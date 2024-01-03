ESPN Features Beyoncé’s ‘MY HOUSE’ Track in New College Football Playoff National Championship Creative

ESPN has released its College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship promotional creative featuring world renowned superstar Beyoncé’s newly-released track, ‘MY HOUSE.’ The spot debuts today and runs up until the CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T between No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington.

It’s only fitting to have the chart-topping Houston native covering this year’s creative, as the grand finale of ESPN’s industry-leading college football productions takes place in Houston, Texas. The pinnacle of the college football campaign concludes in Houston’s NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans.

ESPN will have wall-to-wall on-site studio programming Monday, Jan. 8 across ESPN platforms, with ESPN’s signature MegaCast coverage kicking off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Full details regarding ESPN’s studio and MegaCast plans will be announced in the coming days.