Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea in FA Cup Fourth Round Highlight Strong Week of Soccer on ESPN Platforms

Exclusively on ESPN+: Klopp’s first sideline appearance since he announced he’d leave Liverpool; Tottenham Hotspur-Manchester City, Wrexham AFC and All Fourth Round FA Cup Matches through Monday

LALIGA: FC Barcelona vs. Villarreal, Las Palmas vs. Real Madrid on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes this Weekend

ESPN Deportes’ La Pena de LALIGA Interviews Villarreal Striker Gerard Moreno and Las Palmas Manager Garcia Pimienta

FA Cup: Jürgen Klopp on Sunday, Chelsea-Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur-Manchester City on Friday

ESPN+ will exclusively carry Jürgen Klopp’s first match on the sidelines since he announced he will leave Liverpool FC at the end of the season on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET. Klopp and Liverpool host Norwich City in the FA Cup Fourth Round at Anfield Stadium, the fabled football ground.

The two-time FIFA Coach of the Year in 2019 and 2020, Klopp led The Reds to seven domestic and international trophies since he joined the club in 2015. Beloved by the team and Kopites in and outside Liverpool, the news of a departing Klopp will make Sunday’s FA Cup match a great sports atmosphere at Anfield and its 61,000-capacity crowd. Ian Darke and Stewart Robson will call the match.

Key FA Cup Fourth Round matches include:

Friday at 2:45 p.m. ET: Chelsea plays Aston Villa.

Friday at 3 p.m.: Tottenham Hotspur takes on Manchester City with Jon Champion and Danny Higginbotham (English) and Fernando Palomo and Tottenham Hotspur takes on Manchester City with Jon Champion and Danny Higginbotham (English) and Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) calling the match.

Sunday at 11:30 a.m.: Newport County hosts Manchester United. Champion and Higginbotham on the call.

Monday at 2:30 p.m.: Blackburn Rovers vs. Wrexham AFC, with Darke and Robson as commentators.

LALIGA: FC Barcelona vs. Villarreal, Las Palmas vs. Real Madrid on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

On Saturday at 10:15 a.m. ET, No. 2 Real Madrid, led by the league’s leading goal scorer, Jude Bellingham travel to Estadio Gran Canaria to face Las Palmas at 10 a.m. (ESPN+, ESPN Deportes). Mark Donaldson and Alex Pareja (English) and Fernando Palomo and Mario Kempes (Spanish) will call the match.

No. 3 FC Barcelona and striker Robert Lewandowski host Villarreal on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes.

LALIGA – Matchday 22 schedule:

*Subject to change

La Peña de LALIGA: Exclusive Interviews with Gerard Moreno and Garcia Pimienta

ESPN Deportes’ La Peña de LALIGA continues Friday with host Cristina Alexander, reporters Rodrigo Faez, Moises Llorens, and Gemma Soler on Friday at 2 p.m. ET, leading into the network’s presentation Almería-Alavés at 3 p.m. ET. La Peña de LALIGA is also available on demand via ESPN+. Highlights include:

Exclusive interviews with Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno and Las Palmas manager Garcia Pimienta

Diario de Bicicleta features Colombian racing cyclist Nairo Quintana; “A Pie de Campo” on Sevilla’s Crisis; and “LALIGA en Numeros” with Real Madrid playing an away game.

Bundesliga’s Key Matchup: FC Augsburg vs. FC Bayern München

On Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET, ESPN+ will stream FC Augsburg vs. FC Bayern München at WWK Arena. At 12:30 p.m. ET, first-ranked Leverkusen host Borussia Mönchengladbach at BayArena.

Additionally, Saturday’s Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz will whip around key matches – VfL Wolfsburg vs. 1. FC Köln, TSG Hoffenheim vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846, SV Werder Bremen vs. Sport-Club Freiburg, FC Augsburg vs. FC Bayern München, VfB Stuttgart vs. RB Leipzig – streaming exclusively on ESPN+ at 9:20 a.m. ET.

Bundesliga Matchday 19 Schedule:

*Subject to change

Eredivisie: Perfect 18-0 PSV Eindhoven Host Almere City, Saturday at 12:45 ET on ESPN+

Led by U.S. Men’s National Team triad – Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman, and Ricardo Pepi – and former U.S. International Ernie Stewart as its Sporting Director, PSV Eindhoven has a perfect 18-0 record entering Matchday 19. On Saturday, PSV Eindhoven looks to continue its perfect season when the team hosts Almere City, exclusively on ESPN+ at 12:45 p.m. ET.

Eredivisie Matchday 19 Schedule:

*Subject to change

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

– 30 –