Top Rank Presents Action-Packed Double Header: Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz & Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Pedraza

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App on Mobile and Connected TV Devices

To Subscribe Visit ESPNPlus.com/TopRank

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Lopez vs. Ortiz will be presented live this Thursday, Feb. 8, at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ from Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. This special Thursday night event precedes Super Bowl LVIII, which unfolds Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium. This marks the first time the championship will be hosted in Las Vegas and features a showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the main event, lineal junior welterweight champion, Teofimo Lopez, will defend his WBO and Ring Magazine titles against Jamaine Ortiz.

Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) moved up to junior welterweight in August 2022 with a seventh-round TKO against Pedro Campa and a split decision over Spanish southpaw Sandor Martin that December. In his latest display of exceptional skill, Lopez upset former undisputed champion Josh Taylor to capture the WBO and Ring Magazine titles last June. Competing in his first world title bout, Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs), a seven-year pro from Worcester, Massachusetts, is coming off a one-sided points verdict win over Antonio Moran last September. In 2022, Ortiz won two out of three including a victory over former world champion Jamel “Semper Fi’ Herring before giving former pound-for-pound king Vasilily Lomachenko all he could handle across 12 rounds in a close decision loss.

In the 10-round lightweight co-feature, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis faces Puerto Rican former two-division world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza.

Davis (9-0, 6 KOs), a silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, has graduated from prospect to contender and is inching closer to a world title opportunity. He had a standout 2023, including a devastating ninth-round TKO over former world title challenger Anthony Yigit.

Pedraza (29-5-1, 14 KOs), captured the WBO lightweight world title in August 2018. After losing the title in a unification showdown against Lomachenko, he moved up to 140 pounds. Pedraza returns to the lightweight division in hopes of another world title run.

Undercard action exclusively on ESPN+ begins at 6:25 p.m. ET/ 3:25 p.m. PT and features a wide range of up-and-coming talent.

Calling the action will be ESPN’s Joe Tessitore, Hall of Famer, Timothy Bradley, Jr., Mark Kriegel, and Bernardo Osuna.

Ahead of the blockbuster Top Rank event on February 8, ESPN will air three new original programs:

Blood, Sweat & Tears: Lopez vs. Ortiz

Teofimo Lopez: Greatest Hits

Pressure: Keyshawn Davis

Blood, Sweat & Tears: Lopez vs. Ortiz : a 30-minute all-access preview that will take fight fans inside both training camps ahead of the Jr. Welterweight World Championship main event. Two-division world titlist and current WBO junior welterweight king Teofimo Lopez (19-1, 13 KO) defends his crown against Jamaine “The Technician” Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KO).

: a 30-minute all-access preview that will take fight fans inside both training camps ahead of the Jr. Welterweight World Championship main event. Two-division world titlist and current WBO junior welterweight king Teofimo Lopez (19-1, 13 KO) defends his crown against Jamaine “The Technician” Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KO). Teofimo Lopez: Greatest Hits : a 30-minute retrospective hosted by Crystina Poncher including the biggest fights and moments so far in Teofimo’s young career. Fight fans will get to re-live the highlight-reel knockouts that set Lopez on a fast track to superstardom, including the night Lopez won his first world championship at Madison Square Garden against Richard Commey, the moment he became a pound-for-pound force and unified world champion over Vasiliy Lomachenko, and his most recent masterclass against former undisputed champion Josh Taylor.

: a 30-minute retrospective hosted by Crystina Poncher including the biggest fights and moments so far in Teofimo’s young career. Fight fans will get to re-live the highlight-reel knockouts that set Lopez on a fast track to superstardom, including the night Lopez won his first world championship at Madison Square Garden against Richard Commey, the moment he became a pound-for-pound force and unified world champion over Vasiliy Lomachenko, and his most recent masterclass against former undisputed champion Josh Taylor. Pressure: Keyshawn Davis: a 30-minute look back at the most recent outing for one of Top Rank’s brightest blue-chip prospects. The show features a fight-night peek behind the curtain at “The Businessman” from his October 14thfeatured bout in the Lone Star State on the Janibek-Gualtieri undercard. Davis returns to action against former two-division world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza (29-5-1, 14 KO).

Original Programming (All Times ET)

Date Program Network Time Sat, Feb 3 Blood, Sweat & Tears: Lopez vs. Ortiz ESPN 2 8 a.m. Teofimo Lopez: Greatest Hits 8:30 a.m. Sun, Feb 4 Pressure: Keyshawn Davis 12:30 a.m. Blood, Sweat & Tears: Lopez vs. Ortiz ESPN2 1 a.m. Teofimo Lopez: Greatest Hits 1:30 a.m. Blood, Sweat & Tears: Lopez vs. Ortiz 3 a.m. Teofimo Lopez: Greatest Hits 3:30 a.m. Pressure: Keyshawn Davis ESPNEWS 5:30 a.m. Mon, Feb 5 Blood, Sweat & Tears: Lopez vs. Ortiz ESPN2 1 a.m. Teofimo Lopez: Greatest Hits 1:30 a.m. Pressure: Keyshawn Davis 2 a.m. Blood, Sweat & Tears: Lopez vs. Ortiz 5:30 a.m. Blood, Sweat & Tears: Lopez vs. Ortiz ESPNEWS 8 p.m. Teofimo Lopez: Greatest Hits 8:30 p.m. Pressure: Keyshawn Davis 10 p.m. Tue, Feb 6 Blood, Sweat & Tears: Lopez vs. Ortiz ESPNEWS 12 a.m. Teofimo Lopez: Greatest Hits 12:30 a.m. Pressure: Keyshawn Davis 1 a.m. Pressure: Keyshawn Davis ESPN2 4:30 a.m. Teofimo Lopez: Greatest Hits 5 a.m. Blood, Sweat & Tears: Lopez vs. Ortiz 5:30 a.m. Pressure: Keyshawn Davis ESPNEWS 8 p.m. Blood, Sweat & Tears: Lopez vs. Ortiz 10 p.m. Teofimo Lopez: Greatest Hits 10:30 p.m. Wed, Feb 7 Teofimo Lopez: Greatest Hits ESPNEWS 1 a.m. Blood, Sweat & Tears: Lopez vs. Ortiz ESPN2 3:30 a.m. Blood, Sweat & Tears: Lopez vs. Ortiz ESPNEWS 10 p.m. Teofimo Lopez: Greatest Hits 10:30 p.m. Thu, Feb 8 Pressure: Keyshawn Davis ESPNEWS 12:30 a.m. Blood, Sweat & Tears: Lopez vs. Ortiz 1 a.m. Teofimo Lopez: Greatest Hits 1:30 a.m. Pressure: Keyshawn Davis 8:30 a.m. Teofimo Lopez: Greatest Hits 9 a.m. Blood, Sweat & Tears: Lopez vs. Ortiz 9:30 a.m. Pressure: Keyshawn Davis 7 p.m. Teofimo Lopez: Greatest Hits 7:30 p.m. Blood, Sweat & Tears: Lopez vs. Ortiz 8 p.m.

ESPN.com:

Bradley’s Breakdown ahead of the fight.

ESPN+: On Demand Shows, Archives & Premium Articles

Follow @ESPNRingside: Facebook Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

Lopez vs. Ortiz (All Times ET)