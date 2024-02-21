2024 NHL Stadium Series Delivered Most-Viewed Regular Season Game Since ESPN Re-Acquired NHL Rights in 2021 – Rangers-Islanders Averaged 1.6 Million Viewers

The 2024 NHL Stadium Series on ABC delivered strong viewership this past weekend, averaging 1.37 million total viewers and 448,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic – both up 21% from last year’s Stadium Series game.

Sunday night’s game between the New York Rangers and New York Islanders averaged 1.57 million total viewers and 487,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic – peaking at 2.38 million viewers – an increase of 38% and 31% versus last year’s Stadium Series game. The matchup ranks as the most-viewed Stadium Series since 2019 and is now the most-viewed regular season game since the start of ESPN’s new rights deal began in 2021. The New York market drew 559,000 total viewers, making it the most-viewed regular season game in that market since 2014. ESPN+/Hulu viewership was up 9% versus last year’s Stadium Series.

Saturday night’s Stadium Series presentation between the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils averaged 1.13 million total viewers and 401,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic, which was flat and up 8% versus last year’s Stadium Series. The game’s audience peaked with 1.38 million viewers.

Through 25 games, the NHL on ESPN/ABC is up 41% in total viewers and 29% in the 18-49 demographic year over year.

-30-

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

ESPN+

[email protected]