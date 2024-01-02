ESPN Digital in November: No. 1 for 21st Month in a Row, 54% of Entire Sports Category

According to recently released Comscore data, ESPN Digital had 124.3 million unique visitors, reaching 54% of the U.S. sports category and marking its 21st consecutive month at No. 1.

The ESPN App also remained No. 1 among mobile sports apps in the U.S., with 29.4 million unique users.

The ESPN Fantasy App was No. 2 in the mobile sports category and No. 1 among fantasy and sports betting apps, reaching 11.6 million unique users.

ESPN Social accounts topped all sports properties in November for the 29th consecutive month, with 684 million total actions.

