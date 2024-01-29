ESPN Events Announces Network and Commentator Lineup for 2024 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield Softball Invitational
College softball’s premier regular season event returns Feb. 15-18 with an elite 16-team field that features 10 of the preseason top-25
All 40 games will be presented across ESPN platforms, including 22 televised contests. Games will be available on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Longhorn Network and ESPN+, with the Invitational’s finale between No. 4 Florida State and No. 2 Tennessee – a rematch of teams from last season’s Women’s College World Series – slated for primetime on ESPN (Feb. 18, 8 p.m.).
Five teams in this year’s Invitational – FSU, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Tennessee and Washington – advanced to the WCWS in Oklahoma City last spring, while 13 teams competed in the NCAA Tournament.
All matchups will be available via the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or espn.com/watch. Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com and on the ESPN App.
For the fifth straight year, ESPN will deploy an all-star commentator roster to call the non-stop action:
Field 8 (Nightside): The Women’s College World Series finals trio of Beth Mowins, Michele Smith and Jessica Mendoza will reunite in the booth to kickstart the 2024 season. The voice of softball, Mowins, will call play-by-play with Smith and Mendoza serving as analysts. Mendoza is a four-time All-American at Stanford and two-time Olympic medalist, while Smith is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time All-American at Oklahoma State.
Field 8 (Dayside): Tiffany Greene will manage play-by-play duties, teaming up with three-time All-American, SEC Player of the Year (2014) and Tennessee alumnus Madison Shipman.
Field 9: Mark Neely will handle play-by-play alongside Amanda Scarborough, the two-time All-American and Big 12 Player of the Year at Texas A&M.
Field 1: Play-by-play commentator Tyler Denning will announce the action joined by three-time Arizona All-American, three-time NCAA Champion and 1996 National Player of the Year Jenny Dalton-Hill.
Field 3: Play-by-play commentator Mike Couzens will join 2020 Olympic bronze medalist Danielle Lawrie for the call. At Washington, Lawrie was a three-time All-American and NCAA Champion.
For full tournament details, please visit www.clearwaterinvitational.com.
2024 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Field
|Thu, Feb 15
|10 a.m.
|No. 3 Stanford vs. Georgia Tech
Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman
|ESPNU
|8
|11 a.m.
|Kentucky vs. North Carolina
Mark Neely, Amanda Scarborough
|ACC Network
|9
|1 p.m.
|Wisconsin vs. No. 6 Georgia
Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman
|SEC Network
|8
|2 p.m.
|No. 15 LSU vs. Georgia Tech
Mark Neely, Amanda Scarborough
|ACC Network
|9
|4 p.m.
|No. 3 Stanford vs. No. 4 Florida State
Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza
|ESPNU
|8
|5 p.m.
|Wisconsin vs. Kentucky
Mark Neely, Amanda Scarborough
|ESPN+
|9
|Fri, Feb 16
|9:30 a.m.
|No. 10 Washington vs. Kentucky
Tyler Denning, Jenny Dalton-Hill
|ESPN+
|1
|10 a.m.
|No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State
Mark Neely, Amanda Scarborough
|ESPNU
|9
|Noon
|No. 25 Northwestern vs. No. 15 LSU
Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman
|SEC Network
|8
|12:30 p.m.
|No. 10 Washington vs. Minnesota
Tyler Denning, Jenny Dalton-Hill
|ESPN+
|1
|1 p.m.
|No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 8 UCLA
Mark Neely, Amanda Scarborough
|ESPNU
|9
|2 p.m.
|UCF vs. North Carolina
Mike Couzens, Danielle Lawrie
|ACC Network
|3
|3 p.m.
|No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Stanford
Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman
|ESPN2
|8
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 11 Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin
Tyler Denning, Jenny Dalton-Hill
|ESPN+
|1
|4 p.m.
|No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 8 UCLA
Mark Neely, Amanda Scarborough
|ESPN+
|9
|5 p.m.
|Georgia Tech vs. Minnesota
Mike Couzens, Danielle Lawrie
|ESPN+
|3
|6 p.m.
|No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 5 Texas
Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza
|Longhorn Network
|8
|8 p.m.
|UCF vs. Wisconsin
Mike Couzens, Danielle Lawrie
|ESPN+
|3
|9 p.m.
|No. 3 Stanford vs. No. 5 Texas
Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza
|ESPN2
|8
|Sat, Feb 17
|9 a.m.
|No. 25 Northwestern vs. Georgia Tech
Mike Couzens, Danielle Lawrie
|ACC Network
|3
|10 a.m.
|Wisconsin vs. No. 10 Washington
Tyler Denning, Jenny Dalton-Hill
|ESPN+
|1
|10 a.m.
|No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 4 Florida State
Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman
|ESPN2
|8
|10:30 a.m.
|No. 11 Oklahoma State vs. No. 15 LSU
Mark Neely, Amanda Scarborough
|SEC Network
|9
|Noon
|No. 2 Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech
Mike Couzens, Danielle Lawrie
|ESPN+
|3
|1 p.m.
|Minnesota vs. No. 3 Stanford
Tyler Denning, Jenny Dalton-Hill
|ESPN+
|1
|1 p.m.
|Kentucky vs. UCF
Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman
|ESPN+
|8
|2 p.m.
|No. 5 Texas vs. North Carolina
Mark Neely, Amanda Scarborough
|ESPN+
|9
|4 p.m.
|No. 11 Oklahoma State vs. No. 25 Northwestern
Mike Couzens, Danielle Lawrie
|ESPN+
|3
|4 p.m.
|No. 8 UCLA vs. No. 2 Tennessee
Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza
|ESPNU
|8
|4:30 p.m.
|Minnesota vs. No. 6 Georgia
Tyler Denning, Jenny Dalton-Hill
|ESPN+
|1
|5 p.m.
|No. 15 LSU vs. No. 10 Washington
Mark Neely, Amanda Scarborough
|ESPN+
|9
|7 p.m.
|Kentucky vs. No. 5 Texas
Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza
|Longhorn Network
|8
|Sun, Feb 18
|9:30 a.m.
|No. 10 Washington vs. North Carolina
Mike Couzens, Danielle Lawrie
|ACC Network
|3
|9:30 a.m.
|Minnesota vs. No. 15 LSU
Mark Neely, Amanda Scarborough
|SEC Network
|9
|9:30 a.m.
|No. 5 Texas vs. No. 25 Northwestern*
Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman
|ESPNU
|8
|12:30 p.m.
|Georgia Tech vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State
Mike Couzens, Danielle Lawrie
|ESPN+
|3
|12:30 p.m.
|UCF vs. No. 25 Northwestern*
Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman
|ESPN+
|8
|1:30 p.m.
|North Carolina vs. No. 8 UCLA
Mark Neely, Amanda Scarborough
|ESPN+
|9
|6 p.m.
|UCF vs. No. 8 UCLA
Mark Neely, Amanda Scarborough
|ESPN
|9
|8 p.m.
|No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 2 Tennessee
Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza
|ESPN
|8
*Texas-Northwestern (9:30 a.m.) and UCF-Northwestern (12:30 p.m.) start times adjusted 30 minutes earlier (previously 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.)
