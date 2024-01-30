ESPN Platforms to Present More Than 280 Men’s College Lacrosse Games During the 2024 NCAA Season

Regular-season schedule features 22 games between preseason ranked teams

14 of top 20 preseason ranked teams will be showcased on ESPN platforms

Top-ranked and defending champion Notre Dame faces No. 2 Duke in rematch of 2023 National Championship, April 7 on ACC Network

ESPN will present more than 280 men’s college lacrosse games during the 2024 season across ESPNU, ACC Network (ACCN), ESPN3, ESPN+ and ACCNX. ESPN’s industry-leading men’s lacrosse schedule, featuring the best teams and top conferences in the country, begins this Saturday, Feb. 3, with three ranked teams in action.

ESPNU and ACCN will combine to air 23 regular season matchups while ESPN+ will present four regular-season games, including the season-opening matchup between No. 11 Denver and No. 6 Johns Hopkins (Saturday, noon ET). In all, the regular season schedule features teams from the ACC, America East, Big East, Big Ten, CAA, Ivy League, MAAC and Patriot League.

Nearly 260 additional games will be available on ESPN+, ESPN3 and ACCNX via the ESPN App.

Can’t Miss Matchups on ESPN Platforms:

Several top-10 matchups highlight the schedule this spring, beginning with No. 5 Maryland traveling to No. 6 Syracuse on February 17 (ESPNU). No. 7 Cornell faces No. 14 Princeton in a must-see clash between Ivy League foes on March 17 (ESPNU) and two top Big Ten programs, No. 4 Penn State – which advanced to last season’s Final Four – and No. 6 Johns Hopkins, face off April 6 (ESPNU). Notre Dame travels to Durham to take on Duke on April 7 (ACCN) in a 2023 National Championship game rematch between the two top-ranked teams entering 2024. The No. 1 Fighting Irish close out the regular season against No. 3 Virginia, a Final Four team from 2023, in another can’t-miss game between ACC rivals.

Commentators:

Anish Shroff, Jay Alter, Drew Carter, Chris Cotter and Mark Dixon will handle play-by-play duties throughout the season.

The roster of men’s lacrosse analysts includes:

Ryan Boyle – Four-time All-American and NCAA Champion with Princeton (2001); played professionally in both the NLL and MLL. Helped Team USA to two World Lacrosse titles (2002 and 2010).

– Four-time All-American and NCAA Champion with Princeton (2001); played professionally in both the NLL and MLL. Helped Team USA to two World Lacrosse titles (2002 and 2010). Paul Carcaterra – All-American and national champion with Syracuse; played professionally with Major League Lacrosse’s New Jersey Pride and participated in the World Lacrosse Games.

– All-American and national champion with Syracuse; played professionally with Major League Lacrosse’s New Jersey Pride and participated in the World Lacrosse Games. Jules Heningburg – Two-time First Team All-Big Ten selection and two-time All-American at Rutgers; three-time Premier Lacrosse League All-Star and current member of the California Redwoods.

– Two-time First Team All-Big Ten selection and two-time All-American at Rutgers; three-time Premier Lacrosse League All-Star and current member of the California Redwoods. Quint Kessenich – Two-time winner of the Ensign C. Markland Kelly, Jr. Award as the nation’s best goalie while playing at Johns Hopkins; played professionally with the Baltimore Thunder.

– Two-time winner of the Ensign C. Markland Kelly, Jr. Award as the nation’s best goalie while playing at Johns Hopkins; played professionally with the Baltimore Thunder. Sheehan Stanwick Burch – Four-time All-American at Georgetown, where she holds the program records in goals scored (232) and total points (330); inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2021.

– Four-time All-American at Georgetown, where she holds the program records in goals scored (232) and total points (330); inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2021. Bill Tierney – Seven-time NCAA Champion as head coach of Princeton and Denver; inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2002.

– Seven-time NCAA Champion as head coach of Princeton and Denver; inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2002. Matt Ward – Three-time All-American (2004, 2005, 2006) and winner of the Tewaaraton Award as most outstanding player in 2006 after leading Virginia to the NCAA Championship.

