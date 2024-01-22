Two Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday Features the Buffalo Sabres and Anaheim Ducks at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu

Friday the 2023 Defending Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights Face the New York Rangers at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

The Point Continues Friday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

43 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

The NHL season continues this week with two exclusive interconference matchups beginning Tuesday, Jan. 23, when the Buffalo Sabres and goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who recently posted his second shutout of the season, take on the Anaheim Ducksand team leader in points and goals Frank Vatrano, for their first matchup of the season at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu.

On Friday, just eight days removed from their last contest, the defending 2023 Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights and team captain Mark Stone, who recently netted his first regular-season hat trick among being the team’s leader in points and assists, make the cross-country trip to take on the Metropolitan Division-leading New York Rangers and Artemi Panarin at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

ESPN’s NHL weekly studio show, The Point, returns Friday at 5 p.m. with host Steve Levy alongside analysts Mark Messier and P.K. Subban as they cover top storylines from around the league, including ESPN’s Blake Bolden returns for an on-ice demo with Rangers’ Jacob Trouba and discussing the timeline of the Edmonton Oilers’ winning streak.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Tue, Jan 23 10 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Buffalo Sabres at Anaheim Ducks The Sabres (20-22-4) and Casey Mittelstadt, team leader in both points and assists, make the cross-country trip to face the Ducks (15-30-1) and forward Troy Terry, who leads the team in assists, at the Honda Center. Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: AJ Mleczko In Studio: Arda Öcal, Ryan Callahan Fri, Jan 26 5 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point The Point, hosted by Steve Levy alongside analysts Mark Messier and P.K. Subban cover top storylines from around the league, including an on-ice demo with ESPN’s Blake Bolden and Rangers’ Jacob Trouba. Host: Steve Levy Analyst: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban 7 p.m. ESPN Vegas Golden Knights at New York Rangers The Golden Knights (27-14-5), who rank second in the Pacific Division with top goal scorer and 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jonathan Marchessault, travel to the northeast to take on the Rangers (29-15-2) and Adam Fox, who recorded his 45th career multi-assist game over the weekend, at Madison Square Garden. Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban

­­­­­*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – available to all ESPN+ subscribers – throughout the season. Included in this week’s highlighted Power Play games are the Boston Bruins and Winnipeg Jets who top the league standings at second and third, respectively, face off on Monday at 7 p.m. The second-ranked Metropolitan Division Philadelphia Flyers make two ESPN+ Power Play appearances this week against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and at the Red Wings at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

