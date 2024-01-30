ESPN Platforms to Present More Than 540 Women’s College Lacrosse Games During the 2024 NCAA Season

Regular-season schedule features 10 games between preseason ranked teams

Top-ranked and defending champion Northwestern faces No. 2 Boston College in rematch of 2023 National Championship, Feb. 29 on ESPNU

ESPN will present more than 540 women’s college lacrosse games during the 2024 season across ESPNU, ACC Network (ACCN), ESPN3, ESPN+ and ACCNX. ESPN’s industry-leading women’s lacrosse schedule, featuring the best teams and top conferences in the country, begins Saturday, Feb. 10.

11 of the preseason top-20 teams will be showcased live on either ESPNU or ACC Network this spring. Coverage includes 10 matchups of preseason-ranked teams, including a rematch of last season’s title game – reigning champion and No. 1 Northwestern travels to No. 2 Boston College on Thursday, Feb. 29 (4 p.m., ESPNU). Other must-see matchups include No. 3 North Carolina facing No. 5 Syracuse on March 16 (Noon, ACCN) and a top-three showdown between Northwestern and the Tar Heels on March 25 (4:30 p.m., ESPNU).

More than 520 additional games will be available on ESPN+, ESPN3 and ACCNX via the ESPN App.

Commentators:

Play-by-play commentators for women’s coverage include Jay Alter, Drew Carter, Leah Secondo, Mark Dixon and Joe Beninati.

Women’s game analysts include:

Dana Boyle – Member of Virginia women’s lacrosse team from 2011-14, making a 2014 Final Four appearance; named to All-ACC Team (2013).

– Member of Virginia women’s lacrosse team from 2011-14, making a 2014 Final Four appearance; named to All-ACC Team (2013). Rachael DeCecco – Three-time First-Team All-American defender at Princeton (2001, 2002, 2003); winner of the Tewaaraton Trophy in 2003 and an NCAA Champion in 2002 and 2003; Inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2019.

– Three-time First-Team All-American defender at Princeton (2001, 2002, 2003); winner of the Tewaaraton Trophy in 2003 and an NCAA Champion in 2002 and 2003; Inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2019. Charlotte North – Two-time Tewaaraton Trophy winner (2021 and 2022); two-time All-American at Boston College; NCAA career goals leader (358); 2021 NCAA Champion; 2022 World Champion with Team USA.

– Two-time Tewaaraton Trophy winner (2021 and 2022); two-time All-American at Boston College; NCAA career goals leader (358); 2021 NCAA Champion; 2022 World Champion with Team USA. Courtney Martinez Connor – Five-time NCAA Champion and All-American at Maryland; NCAA Championship Most Outstanding Player; former Division I head coach (Arizona State, UMBC and Mount St. Mary’s).

– Five-time NCAA Champion and All-American at Maryland; NCAA Championship Most Outstanding Player; former Division I head coach (Arizona State, UMBC and Mount St. Mary’s). Sheehan Stanwick Burch – Four-time All-American at Georgetown, where she holds the program records in goals scored (232) and total points (330); inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2021.

2024 Postseason and NCAA Championship :

The postseason on ESPN platforms begins Sunday, April 21 with ACC Championship first round action. ACC Network will air every game of the ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship, concluding with the Championship game on Sunday, April 28. ESPNU will air the American Athletic Conference championship game on May 4 and the America East championship game on May 5.

ESPN will once again provide coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship. Championship weekend will take place at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. May 24-26. Complete details will be announced later this season.

Weekly schedules and commentators will be available here throughout the season. Games airing on ESPN platforms are also available on the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.

2024 Women’s College Lacrosse Schedule on ESPN Platforms:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sat, Feb. 10 2 p.m. Davidson at Clemson ACCN Sat, Feb. 24 Noon Clemson at Duke ACCN 6 p.m. Virginia Tech at Louisville ACCN Thu, Feb. 29 4 p.m. No. 1 Northwestern at No. 2 Boston College ESPNU Sat, March 2 11 a.m. No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 3 North Carolina ACCN Sat, March 16 Noon No. 3 North Carolina at No. 5 Syracuse ACCN Sat, March 23 11 a.m. Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh ACCN Mon, March 25 4:30 p.m. No. 1 Northwestern at No. 3 North Carolina ESPNU Wed, March 27 4 p.m. No. 9 Loyola (MD) at No. 5 Syracuse ESPNU 7 p.m. Xavier at Louisville ACCN Sat, March 30 Noon No. 3 North Carolina at No. 2 Boston College ACCN Sat, April 6 11:30 a.m. No. 20 Virginia at Louisville ACCN Sun, April 7 4 p.m. No. 15 Pennsylvania at Yale ESPNU Wed, April 10 6 p.m. No. 6 Maryland at No. 11 Johns Hopkins ESPNU Sat, April 13 4 p.m. No. 2 Boston College at No. 20 Virginia ACCN Sun, April 14 Noon No. 17 Michigan at No. 11 Johns Hopkins ESPNU Wed, April 17 7 p.m. No. 20 Virginia at Virginia Tech ACCN Thu, April 18 3 p.m. Duke at No. 3 North Carolina ESPNU 5 p.m. No. 5 Syracuse at No. 2 Boston College ESPNU Sun, April 21 Noon ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship First Round ACCN 2 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship First Round ACCN Wed, April 24 11 a.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal 1 ACCN 2 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal 2 ACCN 5 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal 3 ACCN 8 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal 4 ACCN Fri, April 26 5 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Semifinal 1 ACCN 8 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Semifinal 2 ACCN Sun, April 28 Noon ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship ACCN Sat, May 4 1 p.m. American Athletic Conference Women’s Lacrosse Championship ESPNU Sun, May 5 10 a.m. America East Women’s Lacrosse Championship ESPNU

Rankings based on the USA Lacrosse Magazine Preseason Top 20

-30-