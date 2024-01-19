Second Leg of 2023-24 Carabao Cup Semifinals Highlight Strong Week of Soccer on ESPN Platforms

Second Leg of 2023-24 Carabao Cup Semifinals Highlight Strong Week of Soccer on ESPN Platforms

Photo of Christine Calcagno Christine Calcagno3 hours ago
  • Exclusively on ESPN+: Chelsea, Liverpool, Fulham in second leg of the Carabao Cup Semifinals
  • LALIGA: Three of the top-four teams – Girona, Real Madrid, and FC Barcelona – playing Sunday on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
  • Leipzig-Leverkusen in Bundesliga top-four matchup on Saturday at 12:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+
  • ESPN Deportes’ La Pena de LALIGA Interviews Isco and César Montes


EFL Carabao Cup Semifinals: Chelsea-Middlesbrough on Tuesday; Fulham-Liverpool on Wednesday
Premier League giants Chelsea and Liverpool will compete in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg matches next week on ESPN+.

  • Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET, Chelsea hosts Middlesbrough in the second leg at Stamford Bridge for a spot in the final after losing the first leg 0-1 at Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough on January 9.
  • Wednesday at 3 p.m., coming off a 2-1 home victory in the first leg on January 10, Premier League leaders Liverpool visit Fulham FC at Craven Cottage in West London.
  • Coverage of both matches will begin each day at 2:30 p.m. ET (English and Spanish) with ESPN FC.
Date Time (ET) Match Platforms
Tue, Jan 23 2:30 p.m. Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough

Jon Champion and Stewart Robson

 ESPN+
Wed, Jan 24 2:30 p.m. Fulham vs. Liverpool

Champion and Robson

 ESPN+

Three of LALIGA’s top-four clubs – Girona, Real Madrid, and FC Barcelona – are in action on Sunday with ESPN FC post-game coverage following each match.

  • No. 2 Real Madrid, led by the league’s leading goal scorer, Jude Bellingham, hosts UD Almería at 10 a.m. (ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)
  • Real Betis hosts No. 4 FC Barcelona and striker Robert Lewandowski at 12:30 p.m. (ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)
  • No. 1 Girona, one of the unlikeliest stories in the 2023-24 European soccer season, will face Sevilla at home at 3 p.m. (ESPN+, ESPN Deportes).

LALIGA – Matchday 21 schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms
Fri, Jan 19 3 p.m. Alavés vs. Cadiz ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Sat, Jan 20 8 a.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Las Palmas ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
10 a.m. Granada vs. Atlético de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
12:15 p.m. Valencia vs. Athletic Club ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
3 p.m. Celta de Vigo vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+
Sun, Jan 21 8 a.m. Osasuna vs. Getafe ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
10 a.m. Real Madrid vs. Almería ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
12:15 p.m. Real Betis vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
3 p.m. Girona vs. Sevilla ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Mon, Jan 22 3 p.m. Villarreal vs. Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

La Peña de LALIGA: Exclusive Interviews with Isco and César Montes on ESPN Deportes
ESPN Deportes’ in-season La Peña de LALIGA continues Friday with host Cristina Alexander, reporters Rodrigo Faez, Moises Llorens, and Gemma Soler on Friday at 2 p.m. ET, leading into the network’s presentation Alavés-Cadiz at 3 p.m. ET. La Peña de LALIGA is also available on demand via ESPN+. Highlights include:

  • Exclusive interviews with Real Betis midfielder Isco, who is in the middle of his first full season with Betis after trophy laden nine seasons with Real Madrid; and UD Almeria and Mexican national team center back César Montes.
  • Diario de Bicicleta features Granada and Spanish national team midfielder Bryan Zaragoza, who is set to join FC Bayern München in June; “A Pie de Campo” on the Vasco Derbi; and “LALIGA en Numeros” with Alexis ‘Mister Chip’ will focus on Sevilla’s struggles this season.

Bundesliga’s Key Matchup: No. 4 Leipzig Hosts No. 1 Bayer Leverkusen
On Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+ will stream RB Leipzig vs. league-leading Bayer Leverkusen in a matchup between two top-four teams in the league.

Additionally, Saturday’s Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz will whip around key matches – Köln-Borussia Dortmund,Heidenheim-Wolfsburg, Freiburg-Hoffenheim, Darmstadt 98-Eintracht Frankfurt, and Bochum-Stuttgart – streaming exclusively on ESPN+ at 9:20 a.m. ET.

Bundesliga Matchday 18 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms
Sat, Jan 20 9:20 a.m. 1. FC Köln vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+
9:20 a.m. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+
9:20 a.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+
9:20 a.m. SV Darmstadt 98 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+
9:20 a.m. Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+
12:20 p.m. RB Leipzig vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+
Sun, Jan 21 9:20 a.m. FC Bayern München vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+
11:20 a.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+

*Subject to change 

Eredivisie: Perfect 17-0 PSV Eindhoven at FC Utrecht, Saturday at 6:10 a.m. ET on ESPN+
Led by U.S. Men’s National Team triad – Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman, and Ricardo Pepi – and former U.S. International Ernie Stewart as its Sporting Director, PSV Eindhoven has a perfect 17-0 record entering Matchday 18. On Saturday, PSV Eindhoven looks to continue its perfect season when the team plays away at FC Utrecht, exclusively on ESPN+ at 6:10 a.m. ET.

Eredivisie Matchday 18 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms
Sat, Jan 20 2 p.m. AZ Alkmaar vs. PEC Zwolle ESPN+
Sun, Jan 21 6 a.m. FC Utrecht vs. PSV Eindhoven ESPN+
8:30 a.m. Vitesse vs. Feyenoord ESPN+
10:40 a.m. Ajax vs. RKC Waalwijk ESPN+

*Subject to change

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

