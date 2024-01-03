ESPN Platforms Present an Unprecedented Menu of Marquee Soccer Matches to Kick off the New Year

- LALIGA and Bundesliga Return from Winter Break
- ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Present Supercopa de España Final on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. ET; Semifinals on ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
- Exclusively on ESPN+: FA Cup Third and Fourth Rounds; Carabao Cup Semifinals; Barcelona, Real Madrid in Copa del Rey Round of 32
In January, ESPN platforms will combine to showcase an unprecedented collection of marquee soccer matches from different leagues and top-tier competitions, such as Spain’s Supercopa de España and Copa del Rey, England’s FA Cup and Carabao Cup semifinals across ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes. With the return of LALIGA and the Bundesliga from the 2023-24 season Winter breaks, ESPN+ will feature the best collection of soccer matches on a U.S. media platform in one month.
Matchday 19 games kicked off the second stretch of the 2023-24 LALIGA season, highlighted by the top-three – No. 2 Girona vs. No. 3 Atlético de Madrid – matchup today on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes at 3:30 p.m. Schedule.
Bundesliga action returns on Friday, January 12, with ESPN+ streaming all nine Matchday 17 games beginning on Friday, January 12, with FC Bayern vs. Hoffenheim, live from Allianz Arena in Munich at 2:30 p.m.
ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes to Present Supercopa de España, January 10-14
ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes will combine to present the 40th edition of Supercopa de España live from Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 10, through Sunday, Jan. 14. ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes will showcase the semifinals – a Madrid derby between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid on Wednesday, and FC Barcelona vs. Osasuna on Thursday.
ABC, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes will broadcast the second Supercopa de España Final in as many years with live coverage on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 2 p.m. ET. ESPN Deportes will televise the three games in Spanish. All matches will also stream in English and Spanish on ESPN+.
Annually, Supercopa de España, founded in 1982 as a two-team competition for the Super Cup in Spanish soccer, currently features the top two LALIGA and Copa del Rey clubs from the previous season. FC Barcelona is the reigning LALIGA champion. Real Madrid won the Copa del Rey trophy against Osasuna, opening a spot for Atletico de Madrid, which finished third in LALIGA, to join the competition.
Supercopa de España Semifinals and Final:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform(s)
|Wed, Jan 10
|2 p.m.
|Real Madrid vs. Atlético de Madrid (Semifinal I)
Ian Darke and Steve McManaman
Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart
|ESPN2 / ESPN+ /
ESPN Deportes
|Thu, Jan 11
|2 p.m.
|FC Barcelona vs. Osasuna (Semifinal II)
Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson
|ESPN2 / ESPN+ /
ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Jan 14
|2 p.m.
|Supercopa de España – Final
Darke and McManaman
Palomo and Biscayart
|ABC / ESPN+ /
ESPN Deportes
ESPN+ to stream 2023-24 FA Cup Third and Fourth Round – 48 Games in January
ESPN+ exclusive coverage of the 2023-24 FA Cup continues with the live stream of all 32 Third Round matches beginning Thursday, January 4, Crystal Palace vs. Everton in a matchup of two Premier League teams, at 2:50 p.m. ET. The FA Cup Third-Round games will conclude on Monday, January 9, with Wigan-Manchester United at 3:15 p.m. Select matches will stream live in Spanish. Arsenal hosts Liverpool on Sunday in the top match in this round.
- The FA Cup Fourth Round will stream on the weekend of January 27.
- Click here for all third-round matches on ESPN+.
Select FA Cup Third Round matches (Commentators):
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform(s)
|Thu, Jan 4
|2:50 p.m.
|Crystal Palace vs. Everton
|ESPN+
|Fri, Jan 5
|3 p.m.
|Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley
English: Ian Darke and Stewart Robson
|ESPN+
|Sat. Jan 6
|7:45 a.m.
|Sunderland vs. Newcastle United
Darke and Steve McManaman
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Chelsea vs. Preston North End FC
Jon Champion and Robson
|ESPN+
|Sun, Jan 7
|9 a.m.
|Shrewsbury vs. Wrexham AFC
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|Arsenal vs. Liverpool
Champion and McManaman
Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart
|ESPN+
|Mon, Jun 8
|3:15 p.m.
|Wigan vs. Manchester United
Champion and Robson
|ESPN+
Three Rounds of 2023-24 Copa del Rey in January on ESPN+
ESPN+ will exclusively stream 28 Copa del Rey matches – three rounds in the annual knockout soccer competition in Spain – this month. Coverage begins this weekend with the 16 matches in the “Round of 32” on Saturday, Jan. 6, and Sunday, Jan. 7. Copa del Rey matches will feature all top-five clubs in current LALIGA standings (Real Madrid, Girona, Atlético de Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Athletic Club).
- Wednesday, Jan. 17: All Copa del Rey Round of 16 matches
- Wednesday, Jan. 24: A week after the Round of 16, the successful eight Spanish clubs will compete in the quarterfinals.
Premier League’s Liverpool, Chelsea, and Fulham in Carabao Cup Semifinals on ESPN+
Three Premier League’s clubs will compete in the two-leg, home-and-away Carabao Cup semifinals. EFL Championship side Middlesbrough host Chelsea in the first leg of their semifinal match on January 9, and Liverpool vs. Fulham in the second semifinal on January 10.
Carabao Cup Semifinals:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform(s)
|Tue, Jan 9
|3 p.m.
|Middlesbrough vs. Chelsea
|ESPN+
|Wed, Jan 10
|3 p.m.
|Liverpool vs. Fulham
|ESPN+
|Tue, Jan 23
|3 p.m.
|Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough
|ESPN+
|Wed, Jan 24
|3 p.m.
|Fulham vs. Liverpool
|ESPN+
– 30 –