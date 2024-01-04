ESPN’s NBA Today Viewership for December 2023 Up Nine Percent from December 2022

Viewership for ESPN’s NBA Today for December 2023 was up nine percent from its shows in December of 2022, according to Nielsen. The 14 editions of NBA Today on ESPN in December averaged 313,000 viewers, compared to 286,000 viewers the previous December.

In addition, NBA Today was up year-over-year in several key demographics, including 69 percent among Hispanic viewers, 14 percent among People 21-54 and 13 percent among People 18-49.

NBA Today is hosted by Malika Andrews and regularly features a diverse cast of analysts and reporters, including Kendrick Perkins, Richard Jefferson, Chiney Ogwumike, Ramona Shelburne, Zach Lowe, Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst.

NBA Today airs Monday through Friday on ESPN from 3-4 p.m. ET. It is also available to watch on the ESPN App.

