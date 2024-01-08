Three Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu
- ABC Hockey Saturday Debuts with Metropolitan Division Matchup Between the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals at 1 p.m. ET
- Edmonton Oilers Face the Chicago Blackhawks Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu
- Toronto Maple Leafs Take on the New York Islanders Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN
- The Point Continues Thursday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+
- 41 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+
The NHL season continues this week with three exclusive games on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu, headlined by the season’s ABC Hockey Saturday debut at 1 p.m. ET (simulcast on ESPN+) with a matchup between the top-ranked Metropolitan Division New York Rangers and Artemi Panarin, who leads the team in points, goals and assists, as they take on the Washington Capitals and Alex Ovechkin, who recently netted his 830th career goal.
Starting off the week on Tuesday, the streaking Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid, who are on a seven-game win streak, take on the Chicago Blackhawks in a Western Conference matchup at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu.
On Thursday, the Atlantic Division’s Toronto Maple Leafs and Auston Matthews, who leads the league in goals scored, face the Metropolitan Division’s New York Islanders in an Eastern Conference matchup at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
ESPN’s NHL weekly studio show, The Point, returns Thursday at 6 p.m. with host John Buccigross alongside analyst Ryan Callahan as they cover top storylines from around the league, including the Chicago Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard’s injury and a look in at live warmups ahead of the Maple Leafs and Islanders matchup that night.
Exclusive NHL games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Tue, Jan 9
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Edmonton Oilers at Chicago Blackhawks
The Oilers (20-15-1) and Zach Hyman, who recently netted his third hat-trick of the season in game-winning performance against the Sharks, face the Blackhawks (12-26-2) at the United Center without rookie sensation Connor Bedard after suffering a fractured jaw and being added to the team’s injured list this past weekend.
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
In Studio: Arda Öcal, Ryan Callahan
|Thu, Jan 11
|6 p.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|The Point
The Point, hosted by John Buccigross alongside analyst Ryan Callahan covers top storylines from around the league, including a deep dive into the relationship with Maple Leafs’ John Tavares and his former Islanders team of eight seasons.
|Host: John Buccigross
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders
The Maple Leafs (20-10-7) and William Nylander, who leads the team in points and assists and just signed a franchise record eight-year, $92 million contract extension, take on the Islanders (18-11-10) and team points leader Mathew Barzal in an Eastern Conference matchup at UBS Arena.
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: AJ Mleczko
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: John Buccigross, Ryan Callahan, Arda Öcal
|Sat, Jan 13
|1 p.m.
|ABC, ESPN+
|New York Rangers at Washington Capitals
The Rangers (26-10-2) and Chris Kreider, who recently earned his 42nd game winning goal, face off against the Capitals (19-13-6) and Dylan Strome, who leads the team in goals, at Capital One Arena.
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)
In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – available to all ESPN+ subscribers – throughout the season. Included in this week’s highlighted Power Play games are the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak taking on the 2023 defending Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights and Jack Eichel on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.
NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
