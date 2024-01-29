ESPN Events Announces Network and Commentator Lineup for 2024 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield Softball Invitational

All 40 games will be presented across ESPN platforms, including 22 televised contests. Games will be available on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Longhorn Network and ESPN+, with the Invitational’s finale between No. 4 Florida State and No. 2 Tennessee – a rematch of teams from last season’s Women’s College World Series – slated for primetime on ESPN (Feb. 18, 8 p.m.).

Five teams in this year’s Invitational – FSU, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Tennessee and Washington – advanced to the WCWS in Oklahoma City last spring, while 13 teams competed in the NCAA Tournament.

All matchups will be available via the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or espn.com/watch. Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com and on the ESPN App.

For the fifth straight year, ESPN will deploy an all-star commentator roster to call the non-stop action:

Field 8 (Nightside): The Women’s College World Series finals trio of Beth Mowins, Michele Smith and Jessica Mendoza will reunite in the booth to kickstart the 2024 season. The voice of softball, Mowins, will call play-by-play with Smith and Mendoza serving as analysts. Mendoza is a four-time All-American at Stanford and two-time Olympic medalist, while Smith is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time All-American at Oklahoma State.

Field 8 (Dayside): Tiffany Greene will manage play-by-play duties, teaming up with three-time All-American, SEC Player of the Year (2014) and Tennessee alumnus Madison Shipman.

Field 9: Mark Neely will handle play-by-play alongside Amanda Scarborough, the two-time All-American and Big 12 Player of the Year at Texas A&M.

Field 1: Play-by-play commentator Tyler Denning will announce the action joined by three-time Arizona All-American, three-time NCAA Champion and 1996 National Player of the Year Jenny Dalton-Hill.

Field 3: Play-by-play commentator Mike Couzens will join 2020 Olympic bronze medalist Danielle Lawrie for the call. At Washington, Lawrie was a three-time All-American and NCAA Champion.

For full tournament details, please visit www.clearwaterinvitational.com.

2024 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Field Thu, Feb 15 10 a.m. No. 3 Stanford vs. Georgia Tech

Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman ESPNU 8 11 a.m. Kentucky vs. North Carolina

Mark Neely, Amanda Scarborough ACC Network 9 1 p.m. Wisconsin vs. No. 6 Georgia

Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman SEC Network 8 2 p.m. No. 15 LSU vs. Georgia Tech

Mark Neely, Amanda Scarborough ACC Network 9 4 p.m. No. 3 Stanford vs. No. 4 Florida State

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza ESPNU 8 5 p.m. Wisconsin vs. Kentucky

Mark Neely, Amanda Scarborough ESPN+ 9 Fri, Feb 16 9:30 a.m. No. 10 Washington vs. Kentucky

Tyler Denning, Jenny Dalton-Hill ESPN+ 1 10 a.m. No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State

Mark Neely, Amanda Scarborough ESPNU 9 Noon No. 25 Northwestern vs. No. 15 LSU

Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman SEC Network 8 12:30 p.m. No. 10 Washington vs. Minnesota

Tyler Denning, Jenny Dalton-Hill ESPN+ 1 1 p.m. No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 8 UCLA

Mark Neely, Amanda Scarborough ESPNU 9 2 p.m. UCF vs. North Carolina

Mike Couzens, Danielle Lawrie ACC Network 3 3 p.m. No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Stanford

Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman ESPN2 8 3:30 p.m. No. 11 Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin

Tyler Denning, Jenny Dalton-Hill ESPN+ 1 4 p.m. No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 8 UCLA

Mark Neely, Amanda Scarborough ESPN+ 9 5 p.m. Georgia Tech vs. Minnesota

Mike Couzens, Danielle Lawrie ESPN+ 3 6 p.m. No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 5 Texas

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza Longhorn Network 8 8 p.m. UCF vs. Wisconsin

Mike Couzens, Danielle Lawrie ESPN+ 3 9 p.m. No. 3 Stanford vs. No. 5 Texas

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza ESPN2 8 Sat, Feb 17 9 a.m. No. 25 Northwestern vs. Georgia Tech

Mike Couzens, Danielle Lawrie ACC Network 3 10 a.m. Wisconsin vs. No. 10 Washington

Tyler Denning, Jenny Dalton-Hill ESPN+ 1 10 a.m. No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 4 Florida State

Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman ESPN2 8 10:30 a.m. No. 11 Oklahoma State vs. No. 15 LSU

Mark Neely, Amanda Scarborough SEC Network 9 Noon No. 2 Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech

Mike Couzens, Danielle Lawrie ESPN+ 3 1 p.m. Minnesota vs. No. 3 Stanford

Tyler Denning, Jenny Dalton-Hill ESPN+ 1 1 p.m. Kentucky vs. UCF

Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman ESPN+ 8 2 p.m. No. 5 Texas vs. North Carolina

Mark Neely, Amanda Scarborough ESPN+ 9 4 p.m. No. 11 Oklahoma State vs. No. 25 Northwestern

Mike Couzens, Danielle Lawrie ESPN+ 3 4 p.m. No. 8 UCLA vs. No. 2 Tennessee

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza ESPNU 8 4:30 p.m. Minnesota vs. No. 6 Georgia

Tyler Denning, Jenny Dalton-Hill ESPN+ 1 5 p.m. No. 15 LSU vs. No. 10 Washington

Mark Neely, Amanda Scarborough ESPN+ 9 7 p.m. Kentucky vs. No. 5 Texas

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza Longhorn Network 8 Sun, Feb 18 9:30 a.m. No. 10 Washington vs. North Carolina

Mike Couzens, Danielle Lawrie ACC Network 3 9:30 a.m. Minnesota vs. No. 15 LSU

Mark Neely, Amanda Scarborough SEC Network 9 9:30 a.m. No. 5 Texas vs. No. 25 Northwestern*

Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman ESPNU 8 12:30 p.m. Georgia Tech vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State

Mike Couzens, Danielle Lawrie ESPN+ 3 12:30 p.m. UCF vs. No. 25 Northwestern*

Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman ESPN+ 8 1:30 p.m. North Carolina vs. No. 8 UCLA

Mark Neely, Amanda Scarborough ESPN+ 9 6 p.m. UCF vs. No. 8 UCLA

Mark Neely, Amanda Scarborough ESPN 9 8 p.m. No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 2 Tennessee

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza ESPN 8

*Texas-Northwestern (9:30 a.m.) and UCF-Northwestern (12:30 p.m.) start times adjusted 30 minutes earlier (previously 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.)

ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2024, the 34-event schedule includes four early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, the premier regular season college softball and gymnastics events, as well as the Band of the Year National Championship. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans. Follow ESPN Events on Facebook, Twitter/X and YouTube.