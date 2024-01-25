X Games Aspen 2024 Competition Kicks Off in Primetime this Friday on ESPN

13 Hours of World-Class Action Sports Competition on ESPN and ABC

Defending Snowboard SuperPipe Champ Scotty James Targets Sixth Aspen Gold Medal

Two-time X Games Ski Gold Medalist Eileen Gu Returns to Aspen in Search of More Gold

Snowboarder Mark McMorris Aims for Slopestyle Gold Three-peat on Sunday

ESPN and ABC will showcase 13 hours of live competition with an additional 6.75 competition hours streaming live on @XGames YouTube and Twitch channels.

X Games Aspen 2024 begins Friday with three competitions available via streaming on @XGames YouTube and Twitch channels, before moving to ESPN at 9:30 p.m. ET for live primetime coverage of the Thayers Men’s Snowboard Knuckle Huck, Pacifico Men’s Ski Big Air and Monster Energy Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe competitions, featuring the two-time defending SuperPipe Snowboard champion and five-time X Games gold medalist Scotty James.

Saturday on ABC the Samsung Men’s Ski Slopestyle event kicks off the day at 12:30 p.m. ET with Colby Stevenson attempting to repeat his gold medal performance from a year ago. Streaming on @XGames YouTube and Twitch beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET, five additional live competitions will take place at Buttermilk Mountain, including the newly added OKX Web3 Snowboard Street Style discipline. Later on ESPN, Pacifico Men’s Snowboard Big Air and Thayers Men’s Ski Knuckle Huck begin at 10 p.m. ET.

X Games Aspen 2024 closes out with a stacked lineup of Sunday competitions on ABC and ESPN. First up on ABC at 1 p.m. ET, Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle showcases defending gold and 22-time X Games medalist Mark McMorris, who is aiming to three-peat in the discipline. Later, in the Samsung Women’s Ski Slopestyle event, globally recognized X Games and Olympic gold medalist Eileen Gu makes her return after missing the 2023 competition due to injury. ESPN’s live evening coverage of Men’s Ski SuperPipe begins at 7 p.m. ET followed by Pacifico Women’s Snowboard Big Air, featuring Japan’s Reira Iwabuchi, who earned her first X Games Snowboard Big Air gold in 2023 after becoming the first female snowboarder to successfully land a frontside triple under flip in competition.

DATE/TIME (ET) COMPETITIONS PLATFORM Friday, January 26 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Game of SLVSH

Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle

Monster Energy Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe X Games YouTube

X Games Twitch 9:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Thayers Men’s Snowboard Knuckle Huck

Pacifico Men’s Ski Big Air

Monster Energy Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe ESPN Saturday, January 27 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Samsung Men’s Ski Slopestyle ABC 2:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

4:15 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.

7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

8:30 p.m. – 9:15 p.m. Thayers Women’s Snowboard Knuckle Huck

Thayers Women’s Ski Knuckle Huck

OKX Web3 Snowboard Street Style

Women’s Ski SuperPipe

Pacifico Women’s Ski Big Air X Games YouTube

X Games Twitch 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Pacifico Men’s Snowboard Big Air

Thayers Men’s Ski Knuckle Huck ESPN Sunday, January 28 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle

Samsung Women’s Ski Slopestyle ABC 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Men’s Ski SuperPipe

Pacifico Women’s Snowboard Big Air ESPN

The full X Games Aspen 2024 schedule, current list of invited athletes, up-to-date tune-in information and other FAQs are available on http://xgames.com/.

Contacts:

ESPN

Danny Chi 310-500-5699, [email protected]

X Games

Grace Coryell 818-585-3696, [email protected]