“First Ball to Last Ball” Coverage of the 2024 Australian Open Live Across ESPN Platforms

New in 2024: Tournament Starts Saturday, January 13 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

and Midnight ET on ESPN2

Daily Live Coverage on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Throughout the Tournament, including Day Session Matches in Primetime ET and Night Session Matches at 3 a.m. ET

Every Match Streams Live on ESPN+

One-hour highlight shows on ABC middle and final weekends

Naomi Osaka is Back

Coco Gauff Seeded Fourth

No.1 Novak Djokovic Seeks Record-Breaking 25th Major Singles Title



It’s “Summer Down Under” as ESPN brings tennis fans in North America every match from every round of the 2024 Australian Open live from Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia. Exclusive coverage begins on a historic Saturday start in the U.S., January 13 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and midnight ET on ESPN2. Live coverage across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will include all matches from all 15 courts, with every match streaming live on ESPN+.

With Melbourne 16 hours ahead of the United States, day session matches will air on ESPN linear networks in primetime ET and night session matches will air at 3 a.m. ET. In all, ESPN will air more than 240 hours of live coverage on its linear networks, an increase of 35% over 2023.

Comprehensive coverage will culminate with the Women’s and Men’s Championships on January 27 and 28, respectively, at 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

This is ESPN’s 40th annual presentation of this Australian Open, representing its longest uninterrupted professional sports programming relationship. ESPN has held the rights to the event since 1984.

The ESPN Tennis Team for the 2024 Australian Open

Coverage Highlights (All times ET)

ESPN and ESPN2

110 Hours of live coverage on ESPN and ESPN2, up from 68 in 2023

Saturday, January 13, Day One: Live coverage of the First Round airs at 7 p.m. on ESPN+ and at midnight ET on ESPN2.

Semifinals (Jan. 25-26) and Women’s (Jan. 27) and Men’s Championships (Jan. 28), including encore presentations

Daily encore presentations of the previous day’s coverage in the afternoon on ESPN2

ESPN+

Every match streams live, including:

650+ Main Draw matches (Singles, Doubles, Juniors, Wheelchair & Legends) on all courts live and exclusively from 7 p.m. ET until end of play through championships matches

All quarterfinals through championship matches on ESPN+ in English and Spanish

More than 1,300 hours of live coverage

On-demand replays of all matches

VOD classic content

Daily highlight show

ABC

Two one-hour highlight shows during the middle and final weekend

ESPN.com

Extensive preview, reviews, analysis, latest news, polls, videos, and more

ESPN Radio

As a special presentation of ESPN Radio, SiriusXM will offer subscribers comprehensive live coverage throughout the tournament, the eleventh consecutive year that it has done so.

Channels Channel 392 (SiriusXM Radio) Channel 982 (SiriusXM app)

The Women’s and Men’s Semifinals and Championships will move to Channel 81 (ESPN Xtra)

ESPN Deportes

130 of live hours of Spanish-language television coverage, up from 110 in 2023

Live coverage from First Round through the Championships

30-minute pre-show leading into the Women’s and Men’s Championships

com with news and information including results, recaps and chats

ESPN Affiliated Networks around the Globe

Extensive coverage in Latin America (Spanish), Brazil (Portuguese) and the Caribbean (English)

Canada on TSN (English) and RDS (French)

Surveying the Fields

Women:

1 Iga Swiatek (POL): Four-time major champion, including the 2023 French Open

Four-time major champion, including the 2023 French Open 2 Aryna Sabalenka: Won her first career major title at 2023 Australian Open and reached WTA No. 1 for first time since 2023 season

Won her first career major title at 2023 Australian Open and reached WTA No. 1 for first time since 2023 season Coco Gauff (USA): 19-year-old, won her first major singles title at the 2023 US Open, becoming the fourth American teenage female to win a major title in Open Era

19-year-old, won her first major singles title at the 2023 US Open, becoming the fourth American teenage female to win a major title in Open Era 5 Jessica Pegula (USA): Six-time major quarterfinalist, including each of the last three Australian Opens

Six-time major quarterfinalist, including each of the last three Australian Opens Naomi Osaka: Four-time major champion (2019 and 2021 Australian Opens, 2018 and 2021 US Opens), returning to the tour for first time since 2022 and after birth of first child.

