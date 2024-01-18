UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis | Saturday, Jan. 20
Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV
10 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Event
8 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)
6:30 p.m.: Early Prelims (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)
UFC PPV action kicks off its 2024 slate this weekend from Toronto with UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis. The first UFC PPV event of the year will be live from Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). The Prelims will be available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 8 p.m. The Early Prelims will start at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156.
Main Event
- UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland sets out for his first title defense since his win over Israel Adesanya last September, against No. 2 ranked contender Dricus Du Plessis in a bad-blood main event between two rivals with a major grudge to settle. Strickland (28-5) sets out to add to his 11 KO wins, while Du Plessis (20-2) looks to make history by becoming the first ever South African born UFC champion.
Co-Main Event
- The co-main event will see No. 2 bantamweight contender Raquel Pennington face off with No. 3 Mayra Bueno Silva for the vacant UFC bantamweight championship. Former The Ultimate Fighter and Dana White’s Contender Series veterans Pennington (15-9) and Bueno Silva (10-2-1 1NC) both look to extend their current multi-fight unbeaten streaks and capture the title in the process.
Additional PPV Card Highlights
- 13 ranked welterweight contender Neil Magny (28-12) looks to halt the momentum of Mike Malott (10-1-1) who enters on a six-fight win streak. Magny holds the record for most welterweight wins in UFC history (21) while Malott carries a perfect 100% career finish rate (all 10 wins by stoppage) including 9 in the first round.
- 14 ranked middleweight contender Chris Curtis (30-10 1NC) takes on heavy-handed Marc-Andre Barriault (16-6 1NC)
- 4 ranked featherweight contender Arnold Allen (19-2), winner of 12 of his last 13 fights, squares off with undefeated No. 9 Movsar Evloev (17-0)
Sean and Maxx on SportsCenter
Strickland and Raiders Defensive End Maxx Crosby sat down together with Megan Olivi to share how they met, what brought them together for a friendly sparring session last year and the admiration they have for each other. Premieres Thursday on the 6 p.m. edition of SportsCenter and will re-air during the weekend edition of SportsCenter: AM on Saturday, beginning at 7 a.m.
On The Call
- Jon Anik will call the action alongside former two-division Champion Daniel Cormier and former two-time bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. Olivi will handle reporting duties.
Programming (All times ET)
|Thu.,
1/18
|5 p.m.
|UFC 297 Press Conference: Strickland vs. Du Plessis
|ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube
|Fri.,
1/19
|11:30 a.m.
|UFC 297 Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Strickland vs. Du Plessis
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|UFC Live: Strickland vs. Du Plessis
|ESPN2
|5 p.m.
|UFC 297 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Strickland vs. Du Plessis
|ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube
|Sat.,
1/20
|6:30 p.m.
|UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis (Early Prelims)
|ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156
|8 p.m.
|UFC 297 Presented by Bud Light: Strickland vs. Du Plessis (Prelims)
|ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156
|10 p.m.
|UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis (Main Card)
|ESPN+ PPV
(English & Spanish)
|1 a.m.*
|UFC 297 Post Show Presented by Cuervo: Strickland vs. Du Plessis
|ESPN+
*Immediately following Main Event
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|10 p.m.
|Main
|Sean Strickland (C) vs. Dricus Du Plessis
|UFC Men’s Middleweight Championship
|Co-Main
|Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
|(Vacant) UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship
|Undercard
|Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott
|Undercard
|Chris Curtis vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
|Undercard
|Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev
|8 p.m.
|Feature
|Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield
|Undercard
|Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson
|Undercard
|Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras
|Undercard
|Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana
|6:30 p.m.
|Feature
|Yohan Lainesse vs. Sam Patterson
|Undercard
|Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Priscila Cachoeira
|Undercard
|Malcolm Gordon vs. Jimmy Flick
-30-
