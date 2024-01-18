Three-Time Olympic Champion Aly Raisman Joins ESPN as Gymnastics Analyst

Three-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time U.S. Olympian Aly Raisman joins ESPN this season as a gymnastics analyst, her first foray into television commentary. Raisman’s first meet will be alongside fellow U.S. Olympian John Roethlisberger on Friday, Jan. 19, when No. 6 Kentucky and No. 8 LSU tumble into action on SEC Network at 9 p.m. ET.

“I’m excited to be part of the ESPN gymnastics team and share my passion and love for the sport in a new way,” Raisman said. “It’s been so fun to watch these incredible athletes and see how much gymnastics continues to grow. I’m looking forward to this next chapter and the opportunity to try something different within the sport.”

Raisman, team captain of the gold medal-winning U.S. Women’s Gymnastics teams in 2012 and 2016, is the third most-decorated American gymnast of all-time. The most accomplished U.S. gymnast at the 2012 Games, Raisman captured the hearts of millions as she became the first American gymnast to win gold in the floor exercise. One of only three U.S. gymnasts to make back-to-back teams in more than 20 years, she helped guide the team to gold and landed a silver medal performance in the All-Around competition at the 2016 Games.

“Aly is one of the most impactful gymnastics voices of her generation, and we’re excited that she will share her perspective and insight with fans as the newest member of our ESPN commentator roster,” said ESPN vice president of production, Kate Jackson.

A leader on and off the floor, Raisman uses her platform to help normalize the conversation around mental health, encourage positive body image and promote the importance of self-care. In her New York Times best-selling memoir, Fierce, she shares the highs and lows of her journey, including her survival of sexual abuse. Inspired by an army of survivors, Raisman continues to advocate for systematic changes within the sport of gymnastics and the eradication of sexual abuse.

While this is Raisman’s first commentary appearance on ESPN platforms, she has made her mark across multiple marquee ESPN initiatives. The Needham, Mass. native was on the cover of ESPN The Magazine’s Heroes Issue in 2018, which focused on athletes making change in the world. In 2022, Raisman joined an impressive group of fellow Olympic legends and sports stars at the 2022 ESPYS, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX while acknowledging the ongoing fight for equity in women’s sports. Raisman also posed for ESPN The Magazine’s BODY Issue in 2015 during the leadup to the 2016 Games in Rio.

College Gymnastics on ESPN

ESPN is in the midst of its most expansive collegiate gymnastics season ever with more than 70 hours of live coverage across ESPN platforms. Last week’s Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad, the first owned-and-operated ESPN Events gymnastics competition, on ABC became the most-watched live regular season collegiate gymnastics meet in ESPN history.