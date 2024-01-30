Los Angeles Lakers Victory Over Golden State Warriors on ABC Draws Largest Regular-Season NBA Audience Across Platforms in Four Years (Non-Christmas)

ABC’s broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers thrilling victory over the Golden State Warriors on January 27 generated the largest regular-season NBA audience across platforms in four years (Non-Christmas). The overtime game averaged nearly four million viewers (3,968,000) and was up seven percent from last year’s comparable game between the Lakers and the Boston Celtics, according to Nielsen.

The Lakers vs. Warriors audience peaked on ABC at 11:45 p.m. ET with 5,235,000 viewers. The game broadcast won the night across all of television and in all key demos.

Overall, the NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC “Rivals Week” tripleheader averaged 2,915,000 viewers, up eight percent from last year. The Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets game on ABC averaged 2,623,000 viewers, while the Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks game was viewed by an average audience of 1,784,000.

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC is presented by Wingstop.

