ESPN Re-Signs Kevin Negandhi to Multi-Year Contract

ESPN has signed anchor and studio host Kevin Negandhi to a new, multi-year contract where he will continue his hosting duties on SportsCenter along with Special Olympics and ABC’s coverage of college football and the NBA Draft.

“I’m excited and honored to continue my career at ESPN, working with so many talented individuals,” said Negandhi.

“We’re very happy to have Kevin remaining with ESPN for years to come,” said Norby Williamson, Executive Editor & Head of Event and Studio Production. “He has contributed to our success in so many areas –SportsCenter, college football, NBA Draft, and more – and he’s a consummate professional in everything he touches.”

Since joining in 2006, Negandhi has been a fixture for ESPN studio shows, with his new contract extending his ESPN tenure beyond 20 years. Continuing his hosting responsibilities for ESPN’s Emmy-winning flagship program, Negandhi maintains his weekday role on the 6 p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter alongside co-host Elle Duncan. During his years at ESPN, Negandhi has also hosted programs and events including the Rose Bowl Parade, NFL Live, Baseball Tonight, Outside the Lines, College Football Live and the Little League World Series.

Negandhi has hosted ESPN’s coverage of the Special Olympics World Games since 2015, a role he cherishes with his commitment to inclusivity and the spirit of sportsmanship.

“My commitment remains unwavering in bringing sports enthusiasts the most significant stories across various platforms, be it traditional television, streaming services, or any preferred mode of news consumption,” said Negandhi. “As the nation’s first Indian American on a national sports network, I take pride in championing ESPN’s rich culture of inclusiveness and belonging, ensuring that our coverage resonates with fans from all walks of life.”

Prior to ESPN, Negandhi worked as a sports director at WWSB-TV in Sarasota, Fla. While working in Florida, he won three Associated Press awards — “Best Sports Cast” in 2004 and 2005 and “Best Breaking Sports News” in 2005.

A native of Phoenixville, Pa., Negandhi graduated from Temple University in 1997 and in 2013 was inducted into Temple’s School of Media and Communications Hall of Fame.

