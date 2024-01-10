ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Present the Return of Bundesliga, Supercopa de España, LALIGA, Eredivisie and More This Weekend

Bundesliga’s Matchday 17 Kicks Off on ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes on Friday

Supercopa de España Final this Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes

Bundesliga Returns from Winter Break with Key Matchups: FC Bayern vs. Hoffenheim, Darmstadt vs. Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga action returns this weekend with ESPN+ streaming all Matchday 17 games beginning on Friday, January 12 with FC Bayern vs. Hoffenheim, live from Munich’s Allianz Arena at 2:30 p.m.

Goal Arena, the Bundesliga’s dynamic, action-packed program with live look-ins to the best action from five matches played simultaneously, returns exclusively on ESPN+ for the second half of the 2023-24 Bundesliga season starting on Saturday at 9:20 a.m. ET. In 17 live shows after its U.S. debut in August 2023, Goal Arena has featured goals galore, big chances, must-see moments and game-changing plays in each two-hour program.

Goal Arena by the numbers:

33 – average goals per match

5 – second yellow (red cards)

7 – red cards

8 – own goals

31 – penalties

323 – yellow cards

480 – Goals scored on the show (Top-three goalscoring teams: Bayern Munich – 49 goals; Bayer Leverkusen – 46; RB Leipzig – 38)

Goal Arena stats:

Top scorers: Harry Kane (21), Serhou Guirassy (17), Louis Openda (11)

Assists leaders: Leroy Sane (8), Julian Brandt (7), Florian Wirtz (7)

Shots on goal: Boniface (75), Openda (64), Kane (62)

Top shot speed: 4 km/h (Kane)

Saturday’s Goal Arena on ESPN+ at 9:20 a.m. ET will whip around five matches: FC Köln vs. FC Heidenheim, FC Augsburg vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Sport-Club Freiburg vs. FC Union Berlin, FSV Mainz 05 vs. VfL Wolfsburg, and RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bundesliga Matchday 17 Schedule:

*Subject to change

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Jan 12 2:30 p.m. FC Bayern München vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Jan 13 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Köln vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC Augsburg vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. 1. FC Union Berlin ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. SV Darmstadt 98 vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+ Sun, Jan 14 9:30 a.m. Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+

Supercopa de España: Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid, FC Barcelona vs. Osasuna

Today at 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes will present the first semifinal match – the first of three Madrid derbis between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid on ESPN platforms. Ian Darke and Steve McManaman (English) and Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will call the match.

The second semifinal match between FC Barcelona vs. Osasuna will be offered on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes. The commentators: Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson (English) and Richard Mendez and Mario Kempes (Spanish).

On Sunday, ABC, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes will showcase the Supercopa de España Final live on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 2 p.m. ET. Darke and McManaman (English) and Palomo and Biscayart (Spanish) will call the match. All three matches will also stream in English and Spanish on ESPN+.

LALIGA’s Athletic Club vs. Real Sociedad

Siblings Nico and Iñaki Williams and Athletic Club host Real Sociedad in a matchup of two top-six clubs in the 2023-24 LALIGA standings, live from San Mamés in Bilbao, Spain, and exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish and ESPN Deportes.

LALIGA Matchday 18 Schedule:

*Subject to change

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Jan 12 2 p.m. La Peña de LALIGA ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Sevilla vs. Alavés ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Jan 13 8 a.m. Las Palmas vs. Villarreal ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Mallorca vs. Celta de Vigo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Athletic Club vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Real Betis vs. Granada ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Jan 14 8 a.m. Almería vs. Girona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Cadiz vs. Valencia ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Eredivisie: Undefeated PSV faces Excelsior

The U.S. Men’s National Team triad – Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman and Ricardo Pepi – lead PSV Eindhoven (16-0-0) as they host Excelsior at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, Netherlands, on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish).

Eredivisie Schedule:

*Subject to change

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sat, Jan 12:45 FC Twente vs. AZ ESPN+ 3 p.m. PSV vs. Excelsior ESPN+ Sun, Jan 8:30 a.m. Go Ahead Eagles vs. Ajax ESPN+ 10:45 a.m. Feyenoord vs. N.E.C. ESPN+

