ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm Heads to Baton Rouge for No. 1 South Carolina at No. 7 LSU on Jan. 25; First of Five Women’s Basketball Stops This Season

GameDay live from the Pete Maravich Center at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm® travels to Baton Rouge, La., on Thursday, Jan. 25, for its first of five women’s college basketball shows this season. The one-hour program will air at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, preceding the conference rivalry between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 7 LSU. The game is part of ESPN’s annual We Back Pat initiative honoring late women’s basketball coaching legend Pat Summitt.

Elle Duncan will host the show from inside the Pete Maravich Center, alongside women’s college basketball commentator Andraya Carter and Hall of Famers Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck and Holly Rowe. Lobo and Rowe will join play-by-play voice Ryan Ruocco on the call for the game (8 p.m. ESPN).

Lobo will join Duncan, Carter, Peck and Rowe on the desk for the shows on Jan. 25, March 3 and March 10. During the February shows, Lobo will be in-studio in Bristol, handling wall-to-wall women’s basketball coverage.

WNBA All-Star and NBA Today Analyst Chiney Ogwumike will join the quartet of Duncan, Carter, Peck and Rowe for the Feb. 18 and Feb. 25 shows.

We Back Pat brings awareness to the Pat Summitt Foundation, which is dedicated to finding a cure for Alzheimer’s disease. Summitt and her son Tyler launched the foundation in 2011 after her diagnosis of early onset dementia, Alzheimer’s type, at the age of 59. UConn head coach Geno Auriemma was the first to donate to the organization when he contributed $10,000 in 2012.

“We are incredibly excited to kick off this season’s College GameDay slate with a storied top-10 matchup,” said ESPN vice president of production Sara Gaiero. “With the voices of Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter, Carolyn Peck, Holly Rowe Rebecca Lobo and Chiney Ogwumike at the desk, we will continue to showcase the great storylines and dynamic players that make up this sport. We look forward to seeing the energy brought by the passionate fans at each location this season, starting in Baton Rouge.”

Throughout the 2024 run, State Farm will have a bus specifically following the women’s College GameDay show all season long. State Farm has also implemented a 3-point Challenge where they will select a student to compete for the chance to win $19,000. The selected student must make four 3-pointers from various locations around the arc in 19 seconds or less.

“State Farm is proud to continue its long history of elevating women in sports with this sponsorship,” said Kristyn Cook, State Farm Chief Agency, sale & marketing officer. “We look forward to watching some of the most preeminent women’s college basketball programs compete this season while honoring Coach Summitt.”

Details regarding the remaining women’s college basketball shows will be released in the coming months.

