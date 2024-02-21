2024 NHL Stadium Series Delivered Most-Viewed Regular Season Game Since ESPN Re-Acquired NHL Rights in 2021 – Rangers-Islanders Averaged 1.6 Million Viewers

ESPN+NHL

2024 NHL Stadium Series Delivered Most-Viewed Regular Season Game Since ESPN Re-Acquired NHL Rights in 2021 – Rangers-Islanders Averaged 1.6 Million Viewers

NHL on ESPN/ABC Up 41% in Total Viewers and 29% in 18-49 Demo Year Over Year

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo15 hours ago

The 2024 NHL Stadium Series on ABC delivered strong viewership this past weekend, averaging 1.37 million total viewers and 448,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic – both up 21% from last year’s Stadium Series game.

Sunday night’s game between the New York Rangers and New York Islanders averaged 1.57 million total viewers and 487,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic – peaking at 2.38 million viewers – an increase of 38% and 31% versus last year’s Stadium Series game. The matchup ranks as the most-viewed Stadium Series since 2019 and is now the most-viewed regular season game since the start of ESPN’s new rights deal began in 2021. The New York market drew 559,000 total viewers, making it the most-viewed regular season game in that market since 2014. ESPN+/Hulu viewership was up 9% versus last year’s Stadium Series.

Saturday night’s Stadium Series presentation between the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils averaged 1.13 million total viewers and 401,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic, which was flat and up 8% versus last year’s Stadium Series. The game’s audience peaked with 1.38 million viewers.

Through 25 games, the NHL on ESPN/ABC is up 41% in total viewers and 29% in the 18-49 demographic year over year.

-30-

CONTACTS:

ESPN
Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

ESPN+
[email protected]

Tags
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo15 hours ago
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo

Andrea DiCristoforo

Based out of the Los Angeles Production Center in LA, California, Andrea DiCristoforo is a Senior Publicist focusing on the NHL, X Games and Action Spots. Prior to joining ESPN in 2022, Andrea worked in Olympic Sports. She is also a proud graduate from the University of New Hampshire.
Back to top button