UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis | Saturday, Jan. 20

UFC PPV action kicks off its 2024 slate this weekend from Toronto with UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis. The first UFC PPV event of the year will be live from Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). The Prelims will be available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 8 p.m. The Early Prelims will start at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156.

Main Event

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland sets out for his first title defense since his win over Israel Adesanya last September, against No. 2 ranked contender Dricus Du Plessis in a bad-blood main event between two rivals with a major grudge to settle. Strickland (28-5) sets out to add to his 11 KO wins, while Du Plessis (20-2) looks to make history by becoming the first ever South African born UFC champion.

Co-Main Event

The co-main event will see No. 2 bantamweight contender Raquel Pennington face off with No. 3 Mayra Bueno Silva for the vacant UFC bantamweight championship. Former The Ultimate Fighter and Dana White’s Contender Series veterans Pennington (15-9) and Bueno Silva (10-2-1 1NC) both look to extend their current multi-fight unbeaten streaks and capture the title in the process.

Additional PPV Card Highlights

13 ranked welterweight contender Neil Magny (28-12) looks to halt the momentum of Mike Malott (10-1-1) who enters on a six-fight win streak. Magny holds the record for most welterweight wins in UFC history (21) while Malott carries a perfect 100% career finish rate (all 10 wins by stoppage) including 9 in the first round.

14 ranked middleweight contender Chris Curtis (30-10 1NC) takes on heavy-handed Marc-Andre Barriault (16-6 1NC)

4 ranked featherweight contender Arnold Allen (19-2), winner of 12 of his last 13 fights, squares off with undefeated No. 9 Movsar Evloev (17-0)

Sean and Maxx on SportsCenter

Strickland and Raiders Defensive End Maxx Crosby sat down together with Megan Olivi to share how they met, what brought them together for a friendly sparring session last year and the admiration they have for each other. Premieres Thursday on the 6 p.m. edition of SportsCenter and will re-air during the weekend edition of SportsCenter: AM on Saturday, beginning at 7 a.m.

On The Call

Jon Anik will call the action alongside former two-division Champion Daniel Cormier and former two-time bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Thu., 1/18 5 p.m. UFC 297 Press Conference: Strickland vs. Du Plessis ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Fri.,

1/19 11:30 a.m. UFC 297 Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Strickland vs. Du Plessis ESPN+ 5 p.m. UFC Live: Strickland vs. Du Plessis ESPN2 5 p.m. UFC 297 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Strickland vs. Du Plessis ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Sat., 1/20 6:30 p.m. UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis (Early Prelims) ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 8 p.m. UFC 297 Presented by Bud Light: Strickland vs. Du Plessis (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 10 p.m. UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV

(English & Spanish) 1 a.m.* UFC 297 Post Show Presented by Cuervo: Strickland vs. Du Plessis ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 p.m. Main Sean Strickland (C) vs. Dricus Du Plessis UFC Men’s Middleweight Championship Co-Main Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (Vacant) UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship Undercard Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott Undercard Chris Curtis vs. Marc-Andre Barriault Undercard Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev 8 p.m. Feature Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield Undercard Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson Undercard Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras Undercard Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana 6:30 p.m. Feature Yohan Lainesse vs. Sam Patterson Undercard Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Priscila Cachoeira Undercard Malcolm Gordon vs. Jimmy Flick

