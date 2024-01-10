ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Present the Return of Bundesliga, Supercopa de España, LALIGA, Eredivisie and More This Weekend

- Bundesliga’s Matchday 17 Kicks Off on ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes on Friday
- Supercopa de España Final this Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes
Bundesliga Returns from Winter Break with Key Matchups: FC Bayern vs. Hoffenheim, Darmstadt vs. Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga action returns this weekend with ESPN+ streaming all Matchday 17 games beginning on Friday, January 12 with FC Bayern vs. Hoffenheim, live from Munich’s Allianz Arena at 2:30 p.m.
Goal Arena, the Bundesliga’s dynamic, action-packed program with live look-ins to the best action from five matches played simultaneously, returns exclusively on ESPN+ for the second half of the 2023-24 Bundesliga season starting on Saturday at 9:20 a.m. ET. In 17 live shows after its U.S. debut in August 2023, Goal Arena has featured goals galore, big chances, must-see moments and game-changing plays in each two-hour program.
Goal Arena by the numbers:
- 33 – average goals per match
- 5 – second yellow (red cards)
- 7 – red cards
- 8 – own goals
- 31 – penalties
- 323 – yellow cards
- 480 – Goals scored on the show (Top-three goalscoring teams: Bayern Munich – 49 goals; Bayer Leverkusen – 46; RB Leipzig – 38)
Goal Arena stats:
- Top scorers: Harry Kane (21), Serhou Guirassy (17), Louis Openda (11)
- Assists leaders: Leroy Sane (8), Julian Brandt (7), Florian Wirtz (7)
- Shots on goal: Boniface (75), Openda (64), Kane (62)
- Top shot speed: 4 km/h (Kane)
Saturday’s Goal Arena on ESPN+ at 9:20 a.m. ET will whip around five matches: FC Köln vs. FC Heidenheim, FC Augsburg vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Sport-Club Freiburg vs. FC Union Berlin, FSV Mainz 05 vs. VfL Wolfsburg, and RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt.
Bundesliga Matchday 17 Schedule:
*Subject to change
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Jan 12
|2:30 p.m.
|FC Bayern München vs. TSG Hoffenheim
|ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Jan 13
|9:20 a.m.
|Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FC Köln vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|FC Augsburg vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Sport-Club Freiburg vs. 1. FC Union Berlin
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. VfL Wolfsburg
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|SV Darmstadt 98 vs. Borussia Dortmund
|ESPN+
|Sun, Jan 14
|9:30 a.m.
|Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. SV Werder Bremen
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. VfB Stuttgart
|ESPN+
Supercopa de España: Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid, FC Barcelona vs. Osasuna
Today at 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes will present the first semifinal match – the first of three Madrid derbis between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid on ESPN platforms. Ian Darke and Steve McManaman (English) and Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will call the match.
The second semifinal match between FC Barcelona vs. Osasuna will be offered on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes. The commentators: Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson (English) and Richard Mendez and Mario Kempes (Spanish).
On Sunday, ABC, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes will showcase the Supercopa de España Final live on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 2 p.m. ET. Darke and McManaman (English) and Palomo and Biscayart (Spanish) will call the match. All three matches will also stream in English and Spanish on ESPN+.
LALIGA’s Athletic Club vs. Real Sociedad
Siblings Nico and Iñaki Williams and Athletic Club host Real Sociedad in a matchup of two top-six clubs in the 2023-24 LALIGA standings, live from San Mamés in Bilbao, Spain, and exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish and ESPN Deportes.
LALIGA Matchday 18 Schedule:
*Subject to change
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Jan 12
|2 p.m.
|La Peña de LALIGA
|ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Sevilla vs. Alavés
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Jan 13
|8 a.m.
|Las Palmas vs. Villarreal
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Mallorca vs. Celta de Vigo
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Athletic Club vs. Real Sociedad
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Real Betis vs. Granada
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Jan 14
|8 a.m.
|Almería vs. Girona
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Cadiz vs. Valencia
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Eredivisie: Undefeated PSV faces Excelsior
The U.S. Men’s National Team triad – Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman and Ricardo Pepi – lead PSV Eindhoven (16-0-0) as they host Excelsior at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, Netherlands, on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish).
Eredivisie Schedule:
*Subject to change
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Sat, Jan
|12:45
|FC Twente vs. AZ
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|PSV vs. Excelsior
|ESPN+
|Sun, Jan
|8:30 a.m.
|Go Ahead Eagles vs. Ajax
|ESPN+
|10:45 a.m.
|Feyenoord vs. N.E.C.
|ESPN+
Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.