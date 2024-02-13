2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Headlines Five Exclusive Games this Week on ABC and ESPN+/Hulu

All-Day Saturday Coverage from MetLife Stadium on ABC with Kings at Bruins and Oilers at Stars Ahead of Flyers-Devils Stadium Series Game

The NHL regular season continues this week with five exclusive games across ABC and ESPN+/Hulu, headlined by the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, taking place February 17-18 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The two-day event will feature four teams – the Philadelphia Flyers, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers and New York Islanders – in two regular-season outdoor games.

In the first Stadium Series matchup on Saturday, the New Jersey Devils host the Philadelphia Flyers in primetime on ABC (simulcast on ESPN+) at 8 p.m. ET, as Travis Konecny leads the Metropolitan Division’s third-place Flyers in an outdoor showdown with the Devils, who aim to play themselves back into Wild Card contention with the return of Jack Hughes after missing 11 games due to injury. Sunday’s Stadium Series game features the Metropolitan Division’s first-place New York Rangers and Artemi Panarin facing off against the New York Islanders and Matthew Barzal in a rare outdoor Battle of New York at 3 p.m. ET on ABC (simulcast on ESPN+).

In addition to both outdoor games taking place in a massive NFL stadium over the weekend, Grammy Award-nominated Jonas Brothers will headline a pregame concert before the Flyers and Devils face off on Saturday and during the second intermission for the telecast. The Stadium Series will also utilize state-of-the-art technology, including aerial coverage, Skycam, on-ice skatecam and virtual graphics, while a unique “Best Seat in the House” location is being created at ice level near the glass, where rotating special guests will join throughout each day’s telecast.

Starting off the week’s games on Thursday, the Central Division’s first-place Dallas Stars and Jason Robertson take on the Nashville Predators and Filip Forsberg, who currently sit just one position outside a Wild Card spot, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu.

NHL action continues on ABC Hockey Saturday with the Los Angeles Kings and Kevin Fiala visiting the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak at 12:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Connor McDavid-led Edmonton Oilers taking on the Dallas Stars at 3 p.m. ET.

ESPN’s NHL weekly studio show, The Point, returns on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Coverage begins live from the Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium with the ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame Show Presented by Verizon at 12 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+. Also, this week The Drop returns Tuesday and Friday on NHL on ESPN YouTube, ESPN App and NHL on ESPN Facebook.

Exclusive NHL game and studio shows on ESPN platforms this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Tuesday, Feb. 13 8 a.m. NHL on ESPN YouTube and Facebook, ESPN App The Drop The Drop with hosts Greg Wyshynski and Arda Öcal are joined by NHL on ESPN reporter Emily Kaplan to discuss Trade Deadline and NHL expansion. Debate on the Maple Leafs’ Morgan Rielly hit and discuss NHL Positional Rankings. Hosts: Greg Wyshynski, Arda Öcal Thursday, Feb. 15 5 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point The Point with host John Buccigross alongside analyst Kevin Weekes cover top storylines from around the league, including features on Dallas’ Jason Robertson and Nashville’s Filip Forsberg. Host: John Buccigross Analyst: Kevin Weekes 8 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators The surging Stars (32-14-6) travel to the Predators (27-23-2) who aim for a home win at Bridgestone Arena. Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco Analyst: AJ Mleczko In Studio: John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes Friday, Feb. 16 8 a.m. NHL on ESPN YouTube and Facebook, ESPN App The Drop The Drop with hosts Greg Wyshynski and Arda Öcal discuss NHL Positional Rankings with the Top 10 goalies. Hosts: Greg Wyshynski, Arda Öcal Saturday, Feb. 17 12 p.m. ABC, ESPN+ ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame Show Presented by Verizon ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame drops the puck on a full-slate of hockey with host Steve Levy alongside analysts Mark Messier and P.K. Subban preview Saturday’s Flyers-Devils Stadium Series matchup, live from MetLife Stadium, and cover top storylines from around the league, including a dive into the goalie relationship in Boston and ESPN’s Blake Bolden joins for a Goal Mouth shootout challenge with Devils’ Jack Hughes. Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban 12:30 p.m. ABC, ESPN+ Los Angeles Kings at Boston Bruins The Kings (24-15-10) face the Bruins (32-11-9) for an interconference matchup at TD Garden. Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Ryan Callahan Reporter: Leah Hextall In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal 3 p.m. ABC, ESPN+ Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars The Stars (32-14-6) make their second exclusive appearance this week, hosting the Oilers (30-17-1) at Rogers Place. Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco Analyst: AJ Mleczko In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal 8 p.m. ABC, ESPN+ 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series

Philadelphia Flyers at New Jersey Devils

The Flyers (29-19-6) take on the Devils (26-21-4) for the first outdoor showcase of the weekend at MetLife Stadium. Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporters: Emily Kaplan, Kevin Weekes In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal Sunday, Feb. 18 3 p.m. ABC, ESPN+ 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series

New York Rangers at New York Islanders

The Rangers (34-16-3) who are on a four-game win streak, faceoff for an outdoor-game win against the Islanders (22-18-12) at MetLife Stadium. Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporters: Emily Kaplan, Kevin Weekes In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – available to all ESPN+ subscribers – throughout the season. Included in this week’s highlighted Power Play games are the third-ranked Atlantic Division Tampa Bay Lightning and Nikita Kucherov facing the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Later in the week, on Sunday, the Los Angeles Kings face the Sidney Crosby-led Pittsburgh Penguins at 6 p.m. ET.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.



