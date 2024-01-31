ESPN Sue’s Places Debuts Today, Exclusively on ESPN+

Four-time WNBA and two-time NCAA Champion Sue Bird hosts Sue’s Places, where the UConn legend takes on Peyton Manning’s signature ESPN+ Original series, produced alongside Omaha Productions and Words + Pictures, and explores the history and traditions of college basketball. From conversations with the game’s past and present stars, to visiting the preeminent programs in the sport, Sue will showcase everything fans love about men’s and women’s college hoops.

Episode 1 of the ESPN+ Original show is now available on ESPN+.



“I cannot wait for fans to have a chance to experience college basketball through the Sue’s Places lens,” Bird said. “The college game is filled with longstanding traditions and numerous legends – past and present – and Sue’s Places gives fans a chance to experience it all.”

In episode 1, Sue returns to UConn where she became a college basketball legend. She meets up with her former coach, Geno Auriemma, to learn about UConn’s agricultural history with some udderly surprising guests. She then meets up with current Huskies Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd to get the inside scoop on the team.



“The best stories in college basketball are the ones detailing improbable shots, iconic coaches, and special traditions,” Manning said. “There is no one better to tell those stories than Sue Bird – she was a star and she passionately loves the game and everything that makes it special.”

The debut schedule for this season is as follows:

Episode 1 (Jan. 31): Udder Domination: Noted above.

Episode 2 (Feb. 7): Rock Chalk Jayhawk: With the help of KU legends Danny Manning, Mario Chalmers, and Bill Self, Sue helps Jayhawks superfan, and Ted Lasso star, Jason Sudeikis, relive some of the iconic Kansas basketball moments he’s missed over the years.

Episode 3 (Feb. 14): From the Logo: Sue chats with Iowa Hawkeyes sensation Caitlin Clark about how her ability to hit the deep three has influenced the game. They’re joined by former BYU sharpshooter Jimmer Fredette to see who has mastered hitting buckets from the logo.

Episode 4 (Feb. 21): Nothing but Nets: Sue sets out to learn the origins of cutting down the nets. She heads to NC State to meet 1983 National Champion Dereck Whittenburg, whose Wolfpack team, coached by the late Jimmy V, famously practiced the tradition. Sue continues to South Carolina where she learns Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks have perfected the art of net cutting.

Episode 5 (Feb. 28): Bird is the Word: Sue goes bird watching for the legendary St. Joe’s mascot. After some insight from Hawks legends Jameer Nelson and Natasha Cloud, and pointers from the Phillie Phanatic, Sue takes flight as the legendary mascot.

Episode 6 (March 6): Let’s Go Krzy: Sue sets out to learn what it takes to become a Cameron Crazy for the Duke-UNC rivalry game. She encounters Coach K staked out in an unexpected location and bumps into Duke legend JJ Redick as she prepares for her night in K-Ville.

Episode 7 (March 13): What’s All That Bracket?: Sue uncovers the origins and evolution of the NCAA Tournament bracket. Episode features Joe Lunardi and Bill Walton.

Episode 8 (March 20): At the Buzzer: Sue revisits some of the NCAA tournament’s most iconic buzzer beaters with the players that came through in the clutch. Episode features Arike Ogunbowale, Diana Taurasi and Bryce Drew.

Episode 9 (March 27): If the Sneaker Fits: Sue searches for the Cinderella that lost their sneaker. Episode features Ed Pinckney and Lindsay Whalen via FaceTime.

Episode 10 (April 3): Oop Dreams: Sue explores the history of the alley-oop. The episode features Peyton Manning and Tyler Hansbrough.

ESPN has worked with the five-time Olympic Gold Medalist in a variety of capacities over the years, including the “Bird & Taurasi Show,” featuring fellow UConn great Diana Taurasi. The alternate presentation was broadcast during the 2022 and 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championships, as well as a 2023 NBA game on Christmas Day.

