ESPN to Present the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, Two Days of Skills Competitions, and a 7-on-7 Flag Football Game

Pro Bowl Skills Show in Primetime on ESPN on February 1; Flag Football Game and more Skills Competitions on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, Disney XD on Afternoon of February 4; Both on ESPN Deportes

Beisner-Buck, Clark, Griffin III, Orlovsky, Rutledge, Spears and Van Pelt to Provide Coverage

Postseason NFL Countdown and NFL Live On-Location

Building upon last year’s inaugural, reimagined event, ESPN will present the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, a two-day showcase in Orlando, Florida, featuring the NFL’s biggest stars competing in ten entertaining, made-for-television skills competitions and highlighted by an action-packed 7-on-7 Flag Football Game.

On Thursday in primetime, The Pro Bowl Skills Show will air on ESPN (February 1, 7-8:30 p.m. ET) featuring the first five skill competitions, including quarterbacks participating in Precision Passing and a Dodgeball game featuring all positions. On Sunday afternoon, the Pro Bowl Games will include the Flag Football Game, with four additional skills competitions intertwined within the telecast, airing on ESPN, ABC, Disney XD and ESPN+ (February 4, 3-6 p.m.). A Spanish-language edition of both days’ events will be available on ESPN Deportes.

ESPN’s production will be as unique as the Games, with multiple all-access elements including mic’d up quarterbacks and coaches – Peyton and Eli Manning, for the AFC and NFC teams respectively. Spontaneous interviews and additional unconventional tactics will be utilized in the reimagined broadcast, which will feature many of ESPN’s biggest NFL personalities.

ESPN’s studio presence will add to the Pro Bowl Games, with Postseason NFL Countdown leading into the flag football extravaganza and NFL Live on-site Thursday and Friday. Both shows will include the all- access theme of the Games as well as Super Bowl LVIII coverage, including interviews with the participating quarterbacks on Sunday afternoon.

ESPN Voices to be the Soundtrack of the Pro Bowl Games, Giving Fans Unprecedented Access

New this year, Scott Van Pelt and Dan Orlovsky will call the flag football game, with consistent contributions from Ryan Clark, Marcus Spears and Michelle Beisner-Buck, who will be roaming the sidelines and be embedded with both the AFC and NFC teams, allowing for in-game access to the players. Innovative approaches by ESPN will bring fans inside the huddle as the teams call plays and discuss strategy.

In between quarters of the flag football game, Move the Chains, Gridiron Gauntlet and Tug of War skill competitions will take place live on the field. Laura Rutledge and Robert Griffin III will commentate on the trio of competitions.

Earlier in the week, Rutledge will host The Pro Bowl Skills Show alongside Clark, Griffin III, Orlovsky and Spears. Best Catch, High Stakes and Closest to the Pin will also air that night. More information on each skill competition, provided by the NFL, can be found here.

Throughout the Pro Bowl Games, Rebeca Landa, Sergio Dipp and John Sutcliffe will anchor the coverage for ESPN Deportes.

Please note: Kick Tac Toe will air during Postseason NFL Countdown on Sunday, February 4 (1p.m.-3 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Postseason NFL Countdown and NFL Live Add to Coverage On-Location

On Sunday, Postseason NFL Countdown (1 p.m. ESPN, ABC), will kick off ESPN’s five-hours of coverage from Camping World Stadium. Highlights of the special Pro Bowl Games edition include:

Super Bowl LVIII quarterback conversations and preview

Pro Bowl players joining throughout the show

A special showcase of the NFL FLAG Youth Championship: Girls 17-Under division (1:10-1:45 p.m.)

Thursday’s NFL Live (4-5 p.m.) will begin ESPN’s onsite coverage from Orlando and will continue with a second edition on Friday. Both shows will showcase the Pro Bowl Games as well as preview Super Bowl LVIII.

Van Pelt will host Postseason NFL Countdown as Rutledge will host NFL Live, with Clark and Spears joining both shows. Orlovsky will be on NFL Live and Griffin III and Beisner-Buck will be on Postseason NFL Countdown.

NFL Dog Plays of the Year Debuts During the Week of the Pro Bowl Games

On Friday, February 2, in partnership with the American Kennel Club (AKC), ESPN college football analyst Jesse Palmer and AKC host Carolyn Manno will welcome NFL legends – including Cris Carter, Tony Richardson and Santana Moss – current players, and their four-legged friends as they watch the best moments from the AKC on ESPN canine sports shows on NFL Dog Plays of the year (9:30 p.m., ESPN). More info on the NFL-produced special can be found here.

