ESPN to air Pickleball Slam 2 Sunday, Feb. 4, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Joining the on-court action: James Blake and Jack Sock

On Sunday, Feb. 4, at 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN will broadcast live and exclusively Pickleball Slam 2, the exciting sequel to last year’s inaugural Pickleball Slam tournament.

This year tennis icons Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf, John McEnroe, and Maria Sharapova will be joined by former tennis champions turned pickleball sensations Jack Sock and James Blake–current ESPN tennis analyst–for two riveting matches. The third and final match features world number one ranked and multi-Slam champions McEnroe/Sharapova vs. Agassi/Graff competing for a $1 million purse.

The Matches:

Match 1: McEnroe/Blake vs. Agassi/Sock

Match 2: Sharapova/Blake vs. Graf/Sock

Match 3: McEnroe/Sharapova vs. Agassi/Graf

Calling the matches will be ESPN’s Chris Fowler, Andy Roddick, and Michele McMahon with Camryn Irwin courtside.

Pickleball Slam 2 will reair Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 1:30 a.m. on ESPN2.

Created and produced by Horizon Sports & Experiences (HS&E) and InsideOut Sports & Entertainment (ISE), the 2024 event takes place at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.