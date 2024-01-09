ESPN BET Launches New Creative featuring Mike Greenberg

ESPN BET, the official sportsbook of ESPN, is launching a new ad, “The Elements,” featuring Get Up host Mike Greenberg. The spot, which debuted on ESPN on Jan. 9 during Get Up, highlights how cold weather elements come into play in postseason football.

Aubrey Levy, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Penn Interactive, commented, “Building on our launch campaign, we’re thrilled to expand our ad creative with a new spot including Mike Greenberg. ESPN’s talent, like Greeny, are at the intersection of the sports conversations that are part of the natural fandom associated with betting.”

“The Elements” is part of ESPN BET’s overall campaign creative platform, ‘What a Play’, developed in collaboration with creative agency Arts & Letters. The spot joins “As Long as We All Had Fun” featuring SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt, and “You Had to Be There” featuring SportsCenter host Elle Duncan. Both spots launched late in 2023.

On November 14, ESPN BET went live in 17 states across the U.S. ESPN BET is available on iOS, Android, and web. For more information about ESPN BET, click here.