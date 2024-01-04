ESPN’s Get Up Records Most-Viewed Year Ever in 2023

ESPN’s Get Up had a record year in 2023.

The morning show – which debuted in April 2018 – finished 2023 as the show’s most-viewed year ever with an average of 379,000 viewers. This surpasses 2022 by 5%.

Get Up wrapped 2023 in impressive fashion, finishing December up 11% vs. December 2022. It was also the show’s 2nd most-viewed month ever (449,000 average viewers) just behind November 2023 (467,000 average viewers).

Fans can watch Get Up weekdays on ESPN from 8-10 a.m. ET with re-airs from 10 a.m.-Noon ET on ESPN2. The show is hosted by ESPN’s Mike ‘Greeny’ Greenberg with regular appearances from hosts and commentators such as Kimberley A. Martin, Dan Orlovsky, Mike Tannenbaum, Dan Graziano, Bart Scott, Ryan Clark, Brian Custer, and many others.