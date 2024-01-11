SportsCenter to Air Exclusive Sit-Down Interview with Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban – SEC Network & ESPNU Honor Retiring Coaching Legend

One of the greatest college football coaches of all time, Nick Saban announced his retirement from the University of Alabama on Wednesday. ESPN will carry an exclusive sit-down interview with Saban and ESPN’s Rece Davis during Thursday’s SportsCenter coverage, with the full conversation airing during the 6 p.m. ET SportsCenter. A clip from the conversation debuted during the 2 p.m. hour of SportsCenter.

SEC Network will have additional insight and perspective with Nick Saban: Process Completed at 2 p.m. Thursday with re-airs throughout the weekend on SEC Network and ESPNU, hosted by Dari Nowkhah with Paul Finebaum and Roman Harper. The Paul Finebaum Show will continue to welcome media, industry, and fan reflections throughout the coming days. In addition, Marty Smith and Ryan McGee will co-host a special Marty & McGee: Talkin’ Season – Nick Saban’s Greatest Hits, a compilation of Saban’s best sound bites and interview moments. The program will air on Saturday, Jan. 13 at noon.

ESPNU will honor one of the sport’s storied figures with programming looking back at Saban’s marquee matchups and greatest victories, including multiple College Football Playoff National Championships, SEC Inside episodes and more.

A seven-time national champion, capturing six titles at Alabama and one at LSU, Saban concludes a 28-year collegiate head coaching career that also included 12 conference titles and 19 bowl game victories, and finished without a single losing season. The coaching legend ends his career sixth all-time in FBS in wins, and 12th in NCAA history regardless of college football division.

Date Time (ET) Programming Platform
Thu, Jan 11 1 p.m. 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T ESPNU
  2 p.m. Nick Saban: Process Completed SEC Network
3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show SEC Network
4 p.m. 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T ESPNU
6 p.m. SportsCenter ESPN
Fri, Jan 12 1 a.m. Nick Saban: Process Completed ESPNU
2 a.m. 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T ESPNU
4 a.m. 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T SEC Network
5 a.m. Nick Saban: Process Completed ESPNU
7 a.m. Nick Saban: Process Completed SEC Network
10 a.m. The Process: The Story of the 2015 National Champions ESPNU
11 a.m. 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T ESPNU
1 p.m. Nick Saban: Process Completed SEC Network
2 p.m. SEC Inside: CFP National Championship Special ESPNU
2 p.m. The Ultimate Team SEC Network
2:30 p.m. 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T ESPNU
3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show SEC Network
5:30 p.m. SEC Inside: CFP National Championship Special ESPNU
6 p.m. Nick Saban: Process Completed ESPNU
10 p.m. Nick Saban: Process Completed SEC Network
11 p.m. 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T SEC Network
Sat, Jan 13 12:30 a.m. Nick Saban: Process Completed ESPN2
  1 a.m. 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T ESPNU
  2 a.m. Nick Saban: Process Completed SEC Network
  3 a.m. 2023 SEC Football Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama SEC Network
  6 a.m. Nick Saban: Process Completed SEC Network
  Noon Marty & McGee: Talkin’ Season – Nick Saban’s Greatest Hits SEC Network
Sun, Jan 14 12 a.m. Nick Saban: Process Completed ESPNU
1 a.m. The Process: The Story of the 2015 National Champions ESPNU
2 a.m. 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T ESPNU
3:30 a.m. SEC Inside: Football Championship SEC Network
4 a.m. Marty & McGee: Talkin’ Season – Nick Saban’s Greatest Hits SEC Network
5 a.m. SEC Inside: CFP National Championship Special ESPNU
5 a.m. Nick Saban: Process Completed SEC Network
5:30 a.m. 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T ESPNU
6 a.m. Marty & McGee: Talkin’ Season – Nick Saban’s Greatest Hits SEC Network
8:30 a.m. SEC Inside: CFP National Championship ESPNU
9 a.m. Nick Saban: Process Completed ESPNU
11 a.m. Marty & McGee: Talkin’ Season – Nick Saban’s Greatest Hits ESPN2
8 p.m. 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T ESPNU
11 p.m. 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T ESPNU
Mon, Jan 15 Midnight Marty & McGee: Talkin’ Season – Nick Saban’s Greatest Hits SEC Network
  1 a.m. Nick Saban: Process Completed SEC Network
  2 a.m. 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T ESPNU
  2 a.m. 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T SEC Network
5 a.m. Nick Saban: Process Completed ESPNU
5 a.m. 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T SEC Network
1 p.m. Nick Saban: Process Completed SEC Network
2 p.m. Marty & McGee: Talkin’ Season – Nick Saban’s Greatest Hits SEC Network
9 p.m. Marty & McGee: Talkin’ Season – Nick Saban’s Greatest Hits SEC Network

 

Amanda is the Director of Communications for ESPN College Football, SEC Network and Longhorn Network, and oversees publicity for college gymnastics and track & field across all ESPN platforms. Amanda is a proud alum of Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., and earned her master's in ethics from Vanderbilt University. A native of Kent, Ohio, she is a die-hard Cleveland Guardians fan.
