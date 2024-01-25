NBA Rivals Week: NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Returns with Star-Studded January 27 Tripleheader

ESPN’s NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC series returns on January 27 with a star-studded tripleheader as part of NBA Rivals Week. The action begins at 3 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson host the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler. Dave Pasch, analyst Hubie Brown and reporter Katie George will provide commentary.

The ABC tripleheader continues at 5:30 p.m. when the reigning NBA Champion Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokić host the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid as the two M.V.P. candidates square off. Ryan Ruocco will call the action with analysts Richard Jefferson and JJ Redick and reporter Cassidy Hubbarth.

The final ABC game of the day begins at 8:30 p.m. when two of the sport’s most iconic players collide. The Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry host the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James. Two Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame broadcasters – Mike Breen and Doris Burke – will be on the call with reporter Lisa Salters.

NBA Countdown Presented by Papa Johns will tip off ABC’s coverage at 2:30 p.m. Malika Andrews hosts NBA Countdown with senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski and analysts Stephen A. Smith, two-time NBA Executive of the Year Bob Myers and Michael Wilbon. The team will return for a second edition of NBA Countdown at 8 p.m. prior to the Warriors vs. Lakers game.

All ESPN and ABC NBA programming is also available on the ESPN App. NBA games on ABC are presented by Wingstop. The remainder of the NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC schedule is below.

Date Game Feb. 3 Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks Feb. 10 Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors Feb. 24 Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks Mar. 2 Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Mar. 9 Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns Mar. 16 Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

All NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC broadcasts start at 8:30 p.m. ET.

