SportsCenter Sees Year-Over-Year Viewership Growth for All Editions

Viewership Among Younger Viewers Also Grows for All Editions

ESPN’s signature news and information program SportsCenter continues to be the leading place for sports fans to go for sports news on television, with all editions of the iconic daily show seeing year-over-year viewership growth in 2023.

SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt, which airs at midnight ET or late night following live games, led the way with an average viewership of 741,000 per episode, a four percent increase over the 2022 average of 710,000. The program ended the year with a strong month of December, averaging 963,000 viewers for the month, a 30 percent year-over-year increase, including an audience of 2.7 million for the Dec. 30 edition.

The 1 a.m. program, which originates from Los Angeles for most editions, had the largest year-over-year viewership percentage increase, jumping 22 percent from 2022 to 2023 to 411,000 average viewers.

In addition, all editions of SportsCenter saw year-over-year increases in viewership among younger viewers in the Persons ages 18-49 demographic.

New editions of SportsCenter air on ESPN at 7 a.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m., 11 p.m., midnight and 1 a.m. ET on most days, as well as 7 a.m. on weekend mornings and with evening/late night weekend editions depending upon live events.

The 2 p.m. edition, which debuted in September, averaged 290,000 viewers in its first four months.

Edition 2023 Avg. Viewers 2022 Avg. Viewers 7 a.m. 255,000 233,000 6 p.m. 446,000 444,000 11 p.m. 469,000 444,000 SVP 741,000 710,000 Midnight (non SVP) 408,000 406,000 1 a.m. 411,000 338,000 Weekend AM 437,000 420,000