2024 Postseason and NCAA Championship :

The postseason on ESPN platforms begins Friday, May 3 with the Ivy League Championship semifinals and ACC Championship semifinals airing on ESPNU and ACCN. The ACC Championship marks the first time the ACC is holding a conference tournament since 2019. ESPNU will also carry the America East, MAAC and Ivy League conference championship games May 4-5 and the ACC Championship match will air on ACCN on May 5.

ESPN will once again provide exclusive coverage of the entire NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship. Championship Weekend at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is set for May 25-27. Coverage details will be announced later this season. The 2023 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Game – 757,000 viewers for Notre Dame-Duke – was the most-viewed title game since 2007. The semifinals were also the most-watched since 2010 – with viewership up 45 percent.

Weekly schedules and commentators will be available here throughout the season. Games airing on ESPN platforms are also available on the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.

2024 Men’s College Lacrosse Schedule on ESPN Platforms:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sat, Feb. 3 Noon No. 11 Denver at No. 6 Johns Hopkins ESPN+ 4 p.m. Vermont at No. 9 Syracuse ACCN Tue, Feb. 6 4 p.m. Towson at No. 6 Johns Hopkins ESPNU Sat, Feb. 10 Noon No. 13 Michigan at No. 3 Virginia ACCN Sat, Feb. 17 1 p.m. Loyola (MD) at No. 6 Johns Hopkins ESPN+ 6 p.m. No. 5 Maryland at No. 9 Syracuse ESPNU Sun, Feb. 25 2 p.m. No. 12 Georgetown at No. 1 Notre Dame ESPNU Fri, March 1 6 p.m. No. 17 Pennsylvania at No. 2 Duke ACCN 8 p.m. No. 14 Princeton at No. 19 North Carolina ACCN Sat, March 2 1 p.m. No. 6 Johns Hopkins at No. 3 Virginia ACCN Sun, March 3 Noon No. 5 Maryland at No. 1 Notre Dame ESPNU Sat, March 9 6:30 p.m. No. 9 Syracuse vs. No. 6 Johns Hopkins ESPN+ Fri, March 15 7 p.m. Navy at No. 6 Johns Hopkins ESPN+ Sat, March 16 2 p.m. No. 13 Michigan at No. 1 Notre Dame ACCN Sun, March 17 2 p.m. No. 7 Cornell at No. 14 Princeton ESPNU Sat, March 30 Noon No. 13 Michigan at No. 6 Johns Hopkins ESPNU 2 p.m. No. 9 Syracuse at No. 1 Notre Dame ACCN Sat, April 6 Noon No. 19 North Carolina at No. 3 Virginia ESPNU 2 p.m. No. 4 Penn State at No. 6 Johns Hopkins ESPNU Sun, April 7 Noon No. 1 Notre Dame at No. 2 Duke ACCN Wed, April 10 8 p.m. Siena at Marist ESPNU Sun, April 14 2 p.m. No. 3 Virginia at No. 2 Duke ACCN Sat, April 20 11:30 a.m. No. 19 North Carolina at No. 1 Notre Dame ACCN 2 p.m. No. 3 Virginia at No. 9 Syracuse ESPNU 4 p.m. No. 5 Maryland at No. 6 Johns Hopkins ESPNU Sat, April 27 Noon No. 2 Duke at No. 19 North Carolina ACCN 2 p.m. No. 1 Notre Dame at No. 3 Virginia ESPNU Fri, May 3 5 p.m. ACC Championship Semifinal #1 ACCN 6 p.m. Ivy League Championship Semifinal #1 ESPNU 8 p.m. ACC Championship Semifinal #2 ACCN 8:30 p.m. Ivy League Championship Semifinal #2 ESPNU Sat, May 4 11 a.m. MAAC Championship ESPNU 3 p.m. America East Championship ESPNU May, Sun 5 Noon Ivy League Championship ESPNU Noon ACC Championship ACCN

Rankings based on the USA Lacrosse Magazine Preseason Top 20

