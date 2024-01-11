SportsCenter to Air Exclusive Sit-Down Interview with Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban – SEC Network & ESPNU Honor Retiring Coaching Legend

One of the greatest college football coaches of all time, Nick Saban announced his retirement from the University of Alabama on Wednesday. ESPN will carry an exclusive sit-down interview with Saban and ESPN’s Rece Davis during Thursday’s SportsCenter coverage, with the full conversation airing during the 6 p.m. ET SportsCenter. A clip from the conversation debuted during the 2 p.m. hour of SportsCenter.

SEC Network will have additional insight and perspective with Nick Saban: Process Completed at 2 p.m. Thursday with re-airs throughout the weekend on SEC Network and ESPNU, hosted by Dari Nowkhah with Paul Finebaum and Roman Harper. The Paul Finebaum Show will continue to welcome media, industry, and fan reflections throughout the coming days. In addition, Marty Smith and Ryan McGee will co-host a special Marty & McGee: Talkin’ Season – Nick Saban’s Greatest Hits, a compilation of Saban’s best sound bites and interview moments. The program will air on Saturday, Jan. 13 at noon.

ESPNU will honor one of the sport’s storied figures with programming looking back at Saban’s marquee matchups and greatest victories, including multiple College Football Playoff National Championships, SEC Inside episodes and more.

A seven-time national champion, capturing six titles at Alabama and one at LSU, Saban concludes a 28-year collegiate head coaching career that also included 12 conference titles and 19 bowl game victories, and finished without a single losing season. The coaching legend ends his career sixth all-time in FBS in wins, and 12th in NCAA history regardless of college football division.