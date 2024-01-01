Three Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ESPN+/Hulu

ESPN+/Hulu Doubleheader on Tuesday Featuring the Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins Beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET followed by Toronto Maple Leafs at Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday the Pittsburgh Penguins and Sidney Crosby Face the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

2024 NHL Honda All-Star Game Players Revealed on Thursday During Exclusive ESPN Matchup

The Point Continues Thursday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

40 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

Tuesday, the NHL season continues with an ESPN+/Hulu doubleheader featuring a Metropolitan Division matchup beginning at 7:30 p.m. with the Washington Capitals and the Pittsburgh Penguins with Kris Letang who recently had a record-setting performance with five points in a single period, the most by a defenseman in the league’s 106-year history. Later that night, the Toronto Maple Leafs and league leader in goals, Auston Matthews, face the Los Angeles Kings and Anze Kopitar at Crypto.com Arena for their second and final matchup of the regular season at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Thursday, in their second exclusive appearance this week, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Jake Guentzel who tops the team’s leaderboard in assists and points, take on the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins with David Pastrnak who leads his team across the board in goals, points and assists as they aim for a home win in their first of three contests this season at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Throughout the evening, John Buccigross, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban reveal the first 32-players for the 2024 NHL Honda All-Star Game on February 3 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+.

ESPN’s NHL weekly studio show, The Point, returns Thursday at 6 p.m. ET with host John Buccigross alongside analysts Mark Messier and P.K. Subban. This week the team covers top storylines from around the league, including a live look at warmups ahead of the Penguins-Bruins matchup that evening. ESPN’s Blake Bolden returns for an on-ice demo with Penguins’ Sidney Crosby.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:

­­­­­*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 40 exclusive games on ESPN+ this week, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – available to all ESPN+ subscribers – throughout the season. Included in this week’s highlighted Power Play games are the Chicago Blackhawks and 2023 NHL First-Round pick scoring sensation Connor Bedard against the New Jersey Devils and Jack Hughes on Friday, January 5 at 7 p.m. ET.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

ESPN+

[email protected]