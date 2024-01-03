ESPN Platforms Present an Unprecedented Menu of Marquee Soccer Matches to Kick off the New Year

LALIGA and Bundesliga Return from Winter Break

ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Present Supercopa de España Final on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. ET; Semifinals on ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Exclusively on ESPN+: FA Cup Third and Fourth Rounds; Carabao Cup Semifinals; Barcelona, Real Madrid in Copa del Rey Round of 32



In January, ESPN platforms will combine to showcase an unprecedented collection of marquee soccer matches from different leagues and top-tier competitions, such as Spain’s Supercopa de España and Copa del Rey, England’s FA Cup and Carabao Cup semifinals across ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes. With the return of LALIGA and the Bundesliga from the 2023-24 season Winter breaks, ESPN+ will feature the best collection of soccer matches on a U.S. media platform in one month.

Matchday 19 games kicked off the second stretch of the 2023-24 LALIGA season, highlighted by the top-three – No. 2 Girona vs. No. 3 Atlético de Madrid – matchup today on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes at 3:30 p.m. Schedule.

Bundesliga action returns on Friday, January 12, with ESPN+ streaming all nine Matchday 17 games beginning on Friday, January 12, with FC Bayern vs. Hoffenheim, live from Allianz Arena in Munich at 2:30 p.m.

ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes to Present Supercopa de España, January 10-14

ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes will combine to present the 40th edition of Supercopa de España live from Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 10, through Sunday, Jan. 14. ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes will showcase the semifinals – a Madrid derby between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid on Wednesday, and FC Barcelona vs. Osasuna on Thursday.

ABC, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes will broadcast the second Supercopa de España Final in as many years with live coverage on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 2 p.m. ET. ESPN Deportes will televise the three games in Spanish. All matches will also stream in English and Spanish on ESPN+.

Annually, Supercopa de España, founded in 1982 as a two-team competition for the Super Cup in Spanish soccer, currently features the top two LALIGA and Copa del Rey clubs from the previous season. FC Barcelona is the reigning LALIGA champion. Real Madrid won the Copa del Rey trophy against Osasuna, opening a spot for Atletico de Madrid, which finished third in LALIGA, to join the competition.

Supercopa de España Semifinals and Final:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform(s) Wed, Jan 10 2 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Atlético de Madrid (Semifinal I) Ian Darke and Steve McManaman Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart ESPN2 / ESPN+ / ESPN Deportes Thu, Jan 11 2 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. Osasuna (Semifinal II) Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson ESPN2 / ESPN+ / ESPN Deportes Sun, Jan 14 2 p.m. Supercopa de España – Final Darke and McManaman Palomo and Biscayart ABC / ESPN+ / ESPN Deportes

ESPN+ to stream 2023-24 FA Cup Third and Fourth Round – 48 Games in January

ESPN+ exclusive coverage of the 2023-24 FA Cup continues with the live stream of all 32 Third Round matches beginning Thursday, January 4, Crystal Palace vs. Everton in a matchup of two Premier League teams, at 2:50 p.m. ET. The FA Cup Third-Round games will conclude on Monday, January 9, with Wigan-Manchester United at 3:15 p.m. Select matches will stream live in Spanish. Arsenal hosts Liverpool on Sunday in the top match in this round.

The FA Cup Fourth Round will stream on the weekend of January 27.

Click here for all third-round matches on ESPN+.

Select FA Cup Third Round matches (Commentators) :

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform(s) Thu, Jan 4 2:50 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Everton ESPN+ Fri, Jan 5 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley English: Ian Darke and Stewart Robson ESPN+ Sat. Jan 6 7:45 a.m. Sunderland vs. Newcastle United Darke and Steve McManaman ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Chelsea vs. Preston North End FC Jon Champion and Robson ESPN+ Sun, Jan 7 9 a.m. Shrewsbury vs. Wrexham AFC ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Arsenal vs. Liverpool Champion and McManaman Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart ESPN+ Mon, Jun 8 3:15 p.m. Wigan vs. Manchester United Champion and Robson ESPN+

Three Rounds of 2023-24 Copa del Rey in January on ESPN+

ESPN+ will exclusively stream 28 Copa del Rey matches – three rounds in the annual knockout soccer competition in Spain – this month. Coverage begins this weekend with the 16 matches in the “Round of 32” on Saturday, Jan. 6, and Sunday, Jan. 7. Copa del Rey matches will feature all top-five clubs in current LALIGA standings (Real Madrid, Girona, Atlético de Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Athletic Club).

Wednesday, Jan. 17: All Copa del Rey Round of 16 matches

matches Wednesday, Jan. 24: A week after the Round of 16, the successful eight Spanish clubs will compete in the quarterfinals.

Premier League’s Liverpool, Chelsea, and Fulham in Carabao Cup Semifinals on ESPN+

Three Premier League’s clubs will compete in the two-leg, home-and-away Carabao Cup semifinals. EFL Championship side Middlesbrough host Chelsea in the first leg of their semifinal match on January 9, and Liverpool vs. Fulham in the second semifinal on January 10.

Carabao Cup Semifinals :

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform(s) Tue, Jan 9 3 p.m. Middlesbrough vs. Chelsea ESPN+ Wed, Jan 10 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Fulham ESPN+ Tue, Jan 23 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough ESPN+ Wed, Jan 24 3 p.m. Fulham vs. Liverpool ESPN+

– 30 –