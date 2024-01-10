Top Rank Presents Unified Light Heavyweight Championship: Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App on Mobile and Connected TV Devices

To Subscribe Visit ESPNPlus.com/TopRank

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Beterbiev vs. Smith will be presented live this Saturday, January 13, at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ from Videotron Centre in Quebec, Canada.

In the main event, WBC/WBO/IBF light heavyweight king Artur Beterbiev will defend his crown against former world champion Callum Smith.

Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs), who resides in Montreal, is boxing’s only current world champion with a 100 percent knockout ratio. He has made seven title defenses since capturing the IBF strap in November 2017. Smith (29-1, 21 KOs), from Liverpool, England, and the WBC’s mandatory challenger, has won two bouts by stoppage since dropping a decision in a 2020 title unification fight against Canelo Alvarez.

In the undercard action, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+, Australian Jason “Mayhem” Moloney (26-2, 19 KOs) will defend his WBO bantamweight world title against Mexican-American challenger Saul Sanchez (20-2, 12 KOs), who enters his first world title challenge.

Calling the action will be: ESPN’s Joe Tessitore, Hall of Famer, Timothy Bradley, Jr., Mark Kriegel, and Bernardo Osuna.

ESPN+: On Demand Shows, Archives & Premium Articles

Follow @ESPNRingside: Facebook Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

Beterbiev vs. Smith (All Times ET)

Date Time Event Fights Title Platform Thu., Jan 11 11:00 a.m. Main Event Press Conference — ESPN+ Fri., Jan 12 12:00 p.m. Weigh-in — Sat., Jan 13 10:00 p.m. Main Artur Beterbiev (C) vs. Callum Smith WBC/IBF/WBO Light Heavyweight ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (simulcast) Co-Feature Christian Mbilli vs. Rohan Murdock — 5:30 p.m. Feature Jason Moloney (C) vs. Saul Sanchez WBO Bantamweight ESPN+ Undercard Imam Khataev vs. Michal Ludwiczak Undercard Leila Beaudoin vs. Elizabeth Espinoza Undercard Wilkens Mathieu vs. Jose Arias Alvarez Undercard Mehmet Unal vs. Dragan Lepei Undercard Christopher Guerrero vs. Sergio Herrera Undercard Moreno Fendero vs. Victor Hugo Flores

About ESPN

About ESPN+

-30-

MEDIA CONTACTS

TOP RANK

Evan Korn: 516-510-6014 / [email protected]

Gabriel Rivas: 310-237-8978 / [email protected]

ESPN

Ardi Dwornik: 347-702-0742 / [email protected]

Kevin Ota: 860-766-9581 / [email protected]

Michael Skarka: [email protected]