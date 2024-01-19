Second Leg of 2023-24 Carabao Cup Semifinals Highlight Strong Week of Soccer on ESPN Platforms

- Exclusively on ESPN+: Chelsea, Liverpool, Fulham in second leg of the Carabao Cup Semifinals
- LALIGA: Three of the top-four teams – Girona, Real Madrid, and FC Barcelona – playing Sunday on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
- Leipzig-Leverkusen in Bundesliga top-four matchup on Saturday at 12:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- ESPN Deportes’ La Pena de LALIGA Interviews Isco and César Montes
EFL Carabao Cup Semifinals: Chelsea-Middlesbrough on Tuesday; Fulham-Liverpool on Wednesday
Premier League giants Chelsea and Liverpool will compete in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg matches next week on ESPN+.
- Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET, Chelsea hosts Middlesbrough in the second leg at Stamford Bridge for a spot in the final after losing the first leg 0-1 at Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough on January 9.
- Wednesday at 3 p.m., coming off a 2-1 home victory in the first leg on January 10, Premier League leaders Liverpool visit Fulham FC at Craven Cottage in West London.
- Coverage of both matches will begin each day at 2:30 p.m. ET (English and Spanish) with ESPN FC.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Tue, Jan 23
|2:30 p.m.
|Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough
Jon Champion and Stewart Robson
|ESPN+
|Wed, Jan 24
|2:30 p.m.
|Fulham vs. Liverpool
Champion and Robson
|ESPN+
Three of LALIGA’s top-four clubs – Girona, Real Madrid, and FC Barcelona – are in action on Sunday with ESPN FC post-game coverage following each match.
- No. 2 Real Madrid, led by the league’s leading goal scorer, Jude Bellingham, hosts UD Almería at 10 a.m. (ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)
- Real Betis hosts No. 4 FC Barcelona and striker Robert Lewandowski at 12:30 p.m. (ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)
- No. 1 Girona, one of the unlikeliest stories in the 2023-24 European soccer season, will face Sevilla at home at 3 p.m. (ESPN+, ESPN Deportes).
LALIGA – Matchday 21 schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Jan 19
|3 p.m.
|Alavés vs. Cadiz
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Jan 20
|8 a.m.
|Rayo Vallecano vs. Las Palmas
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10 a.m.
|Granada vs. Atlético de Madrid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:15 p.m.
|Valencia vs. Athletic Club
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Celta de Vigo vs. Real Sociedad
|ESPN+
|Sun, Jan 21
|8 a.m.
|Osasuna vs. Getafe
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10 a.m.
|Real Madrid vs. Almería
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:15 p.m.
|Real Betis vs. FC Barcelona
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Girona vs. Sevilla
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Mon, Jan 22
|3 p.m.
|Villarreal vs. Mallorca
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
*Subject to change
La Peña de LALIGA: Exclusive Interviews with Isco and César Montes on ESPN Deportes
ESPN Deportes’ in-season La Peña de LALIGA continues Friday with host Cristina Alexander, reporters Rodrigo Faez, Moises Llorens, and Gemma Soler on Friday at 2 p.m. ET, leading into the network’s presentation Alavés-Cadiz at 3 p.m. ET. La Peña de LALIGA is also available on demand via ESPN+. Highlights include:
- Exclusive interviews with Real Betis midfielder Isco, who is in the middle of his first full season with Betis after trophy laden nine seasons with Real Madrid; and UD Almeria and Mexican national team center back César Montes.
- Diario de Bicicleta features Granada and Spanish national team midfielder Bryan Zaragoza, who is set to join FC Bayern München in June; “A Pie de Campo” on the Vasco Derbi; and “LALIGA en Numeros” with Alexis ‘Mister Chip’ will focus on Sevilla’s struggles this season.
Bundesliga’s Key Matchup: No. 4 Leipzig Hosts No. 1 Bayer Leverkusen
On Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+ will stream RB Leipzig vs. league-leading Bayer Leverkusen in a matchup between two top-four teams in the league.
Additionally, Saturday’s Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz will whip around key matches – Köln-Borussia Dortmund,Heidenheim-Wolfsburg, Freiburg-Hoffenheim, Darmstadt 98-Eintracht Frankfurt, and Bochum-Stuttgart – streaming exclusively on ESPN+ at 9:20 a.m. ET.
Bundesliga Matchday 18 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Sat, Jan 20
|9:20 a.m.
|1. FC Köln vs. Borussia Dortmund
|ESPN+
|9:20 a.m.
|1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. VfL Wolfsburg
|ESPN+
|9:20 a.m.
|Sport-Club Freiburg vs. TSG Hoffenheim
|ESPN+
|9:20 a.m.
|SV Darmstadt 98 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|ESPN+
|9:20 a.m.
|Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. VfB Stuttgart
|ESPN+
|12:20 p.m.
|RB Leipzig vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|ESPN+
|Sun, Jan 21
|9:20 a.m.
|FC Bayern München vs. SV Werder Bremen
|ESPN+
|11:20 a.m.
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. FC Augsburg
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Eredivisie: Perfect 17-0 PSV Eindhoven at FC Utrecht, Saturday at 6:10 a.m. ET on ESPN+
Led by U.S. Men’s National Team triad – Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman, and Ricardo Pepi – and former U.S. International Ernie Stewart as its Sporting Director, PSV Eindhoven has a perfect 17-0 record entering Matchday 18. On Saturday, PSV Eindhoven looks to continue its perfect season when the team plays away at FC Utrecht, exclusively on ESPN+ at 6:10 a.m. ET.
Eredivisie Matchday 18 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Sat, Jan 20
|2 p.m.
|AZ Alkmaar vs. PEC Zwolle
|ESPN+
|Sun, Jan 21
|6 a.m.
|FC Utrecht vs. PSV Eindhoven
|ESPN+
|8:30 a.m.
|Vitesse vs. Feyenoord
|ESPN+
|10:40 a.m.
|Ajax vs. RKC Waalwijk
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.
