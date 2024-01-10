Top Rank Presents Unified Light Heavyweight Championship: Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith
Saturday, January 13, 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT Live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+
ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App on Mobile and Connected TV Devices
To Subscribe Visit ESPNPlus.com/TopRank
Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Beterbiev vs. Smith will be presented live this Saturday, January 13, at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ from Videotron Centre in Quebec, Canada.
In the main event, WBC/WBO/IBF light heavyweight king Artur Beterbiev will defend his crown against former world champion Callum Smith.
Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs), who resides in Montreal, is boxing’s only current world champion with a 100 percent knockout ratio. He has made seven title defenses since capturing the IBF strap in November 2017. Smith (29-1, 21 KOs), from Liverpool, England, and the WBC’s mandatory challenger, has won two bouts by stoppage since dropping a decision in a 2020 title unification fight against Canelo Alvarez.
In the undercard action, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+, Australian Jason “Mayhem” Moloney (26-2, 19 KOs) will defend his WBO bantamweight world title against Mexican-American challenger Saul Sanchez (20-2, 12 KOs), who enters his first world title challenge.
Calling the action will be: ESPN’s Joe Tessitore, Hall of Famer, Timothy Bradley, Jr., Mark Kriegel, and Bernardo Osuna.
ESPN+: On Demand Shows, Archives & Premium Articles
- Top Rank: Real Time– All-access with top fighters throughout fight week as they work their way to fight night.
- Who Do U Fight 4?– Learn what drives the next generation of Top Rank stars.
- State of Boxing– Post-show coverage of the biggest fights on ESPN and ESPN+.
- Best of Boxing Spotlight– An archive of the all-time best Top Rank fights.
Follow @ESPNRingside: Facebook Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok
Beterbiev vs. Smith (All Times ET)
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Fights
|Title
|Platform
|Thu., Jan 11
|11:00 a.m.
|Main Event Press Conference
|—
|
ESPN+
|Fri., Jan 12
|12:00 p.m.
|Weigh-in
|—
|Sat., Jan 13
|10:00 p.m.
|Main
|Artur Beterbiev (C) vs. Callum Smith
|WBC/IBF/WBO Light Heavyweight
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (simulcast)
|Co-Feature
|Christian Mbilli vs. Rohan Murdock
|—
|5:30 p.m.
|Feature
|Jason Moloney (C) vs. Saul Sanchez
|WBO Bantamweight
|ESPN+
|Undercard
|Imam Khataev vs. Michal Ludwiczak
|Undercard
|Leila Beaudoin vs. Elizabeth Espinoza
|Undercard
|Wilkens Mathieu vs. Jose Arias Alvarez
|Undercard
|Mehmet Unal vs. Dragan Lepei
|Undercard
|Christopher Guerrero vs. Sergio Herrera
|Undercard
|Moreno Fendero vs. Victor Hugo Flores
-30-
MEDIA CONTACTS
TOP RANK
Evan Korn: 516-510-6014 / [email protected]
Gabriel Rivas: 310-237-8978 / [email protected]
ESPN
Ardi Dwornik: 347-702-0742 / [email protected]
Kevin Ota: 860-766-9581 / [email protected]
Michael Skarka: [email protected]