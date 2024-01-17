Top Rank Presents IBF World Welterweight Championship: Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer
Saturday, January 20, 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT Live and Exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+
ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App on Mobile and Connected TV Devices
Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Jonas vs. Mayer will be presented live on Saturday, January 20, at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+. The event takes place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England.
In the main event, two-weight world champion Natasha Jonas will defend her IBF welterweight world title against former unified world champion Mikaela Mayer.
Having previously unified the WBC, WBO and IBF junior middleweight world titles, Jonas (14-2-1, 9 KOs) will be making the first defense of her welterweight crown, which she claimed after scoring an emphatic stoppage win over Canadian Kandi Wyatt last year.
Mayer (19-1, 5 KOs), a fellow Olympian and former IBF, WBO, and Ring Magazine junior lightweight world champion, moves up in weight once again as she attempts to become a two-division world champ.
In other streaming action on ESPN+, Jack Cullen (22-4-1, 10 KOs) returns to defend his British and Commonwealth super middleweight titles against former foe Zak Chelli (14-2-1, 7 KOs).
Calling the Action will be Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley, Jr. and Bernardo Osuna.
Jonas vs. Mayer (All Times ET)
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Fights
|Title
|Platform
|Sat., Jan 20
|2:00 p.m.
|Main
|Natasha Jonas (C) vs. Mikaela Mayer
|IBF Welterweight
ESPN+
|Co-Feature
|Jack Cullen vs. Zak Chelli
|Undercard
|Karriss Artingstall vs. Lila Dos Santos Furtado
|Undercard
|Aaron McKenna vs. Linus Udofia