Second Leg of 2023-24 Carabao Cup Semifinals Highlight Strong Week of Soccer on ESPN Platforms

EFL Carabao Cup Semifinals: Chelsea-Middlesbrough on Tuesday; Fulham-Liverpool on Wednesday

Premier League giants Chelsea and Liverpool will compete in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg matches next week on ESPN+.

Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET, Chelsea hosts Middlesbrough in the second leg at Stamford Bridge for a spot in the final after losing the first leg 0-1 at Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough on January 9.

Wednesday at 3 p.m., coming off a 2-1 home victory in the first leg on January 10, Premier League leaders Liverpool visit Fulham FC at Craven Cottage in West London.

Coverage of both matches will begin each day at 2:30 p.m. ET (English and Spanish) with ESPN FC.

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Tue, Jan 23 2:30 p.m. Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough Jon Champion and Stewart Robson ESPN+ Wed, Jan 24 2:30 p.m. Fulham vs. Liverpool Champion and Robson ESPN+

Three of LALIGA’s top-four clubs – Girona, Real Madrid, and FC Barcelona – are in action on Sunday with ESPN FC post-game coverage following each match.

No. 2 Real Madrid, led by the league’s leading goal scorer, Jude Bellingham, hosts UD Almería at 10 a.m. (ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

Real Betis hosts No. 4 FC Barcelona and striker Robert Lewandowski at 12:30 p.m. (ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

No. 1 Girona, one of the unlikeliest stories in the 2023-24 European soccer season, will face Sevilla at home at 3 p.m. (ESPN+, ESPN Deportes).

LALIGA – Matchday 21 schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Jan 19 3 p.m. Alavés vs. Cadiz ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Jan 20 8 a.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Las Palmas ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10 a.m. Granada vs. Atlético de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:15 p.m. Valencia vs. Athletic Club ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Celta de Vigo vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+ Sun, Jan 21 8 a.m. Osasuna vs. Getafe ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10 a.m. Real Madrid vs. Almería ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:15 p.m. Real Betis vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Girona vs. Sevilla ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, Jan 22 3 p.m. Villarreal vs. Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

La Peña de LALIGA: Exclusive Interviews with Isco and César Montes on ESPN Deportes

ESPN Deportes’ in-season La Peña de LALIGA continues Friday with host Cristina Alexander, reporters Rodrigo Faez, Moises Llorens, and Gemma Soler on Friday at 2 p.m. ET, leading into the network’s presentation Alavés-Cadiz at 3 p.m. ET. La Peña de LALIGA is also available on demand via ESPN+. Highlights include:

Exclusive interviews with Real Betis midfielder Isco, who is in the middle of his first full season with Betis after trophy laden nine seasons with Real Madrid; and UD Almeria and Mexican national team center back César Montes.

Diario de Bicicleta features Granada and Spanish national team midfielder Bryan Zaragoza, who is set to join FC Bayern München in June; “A Pie de Campo” on the Vasco Derbi; and “LALIGA en Numeros” with Alexis ‘Mister Chip’ will focus on Sevilla’s struggles this season.

Bundesliga’s Key Matchup: No. 4 Leipzig Hosts No. 1 Bayer Leverkusen

On Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+ will stream RB Leipzig vs. league-leading Bayer Leverkusen in a matchup between two top-four teams in the league.

Additionally, Saturday’s Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz will whip around key matches – Köln-Borussia Dortmund,Heidenheim-Wolfsburg, Freiburg-Hoffenheim, Darmstadt 98-Eintracht Frankfurt, and Bochum-Stuttgart – streaming exclusively on ESPN+ at 9:20 a.m. ET.

Bundesliga Matchday 18 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sat, Jan 20 9:20 a.m. 1. FC Köln vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+ 9:20 a.m. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+ 9:20 a.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+ 9:20 a.m. SV Darmstadt 98 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+ 9:20 a.m. Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+ 12:20 p.m. RB Leipzig vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+ Sun, Jan 21 9:20 a.m. FC Bayern München vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+ 11:20 a.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+

*Subject to change

Eredivisie: Perfect 17-0 PSV Eindhoven at FC Utrecht, Saturday at 6:10 a.m. ET on ESPN+

Led by U.S. Men’s National Team triad – Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman, and Ricardo Pepi – and former U.S. International Ernie Stewart as its Sporting Director, PSV Eindhoven has a perfect 17-0 record entering Matchday 18. On Saturday, PSV Eindhoven looks to continue its perfect season when the team plays away at FC Utrecht, exclusively on ESPN+ at 6:10 a.m. ET.

Eredivisie Matchday 18 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sat, Jan 20 2 p.m. AZ Alkmaar vs. PEC Zwolle ESPN+ Sun, Jan 21 6 a.m. FC Utrecht vs. PSV Eindhoven ESPN+ 8:30 a.m. Vitesse vs. Feyenoord ESPN+ 10:40 a.m. Ajax vs. RKC Waalwijk ESPN+

*Subject to change

