring fans abundant discussion and analysis on the game ahead and continue the discussion around Super Wild Card Weekend. Highlights include:

, , , , and, joining this week, will bring fans abundant discussion and analysis on the game ahead and continue the discussion around Super Wild Card Weekend. Highlights include: Conversation with Jalen Hurts: The Eagles quarterback sat down with Beisner-Buck to discuss the team’s late-season challenges and why the playoffs mark a fresh start. Conversation with Baker Mayfield: The Buccaneers quarterback sat down with Beisner-Buck to reflect on his first year in Tampa and the opportunity to knock off the defending NFC champion.



SportsCenter with SVP (11:30 p.m.): Van Pelt and Clark will break down the game and receive instant reaction from Buck and Aikman while also speaking with a player from the winning team.

Multiple Editions of Postseason NFL Countdown and NFL Primetime Anchor Coverage Over the Weekend

Postseason NFL Countdown will precede Super Wild Card games on Saturday and Sunday while NFL Primetime, available on ESPN+, will follow the games each day. On Saturday, the pregame show will air on ESPN from 10 a.m. – Noon and on Sunday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., while NFL Primetime will start immediately following the final game each night (approximately 11:20 p.m.).

NFL Matchup (Saturday, 6:30 a.m., ESPN), and multiple editions of SportsCenter (7 a.m., 9 a.m., 12:30 a.m., ESPN) will also surround the NFL pregame and postgame shows.

More information on Postseason NFL Countdown will be announced.

ESPN Digital Platforms Blanket Super Wild Card Weekend

ESPN digital platforms will include coverage from ESPN NFL Nation reporters onsite. Additional platform highlights include: