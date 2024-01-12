ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm Tips Off 20th Season Saturday, Jan. 13

College GameDay Covered by State Farm Set for Saturday at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN2 – first of two in-studio editions before road shows resume Jan. 27

Rece Davis returns as host alongside longtime analysts Jay Bilas and Seth Greenberg; Jay Williams and Andraya Carter join as analysts with reporter Christine Williamson

ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm® tips off its 20th season on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN2 for the first of two in-studio shows to start the season. Host Rece Davis continues at the helm with analysts Jay Bilas and Seth Greenberg, plus Jay Williams rejoins and newcomers Andraya Carter and Christine Williamson debut in their new roles. The premiere edition of GameDay will originate from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios, with Bilas joining from College Station, Texas, where Texas A&M will host No. 6 Kentucky (2 p.m., ESPN).

Announced earlier this season, analysts Carter and Williams will join the weekly pregame show as part of their new, expanded roles with men’s college basketball.

Another new addition this season, reporter Christine Williamson will join the GameDay team on college campuses each week. Williamson joined ESPN in 2019 and is a lead host on numerous digital shows including Countdown to GameDay (college football and college basketball), The Heisman Show and Hoop Streams among others, hosts SportsCenter, ESPYs coverage across digital and linear platforms and is a regular fill-in on First Take. Williamson was a student-athlete at the University of Miami as a Canes volleyball player and completed her master’s degree from Clemson University. In her new role on GameDay, Williamson will provide exclusive access to the teams, fans and campuses each week while continuing her role as co-host on Countdown to GameDay.

The pregame show, featuring analysis, interviews and features, will originate from studio the first two weeks before traveling to its first college campus of the season on Jan. 27. Future campus sites will be determined week-to-week and announced one week prior to each show.

Sponsor Support

In its 18th year as presenting sponsor, State Farm is proud to continue its on-site activations later this season, including its GameDay bus and Half-Court Shot promotion, which offers fans an opportunity to win $19,000. Wendy’s, a long-time associate sponsor of GameDay, will active onsite providing breakfast to fans waiting for the show.

Additional sponsorships beginning this week during the studio show include Continental Tire hosting a weekly in-show feature “Game Picks,” where the show analysts will make their picks for marquee matchups and players to watch each week. Best Western will sponsor a weekly feature “On the Road,” highlighting a team’s road schedule or performance. Principal will be sponsoring a weekly in-show feature, “Wooden Watch,” to support their overall sponsorship of the Men’s and Women’s Wooden Player of the Year Award.

Expanded Digital Coverage

Returning for its fourth season, ESPN’s social and digital pre-pregame show Countdown to GameDay Covered by State Farm also begins on Saturday. For 30 minutes each week before College GameDay, co-hosts Harry Lyles Jr., and Sam Ravech will be live from Bristol and joined by Williamson ushering fans into the show and the Saturday men’s college basketball lineup at 10:30 a.m. across ESPN YouTube, ESPN Facebook and the ESPN App. This season will feature two new segments – “Magic Moments,” from State Farm and “On the Road,” presented by Best Western, giving fans a glimpse of the atmosphere from onsite each week.

Additional details regarding the first road show of the season will be released in the coming weeks.

-30-