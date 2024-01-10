ESPN Welcomes Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios as Guest Commentator for the 2024 Australian Open

Melbourne is set to resonate with the voice of home-grown talent as Nick Kyrgios, a prodigious force on the tennis courts transitions his game to the commentary box in his ESPN debut for the Australian Open 2024.

As the youngest player to have defeated multiple Grand Slam champions en route to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam event, and a 2022 Wimbledon finalist, Kyrgios is no stranger to the highs of competitive tennis, making his insights invaluable.

“On behalf of ESPN, we are thrilled to have Nick join the on-air team in Australia. He brings an electric mix of experience and enthusiasm and pedigree and passion for tennis,” said Mark Gross, ESPN senior vice president of production and remote events. “His candor and genuine rapport with fans, and his first-hand knowledge facing some of the players he’ll be commenting on, promise to inject a dynamic and authentic edge to our 2024 Australian Open coverage.”

“I recently hinted that I would have some special things planned for the Australian Open and this is one of them,” said Kyrgios. “I love watching tennis and to be able to break down matches on live television, for ESPN, in Australia, I almost couldn’t ask for anything better.”

ESPN will bring tennis fans in North America every match from every round of the Australian Open 2024 live from Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia. Exclusive tournament coverage begins on a historic Saturday start in the U.S., January 13 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and midnight ET on ESPN2. Live coverage across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will include all matches from all 15 courts, with every match in its entirety streaming live on ESPN+. Comprehensive coverage will culminate with the Women’s and Men’s Championships on January 27 and 28, respectively, at 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

