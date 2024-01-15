Three Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday a Primetime Matchup Features Los Angeles Kings at the Dallas Stars at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu

The NHL season continues this week with three exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, beginning Tuesday when the Los Angeles Kings and team top goal scorer Trevor Moore visit the Dallas Stars and Jason Robertson, who recently netted his 15th goal of the season, face off at 8 p.m. ET from American Airlines Center.

On Thursday, an exclusive ESPN+/Hulu doubleheader features the Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov who leads his team in points, head south to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning and league leader in points, Nikita Kucherov for an interconference matchup at 7 p.m. ET. Closing out the evening and the week’s exclusive games, the Nashville Predators head west to take on the Los Angeles Kings in their second exclusive ESPN+/Hulu appearance of the week.

ESPN’s NHL weekly studio show, The Point, returns Thursday at 6 p.m. ET with host Steve Levy alongside analyst Kevin Weekes as they cover top storylines from around the league, including a hometown trip with the Los Angeles Kings’ Anze Kopitar and an all-access conversation with Jeremy Schaap and Tampa Bay Lightning Head Coach Jon Cooper and Nikita Kucherov.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – available to all ESPN+ subscribers – throughout the season. Included in this week’s highlighted Power Play games are the Atlantic Division leading Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak host the New Jersey Devils and Jack Hughes on Monday, January 15 at 1 p.m. ET.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.



NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