Men:

1 Novak Djokovic : Seeking 25th major singles title, which would break a tie with Margaret Court for the most by any player

: Seeking 25th major singles title, which would break a tie with Margaret Court for the most by any player 2 Carlos Alcaraz (ESP): 20-year-old, two-time major champion including winning the 2023 Wimbledon title

20-year-old, two-time major champion including winning the 2023 Wimbledon title Frances Tiafoe (USA): 2022 US Open semifinalist

2022 US Open semifinalist Ben Shelton (USA): Capped off the 2023 major calendar by reaching the semifinal at the US Open before losing to Novak Djokovic

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.

2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN (all times ET)

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Event/Format Sat, Jan 13 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN+ First Round Sun, Jan 14 12 a.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN2 First Round 12 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) First Round 8 a.m.– 11 a.m. ESPN2 (Encore Presentation) First Round 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN First Round 7 p.m. – 3 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) First Round 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN+ 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. ESPN2 First Round Mon, Jan 15 3 a.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN2 First Round 3 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN2(Encore Presentation) 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN+ 11:30 p.m. – 3 a.m. ESPN2 11:30 p.m. – 3 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) Tue, Jan 16 3 a.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN2 First Round 3 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN2 (Encore Presentation) 7 p.m. – 3 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) Second Round 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN+ 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. ESPN2 Wed, Jan 17 3 a.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN2 Second Round 3 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN2 (Encore Presentation) 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN+ 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. ESPN2 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) Thu, Jan 18 3 a.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN2 Second Round 3 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. ESPN2 7 p.m. – 3 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) Third Round 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN+ 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. ESPN Fri, Jan 19 3 a.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN2 Third Round 3 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. ESPN2 (Encore Presentation) 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN+ 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. ESPN2 Sat, Jan 20 12:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) Third Round 3 a.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN2 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. ESPN2 (Encore Presentation) 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. ABC Highlight Show 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN+ Round of 16 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. ESPN2 10 p.m. – 3 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) Sun, Jan 21 3 a.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN2 Round of 16 3 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. ESPN2 (Encore Presentation) 7 p.m. – 3 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN+ 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. ESPN2 Mon, Jan 22 3 a.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN2 Round of 16 3 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN2 (Encore Presentation) 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. ESPN+ Doubles & Juniors 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. ESPN+ Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals 8 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. ESPN2 Tue, Jan 23 3 a.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN2 Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals 3 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN2 (Encore Presentation) 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. ESPN+ Doubles & Juniors 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. ESPN+ Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals 8 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. ESPN Wed, Jan 24 3:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. ESPN2 Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals 3:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN2 (Encore Presentation) 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. ESPN+ Doubles & Juniors Thu, Jan 25 3:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Women’s Semifinals 3:25 a.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) Women’s Semifinals 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN2 (Encore Presentation) Women’s Semifinals 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. ESPN+ Mixed Doubles Championship Doubles & Juniors Men’s Semifinals #1 & #2 10 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. ESPN Men’s Semifinals #1 Pre-Show 10:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Men’s Semifinal #1 10:25 p.m. – 2 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) Men’s Semifinal #1 Fri, Jan 26 3:30 a.m. – 6 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Men’s Semifinal #2 3:25 a.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) Men’s Semifinal #2 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN2 (Encore Presentation) Men’s Semifinals 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. ESPN+ Doubles & Juniors Sat, Jan 27 3:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Women’s Championship 3 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) Women’s Championship Pre-Show 3:30 a.m. – 6 a.m. Women’s Championship 5:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. ESPN+ Men’s Doubles Championship 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. ESPN2 (Encore Presentation) Women’s Championship 11 p.m. – 1 a.m. ESPN+ Women’s Doubles Championship Sun, Jan 28 3:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Men’s Championship 3 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) Men’s Championship Pre-Show 3:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. Men’s Championship 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN2 (Encore Presentation) Men’s Championship 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. ABC Highlight show 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 (Encore Presentation) Men’s Championship 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

—30—

About ESPN

About ESPN+