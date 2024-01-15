Three Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ESPN+/Hulu

10 hours ago
  • Tuesday a Primetime Matchup Features Los Angeles Kings at the Dallas Stars at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu
  • Thursday ESPN+/Hulu Doubleheader: Wild-Lightning at 7 p.m. ET and Predators-Kings at 10 p.m. ET
  • The Point Continues Thursday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+
  • 46 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

The NHL season continues this week with three exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, beginning Tuesday when the Los Angeles Kings and team top goal scorer Trevor Moore visit the Dallas Stars and Jason Robertson, who recently netted his 15th goal of the season, face off at 8 p.m. ET from American Airlines Center.

On Thursday, an exclusive ESPN+/Hulu doubleheader features the Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov who leads his team in points, head south to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning and league leader in points, Nikita Kucherov for an interconference matchup at 7 p.m. ET. Closing out the evening and the week’s exclusive games, the Nashville Predators head west to take on the Los Angeles Kings in their second exclusive ESPN+/Hulu appearance of the week.

ESPN’s NHL weekly studio show, The Point, returns Thursday at 6 p.m. ET with host Steve Levy alongside analyst Kevin Weekes as they cover top storylines from around the league, including a hometown trip with the Los Angeles Kings’ Anze Kopitar and an all-access conversation with Jeremy Schaap and Tampa Bay Lightning Head Coach Jon Cooper and Nikita Kucherov.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators
Tuesday, Jan. 16 8 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Los Angeles Kings at Dallas Stars

 

The Kings (20-11-8) visit the third ranked Central Division Stars (25-12-5) and team leader in goals, Roope Hintz as they aim for a home win in their first contest together of the season.

 Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco

Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall

In Studio: Steve Levy, Kevin Weekes
Thursday, Jan. 18 6 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point

The Point, hosted by Steve Levy alongside analyst Kevin Weekes covers top storylines from around the league, including a hometown trip with the Los Angeles Kings’ Anze Kopitar and an all-access conversation with Jeremy Schaap and Tampa Bay Lightning Head Coach Jon Cooper and Nikita Kucherov.

 Host: Steve Levy

Analyst: Kevin Weekes
7 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Minnesota Wild at Tampa Bay Lightning

 

The Wild (17-20-5) and team top goal scorer Joel Eriksson Ek head south to Amalie Arena to face off against the Lightning (22-17-5).

 Play-by-Play: John Buccigross

Analyst: AJ Mleczko

In Studio: Steve Levy, Kevin Weekes, Arda Öcal
10 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Nashville Predators at Los Angeles Kings

 

In their second ESPN+/Hulu appearance of the week, the Kings (20-11-8) and host the Predators (24-18-1) and Filip Forsberg, who leads the team in points, goals and assists faceoff for a Western Conference matchup at Crypto.com Arena.

 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

 

Reporter: Leah Hextall

In Studio: Steve Levy, Kevin Weekes, Arda Öcal

­­­­­*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.


NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – available to all ESPN+ subscribers – throughout the season. Included in this week’s highlighted Power Play games are the Atlantic Division leading Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak host the New Jersey Devils and Jack Hughes on Monday, January 15 at 1 p.m. ET.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.


NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN
Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

ESPN+

[email protected]

Based out of Austin, Texas, Olivia Coryell is a communications manager focusing on ESPN+, The Walt Disney Company's leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service. In her time at ESPN, Coryell has worked on communications efforts for X Games, Brand Marketing, Corporate Citizenship, esports and more. Coryell is a proud graduate of Florida State University.
