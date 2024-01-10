Top Rank Presents Unified Light Heavyweight Championship: Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith

Boxing

Saturday, January 13, 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT Live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Photo of Michael Skarka Michael Skarka10 hours ago

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Beterbiev vs. Smith will be presented live this Saturday, January 13, at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ from Videotron Centre in Quebec, Canada.

In the main event, WBC/WBO/IBF light heavyweight king Artur Beterbiev will defend his crown against former world champion Callum Smith.

Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs), who resides in Montreal, is boxing’s only current world champion with a 100 percent knockout ratio. He has made seven title defenses since capturing the IBF strap in November 2017. Smith (29-1, 21 KOs), from Liverpool, England, and the WBC’s mandatory challenger, has won two bouts by stoppage since dropping a decision in a 2020 title unification fight against Canelo Alvarez.

In the undercard action, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+, Australian Jason “Mayhem” Moloney (26-2, 19 KOs) will defend his WBO bantamweight world title against Mexican-American challenger Saul Sanchez (20-2, 12 KOs), who enters his first world title challenge.

Calling the action will be: ESPN’s Joe Tessitore, Hall of Famer, Timothy Bradley, Jr., Mark Kriegel, and Bernardo Osuna.

Beterbiev vs. Smith (All Times ET)

Date Time Event Fights Title Platform
Thu., Jan 11 11:00 a.m.   Main Event Press Conference  

ESPN+
Fri., Jan 12 12:00 p.m.   Weigh-in
Sat., Jan 13 10:00 p.m. Main Artur Beterbiev (C) vs. Callum Smith WBC/IBF/WBO Light Heavyweight ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (simulcast)

 
Co-Feature Christian Mbilli vs. Rohan Murdock
5:30 p.m. Feature Jason Moloney (C) vs. Saul Sanchez WBO Bantamweight

 

 ESPN+
Undercard Imam Khataev vs. Michal Ludwiczak
Undercard Leila Beaudoin vs. Elizabeth Espinoza
Undercard Wilkens Mathieu vs. Jose Arias Alvarez
Undercard Mehmet Unal vs. Dragan Lepei
Undercard Christopher Guerrero vs. Sergio Herrera
Undercard Moreno Fendero vs. Victor Hugo Flores

