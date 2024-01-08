Three Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu

ABC Hockey Saturday Debuts with Metropolitan Division Matchup Between the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals at 1 p.m. ET

The NHL season continues this week with three exclusive games on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu, headlined by the season’s ABC Hockey Saturday debut at 1 p.m. ET (simulcast on ESPN+) with a matchup between the top-ranked Metropolitan Division New York Rangers and Artemi Panarin, who leads the team in points, goals and assists, as they take on the Washington Capitals and Alex Ovechkin, who recently netted his 830th career goal.

Starting off the week on Tuesday, the streaking Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid, who are on a seven-game win streak, take on the Chicago Blackhawks in a Western Conference matchup at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu.

On Thursday, the Atlantic Division’s Toronto Maple Leafs and Auston Matthews, who leads the league in goals scored, face the Metropolitan Division’s New York Islanders in an Eastern Conference matchup at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

ESPN’s NHL weekly studio show, The Point, returns Thursday at 6 p.m. with host John Buccigross alongside analyst Ryan Callahan as they cover top storylines from around the league, including the Chicago Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard’s injury and a look in at live warmups ahead of the Maple Leafs and Islanders matchup that night.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:

­­­­­*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – available to all ESPN+ subscribers – throughout the season. Included in this week’s highlighted Power Play games are the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak taking on the 2023 defending Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights and Jack Eichel on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

